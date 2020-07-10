For faces behind Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's, and Cream of Wheat, life transcended stereotype

For a young Black woman trying to make her way near the turn of the last century, job options were few. In most cases, she worked for a white family, caring for their children, cleaning their house or doing their laundry.

But in 1911, when Lillian Richard left her hometown of Hawkins, Texas to seek domestic work in Dallas, she found a different opportunity – offering cooking demonstrations and becoming one of the original faces of the Aunt Jemima pancake brand. Despite the kerchiefed caricature on the packaging, being a brand ambassador allowed Richard to travel as well as make a living, and brought her renown in her community.

"I want people to know she was a real person,'' says her great-niece Vera Harris. "She wasn’t just some cartoon character. She ... had feelings like we all have and just wanted to make a living at the age of 20. She was happy and proud of the work she did.’’

Aunt Jemima. Uncle Ben's. Cream of Wheat. Mrs. Butterworth. The images associated with those iconic brands not only sold syrup, rice and cereal but perpetuated painful stereotypes that negatively shaped how African Americans and women were perceived for generations.

Now, amid a national reckoning on racism in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans killed by police, the makers of those products are changing or reviewing their controversial branding.

"It is symbolic, but ... symbols have real power,'' said Gregory Smithers, a history professor at Virginia Commonwealth University who co-authored the book "Racism in American Popular Media: From Aunt Jemima to the Frito Bandito."

"Symbols give shape and texture to our everyday reality,'' he continued. "They inform how we see other people, other cultures. They inform how we vote, how politicians make priorities and pass laws. And they inform what we see as acceptable forms of representation.''

But behind some of those symbols or images, however distorted, were real men and women with families, ambitions and lives.

Two men named Frank

Frank Brown was the man whose image became the face of Uncle Ben’s in 1946, says Caroline Sherman, a spokeswoman for Mars Food, the brand's parent company.

Brown was a maitre d' in a Chicago restaurant. Not much else is known about him, but Sherman says there is an effort underway to learn more.

"I don’t have a lot of details about his past,'' she says, "but that’s what we're hoping to gather as we go forward.’’

Lillian Richard (seated, left corner) was one of the first women to portray Aunt Jemima, according to her family. More

The name Uncle Ben apparently came from an African American farmer in Texas who was renowned for his high-quality rice. According to the brand's website, Gordon Harwell and his partner who co-founded the grains line decided to change the name of what was previously called Converted Brand Rice in the late 1940s to draw in new customers. They came up with the new name while having dinner at a favorite Chicago restaurant.

The brand attempted a makeover in 2007 when "Ben'' became a successful, modern businessman instead of a servant. But in the current moment, Mars has decided that shift didn't go far enough and says it plans to change the image on the packaging, though it doesn't know when or what those changes will be.

Learning more about Brown will help inform the process, Sherman says. "Getting more and more information and perspective about the past is only going to help that process be stronger," she says.

Lillian Richard portrayed Aunt Jemima in cooking demonstrations at fairs, stores and other public events. More