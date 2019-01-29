Facephi Biometria, S.A. (BME:FACE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll look at Facephi Biometria, S.A. (BME:FACE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Facephi Biometria:

0.40 = €564k ÷ (€3.3m – €1.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Facephi Biometria has an ROCE of 40%.

Does Facephi Biometria Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Facephi Biometria’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the Software industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Facephi Biometria’s ROCE is currently very good.

Facephi Biometria reported an ROCE of 40% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Facephi Biometria is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Facephi Biometria’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Facephi Biometria has total liabilities of €1.6m and total assets of €3.3m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. Facephi Biometria has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.