Facelifted Genesis G80 Has Fresher Looks, New 27-Inch Screen And More Knobs

We saw the release of the updated Genesis GV80 SUV last month, which brought subtle exterior styling tweaks but a big overhaul to the cabin. Now, Hyundai’s luxury brand unveiled the updated G80 sedan in Korea, which gets similar tweaks to keep this three-year-old luxobarge looking fresh.



The G80 is still a stunning sedan, so Genesis didn’t need to change much of its design with this facelift. Its large crest grille features a new double-mesh diamond pattern, and the bumpers have been redesigned to be slightly more aggressive. The thin LED headlights have a new look with Micro Lens Array technology, there are new wheel designs, and the rear bumper has hidden exhaust tips.

Read more

While Genesis hasn’t released any US-specific details for the updated G80, it should look identical to this Korean-spec model when it’s shown in the next few months. Genesis has also yet to reveal updates to the Electrified G80; expect that to debut later in 2024.

Front 3/4 view of a grey Genesis G80 sedan

Rear 3/4 view of a grey Genesis G80 sedan

