Faces of the coronavirus pandemic: Remembering those who died

From a veteran fire chief to a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor, over 90,000 people have died in the United States from the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Those we've lost come from all backgrounds and walks of life and include the very people -- first responders and medical staff, who are working so diligently to stem the tide of the infection and care for the sick. Variously described as heroes, caring educators and loving family members, they will never be forgotten.

Here's a look at some of those who have lost their lives:

Update: May 23

Darrin Adams, a student and custodian at Wayne State University in Michigan, was known for sitting in the front row of his classes.

. @WayneSociology faculty and classmates remember Darrin Adams, a #WayneState Warrior gone too soon: https://t.co/PnfXjpW4A2 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/h8eZhbFT9v

Sociology professor Sarah Swider called his "thirst for knowledge" "inspiring."

"I remember teaching the class about Marx and his concept of alienation. When I asked if anyone in the class could relate, it was silent, but then he raised his hand," Swider wrote on a memory page for Adams. "He told the class he worked as a janitor on campus. He talked about the way his job was organized and how it created distance from his work, from the students for whom he cleaned after, and from those with whom he worked. After he talked about his alienation, hands went up across the room as others were inspired to talk about their jobs and alienation."

Swider added that Adams "spread his joy, understanding, and desire to engage in humanity’s struggles with dignity."

Adams has been honored with a posthumous degree in sociology.

Michael Clegg, a veteran sergeant with the Newark, New Jersey, police, died on May 10, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

Clegg, 53, had been a member of the Newark police since May 1993.

“The loss of Sergeant Clegg is felt deeply throughout our ranks,” Chief of Police Darnell Henry said in a statement. “He was a consistently reliable police officer and was known as an excellent supervisor."

We have lost another #Hero . @NewarkNJPolice Sergeant Michael Clegg, a 27-year veteran, succumbed to Coronavirus complications last night. He is the 10th New Jersey officer to die from the virus. Pray for his family, friends, and Department. pic.twitter.com/rUbz4ukhLf

"Sergeant Clegg blended the finest traditions from over a quarter century in policing with today’s best practices of impeccable community service and leadership of other officers," Henry said.

He is survived by his mother, sister, nephew and nieces.

Scott Geiger, 47, was a lifelong EMT, joining the profession at the age of 17.

For the last 17 years, Geiger worked for Atlantic Mobile Health. The group called him "a hero" who "is sorely missed."

Geiger's second passion was the New York Jets, New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy said.

He also loved the Jersey Shore and spending time with his goddaughter, according to his obituary.

Geiger is survived by his mother, father and brother.

Morris Hood, a former member of the Michigan state House and Senate, died from the coronavirus on May 11, according to The Detroit Free Press.

Hood, a Democrat who was term-limited out of office two years ago, was popular with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, said MLive. He was known for always keeping calm, even during heating debates, MLive reported.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted, "So many of us are better people because of Senator Morris Hood III. ... Morris was someone that we could count on to do the right thing & he did with such love for his people."

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell tweeted, "Morris was a brother to me. He loved everyone but he loved Angela with his whole heart and soul and now he is at home with her."

Morris was a brother to me. He loved everyone but he loved Angela with his whole heart and soul and now he is at home with her. When John died, there was no one who understood better than he, losing half of yourself, and he just was there as a rock. https://t.co/ChYh4bdzo5

Hood's first wife, Angela, died in 2013, according to MLive.

"When [husband] John [Dingell] died, there was no one who understood better than he, losing half of yourself, and he just was there as a rock," Dingell said.

"He did so much good for so many, never stopped working for others and our communities will deeply miss him," Digell wrote.

Yasmin Pena

Yasmin Pena was a 12th grader at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School in Connecticut.

The 18-year-old, known as Yazy, wanted to study theater and become a fashion designer, her sister, Madeline Pena, told The Hartford Courant.

"Yasmin was very involved in Theater and the performing arts. She always had a smile on her face and was always laughing," the school said in a statement. "Her teachers describe her as kind, sweet and an amazing young lady. She will be missed deeply."

The teen started feeling ill in February. Her family doesn't know how she contracted COVID-19, they told the Courant.

She died on Easter, the Courant reported.

Jerome Rice

Jerome Rice, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was a former sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps and a detective sergeant with New Jersey's Mountainside Police Department.

Rice was one of the "frozen Chosin" -- a dangerous and critical battle at the Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War.

Rice was "part of the flight crews and supply transports that delivered not only desperately needed supplies, but also evacuated American soldiers. For his service he was awarded numerous ribbons and medals," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

We remember Jerome Rice, of Elizabeth, a former @USMC Sergeant and @Mountainside_pd Detective Sergeant. He leaves behind his wife, Audrey, their 5 children, 21 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jerry was an American hero. May God bless him and his family. pic.twitter.com/a8yfUVtUah — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 13, 2020

He went on to serve 34 years with the police department in Mountainside, New Jersey, where he was known "as a cop's cop," said Murphy.

Rice is survived by his five children, 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

One of Rice's sons and grandson went on to serve with the Marine Corps, Murphy added.

Joan Swanson

Joan Swanson, of Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, was 89 years old.

She grew up in the Bronx and was working as a secretary when she met her husband. They shared nearly 50 years together and raised a son and daughter, said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

We remember Joan Swanson, a longtime resident of Ho-Ho-Kus. She was a member of both The Community Church of Ho-Ho-Kus and the Ho-Ho-Kus Woman’s Club. Joan volunteered her time for Meals on Wheels and served as a Cub Scout leader. She led a life of love. pic.twitter.com/h82trQdg11 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2020

Swanson was known for her volunteer work, but "her favorite title was that of 'mom,'" and she "opened her home and heart" to her children's friends, Murphy said.

"If they say it takes a village to raise a child, she raised a village of children," Murphy said.

Update: May 16

Joseph Cavalieri

Joseph Cavalieri, 93, of Kendall Park, New Jersey, was a sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War, said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Cavalieri then spent most of his career at Vermont Marble Co. He then went on to consult for smaller New Jersey-based marble firms, according to the Rutland Herald.

The most important part of his life was his family.

Cavalieri's wife of 66 years died 10 months before him. Cavalieri is survived by his four children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joseph Cavalieri served our nation as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during both WWII and the Korean War. He was a member of both St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Kendall Park and VFW Post 9111. We thank him for his service, and we keep him in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/ch696lxfLz — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 6, 2020

Corliss Henry

In 1957, Corliss Henry became the first black nurse on the staff at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Henry died from the coronavirus on April 14 at the age of 95, The New York Times reported.

After 11 years at Muhlenberg Hospital, Henry went on to become a nursing instructor, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

She also earned a master's degree in education at New York University, Murphy said.

In February 2018, during Black History Month, Gov. Murphy presented Henry with a proclamation "to recognize her tremendous life of service."

Henry was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her two sons.

In 1957, Corliss Henry was hired at Muhlenberg Hospital, becoming the first African American nurse on their staff. She earned her Master’s degree in Education at NYU while teaching full-time at Middlesex County College. A life well-lived. We will miss her. pic.twitter.com/yY6Bf85k9l — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 5, 2020

Nyla Moore

Nyla Moore, a 22-year-old Chicago mother, died on May 1.

Moore was the daughter of two Chicago city workers and was a stay-at-home mom who dreamed of becoming a teacher one day.

During the pandemic, she often babysat for family members who are essential workers.

PHOTO: Nyla Moore, a 22-year-old Chicago mother who dreamed of becoming a teacher, died from COVID-19 on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Courtesy Nikki Moore) More

"She was the baby of six," her mother, Nikki Collins-Moore, told ABC News. "She loved music and she had a knack for people. She loved people."

She leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

Mark Remolino

Mark Remolino, 59, of Staten Island, was an inspector with New York City's Fire Department.

As a member of the Fire Alarm Inspection Unit, Remolino supervised and trained new inspectors and engineers.

"Without question, Inspector Remolino’s work saved countless lives," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "Our entire Department mourns his loss."

Remolino is survived by his wife and four children.

Charles 'Rob' Roberts

Charles “Rob” Roberts was a "beloved" police officer in Glenn Ridge, New Jersey, the department said.

The 45-year-old died on May 11.

In 2000, Roberts joined the police department in Glenn Ridge, and he and his wife raised their three children in the town.

Roberts was a "shining example of an officer dedicated to serving the community" and "was known by face or name by both children and adults," the department said in a statement.

"He held the honor of being the most senior officer within the patrol division and served as a detective and a field training officer within the department," the department said.

"Rob never missed an opportunity to support law enforcement races such as the Law Enforcement Torch Run which benefits the Special Olympics and the Tunnel to Towers Run honoring the lives of first responders lost on September 11, 2001."

"Rob was a mentor within the department and the entire Borough; and today we have truly lost a hero to all," the department continued. "Rest easy our brother in blue, you will never be forgotten and have left a permanent mark on each life you have touched. To have known you is to have loved you.

Raymond Scholwinski

Raymond Scholwinski, a sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas, died on May 6.

Scholwinski, 70, started as a reserve deputy with the sheriff's office in 1979. He was a full-time officer for 26 years.

It is with heavy hearts that the Harris County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski. Sgt. Scholwinski, 70, passed away this afternoon after a courageous battle against the #COVID19 virus. https://t.co/IiTMDeFmA3 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/S0VVhJi5Pd — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 7, 2020

Scholwinski is survived by his wife and four children, reported ABC Houston station KTRK.

"Sgt. Scholwinski represented the best of the Harris County Sheriff's Office family," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Ray consistently delivered for the people of Harris County. We will miss our brother and we will honor his legacy of service."

We pay tribute to our fallen friend and colleague, Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, as we escort his remains from Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, where he courageously battled COVID-19. Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced soon. #hounews pic.twitter.com/9frMalTd9s — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 8, 2020

Nikima Thompson

Nikima Thompson, 41, was a communications operator III with the Broward Sheriff's Office in Florida.

Thompson, a Miami native, joined the Broward Sheriff's Office in Sept. 2003 as a communications operator I. She was promoted to communications operator II in Feb. 2005 and to communications operator III in July 2006.

.@bsosherifftony and the men and women of BSO are immensely saddened by the passing of Communications Operator III Nikima Thompson. Nikima, 41, had been hospitalized and battling COVID-19 for several weeks after testing positive on April 2. #wewillneverforget #alwaysTeamBSO pic.twitter.com/is6w1g1iKb — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 5, 2020

"Nikima is a long standing veteran of our team, and she is loved by so many who have had the pleasure of working alongside her,” said Angela Mize, director of the sheriff's office regional communications division.

Update: May 8

Paul Cary

Paul Cary, a paramedic from Aurora, Colorado, who came to New York City to help during the crisis, died from the coronavirus, according to New York City's mayor Bill de Blasio.

After three decades of serving the people of Aurora, "he made the choice to come here and save lives," de Blasio said.

"Paul gave his life for us," the mayor said, calling him "heroic."

De Blasio said a memorial will be created in New York City to honor him and "to remember all those who came to our defense."

Cary, 66, is survived by two sons and four grandchildren, reported ABC Denver affiliate KMGH.

It is worth great sadness we inform you one of our recent Retired Fire Medics, Paul Cary has passed away from #coronavirus. Paul ran his final alarm volunteering in NY to help fight this virus. Rest in peace brother, we'll take it from here. pic.twitter.com/Gjb5HqAVvU — Aurora Firefighters (@IAFFLocal1290) May 1, 2020

Michael Conners

Michael Conners, 58, was a Newark, New Jersey, police officer who worked for the department since December 1993.

“Officer Conners was a pillar in the Newark Police Division,” said Chief of Police Darnell Henry. “He was known for his consistency as an insightful guardian of the community and as a reliable colleague."

“He was an integral part of our Police Division’s family," added Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose. "This painful passing is felt throughout our ranks.”

Conners has two daughters, two sons and six grandchildren.

Newark Mayor Baraka and Public Safety Director Ambrose Regretfully Announce Passing of Police Officer Michael Conners. The 26 Year Newark Police Officer Died Due to Coronavirus Complications. Rest in Peace, Dear Brother. We Salute You. https://t.co/CGHfo7hboI via @Nextdoor pic.twitter.com/CiSkNg5lZs — Dept. Public Safety (@NewarkNJPolice) May 1, 2020

Donald DiPetrillo

Donald DiPetrillo was the Seminole Tribe of Florida Fire Chief and a "true public safety icon in the South Florida fire community for nearly half century," Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

DiPetrillo, 70, was an assistant fire chief in Fort Lauderdale from 1973 to 2001, reported ABC Miami affiliate WPLG. He was the fire chief in Davie, Florida, from 2001 and 2007 and had been the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s fire chief since 2008, WPLG said.

Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings added, "Chief DiPetrillo will be remembered as a hero for his bravery and many accomplishments throughout the course of over five decades of service."

He is survived by his son, girlfriend, mother and brothers.

Lillian Eckstein

Lillian Eckstein, 93, was a Czechoslovakia-born Holocaust survivor who moved to the U.S. as a teenager.

"I never met a person as interesting as Bubby Lillian," Eckstein's grandson, Eitan Levine, told ABC News. "She was smart, ferocious, cunning, stubborn, caring and full of energy."

PHOTO: Lillian Eckstein passed away after contracting the coronavirus. (Courtesy Eitan Levine) More

"She didn't need fancy degrees or any formal training to make it in America -- she just needed her own brain and unmatched work ethic," Levine said.

Eckstein worked in real estate and finance as she and her husband raised two children. She is predeceased by her husband but survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

"She was a dominant real estate mogul and a loving human that would spoil her grandchildren with compliments any chance should could get," Levine said.

"I also remember her sitting my 10-year-old sister down at the table and explaining how to read a quarterly report from Morgan Stanley," Levine added. "Truly, there will never be anyone else like her."

Gerald Glisson

Gerald Glisson was the principal of operations at Eastside High School in Patterson, New Jersey.

"Dr. Glisson was a dedicated and caring educator who touched the lives of so many people during his 20 years working in Paterson Public Schools,” said Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer.

Glisson also served as athletic director.

Last night we lost someone dear to the Eastside Ghost Family. Our dear Principal/Athletic Director Gerald Glisson. A true warrior and legend in his community. We will continue your legacy big guy. 😔😢🙏🏾#ALLUSWE pic.twitter.com/HglkVtUNXU — Paterson Eastside Athletics (@GhostAthletics_) May 4, 2020

Eastside High School's football team tweeted: "G pushed everybody in GhostAthletics to be the best they can be, he did a great job in putting the best staffs together for all sports and created a family environment for all of the school sports."

"We will keep striving to make him proud," the tweet continued. "He pushed excelling in the classroom as much as he pushed succeeding on the field because his main objective were to get his athletes to get an education and be the best adults that they can be in society."

Glisson is survived by his wife of 21 years and his daughters, ages 17 and 12, said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Harvey Hirsch

New Jersey doctor Harvey Hirsch was a "beloved" New Jersey pediatrician and a "fixture at Monmouth Medical Center," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

"He was known for his kindness and compassion," Murphy said, "and the respect he showed his patients and their families."

Despite the risk to himself, Hirsch "insisted on continuing to care for every patient" who needed help during the pandemic, the governor said.

Dr. Harvey Hirsch was a beloved pediatrician at the Center for Health Education, Medicine & Dentistry in Lakewood. Despite concerns about his chance of being exposed to #COVID19, he insisted on continuing to care for every patient who came to help. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/TvZIiSt05R — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 1, 2020

John Taylor

John "Jack" Taylor, 84, was a longtime Republican legislator in Colorado.

He served in the Colorado House of Representatives from 1992 to 2000 and then was elected to the state Senate in 2000, serving two terms, according to the Steamboat Pilot & Today.

“He was a Republican, but he was in the center where he was able to cooperate and get along with Democrats and Independents and Republicans,” friend Vance Halvorson, told the newspaper.

"He was very conscious of being fiscally responsible," Halvorson added.

"His legacy is really serving the people," Geneva, his wife of 46 years, told the Steamboat Pilot. “That’s what he enjoyed the most, and helping his constituents resolve problems.”

"His legacy of public service for NW Colorado and our whole state is felt at the Capitol and back home," Colorado state Rep. Dylan Roberts tweeted.

PHOTO: John 'Jack' Taylor, a longtime member of the Colorado legislature, has died from the coronavirus. (Colorado General Assembly) More

Update: May 1

Mark Barisonek

Mark Barisonek, an employee of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), died on April 28, the agency said.

Barisonek was a TSA employee for 16 years and most recently worked at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

"Mark was one of Newark’s veteran officers in the checked baggage screening operation, always coming to duty with a positive attitude and willing to help out and support the mission," the TSA said. "Mark was truly a kind person and was willing to do anything for his peers. He was a professional, dedicated and a well-liked teammate."

Barisonek leaves behind his wife, five children and three grandchildren.

PHOTO: Mark Barisonek, a TSA employee at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, is pictured in an undated handout photo released by the TSA. He died from COVID-19 on April 28, 2020. (TSA) More

Wogene Debele

Wogene Debele gave birth to a baby boy while battling the coronavirus. She died before she had the chance to meet him, according to ABC's Washington, D.C., affiliate WJLA.

Debele, of Takoma Park, Maryland, is survived by her husband and three other children, WJLA said.

PHOTO: Wogene Debele with her family. (Courtesy Yilma Tadesse) More

Maryland state Rep. Jamie Raskin tweeted, "Takoma Park mourns the terrible loss of Wogene Debele, an amazing woman and radiant, loving mother of four. Her memory will always be a beautiful blessing to our community."

Takoma Park mourns the terrible loss of Wogene Debele, an amazing woman and radiant, loving mother of four. Her memory will always be a beautiful blessing to our community. https://t.co/uAV52DcaTA — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) April 24, 2020

Deloris Dockery

Deloris Dockery, 60, of Union, New Jersey, was a "champion and role model for countless women living with HIV," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

She learned she was HIV positive in 1994 but Dockery "never allowed that diagnoses to become a stigma," Murphy said.

Dockery was a leader at the Hyacinth AIDS Foundation, where she worked for 15 years. She was also the first woman to chair the Global Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS.

She was "active in multiple advocacy groups for those living with HIV and quickly garnered a reputation" that was recognized around the world," Murphy said.

"She was a hero," Murphy said.

Deloris Dockery was a champion and role-model for countless women living with HIV. She was a leader at the Hyacinth AIDS Foundation, where she worked for the past 15 years. She was the first woman to chair the Global Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS. May God bless Deloris. pic.twitter.com/JeMWvREE7f — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 30, 2020

Harvey Feldman

Harvey Feldman, 91, died from the coronavirus weeks after the same virus took the life of his wife of 66 years, Margit.

Harvey Feldman was born and raised in Brooklyn, and when he was in a hospital recovering from tuberculosis, he met Margit, who was a Holocaust survivor, said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

The Feldmans built a home in New Jersey and raised two children, one of whom is now a doctor, Murphy said.

Harvey Feldman owned the Doctors Medical Laboratory in Bound Brook, New Jersey. He "also found time to support Margaret in her work against prejudice and for tolerance and joined her as an advocate for holocaust and genocide education," Murphy said.

Harvey Feldman was the owner of Doctors Medical Laboratory in Bound Brook. Two weeks ago, we remembered his beloved wife, Margit. They fell in love at first sight, and were married for 66 years. May both their memories be a blessing to their children, and to us all. pic.twitter.com/6pFaaZJXfg — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 29, 2020

Jerry Givens

Jerry Givens was Virginia's chief executioner from 1982 to 1999, and later became an anti-death penalty activist, CNN reported.

He died on April 13 at the age of 67, CNN reported.

PHOTO: In this undated file photo, former executioner Jerry Givens is shown. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE) More

Givens said he presided over 62 executions during his time as chief executioner, according to The Associated Press.

“He was one of the few former executioners willing to speak about his experiences with the public,” Michael Stone, executive director of Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, told the AP. "He spoke wherever, whenever and to whomever he could, trying to explain why the death penalty needs to end."

Jay-Natalie La Santa

Jay-Natalie La Santa, just 5 months old, died from the coronavirus, her mother and the FDNY Hispanic Society confirmed.

"My baby girl was so beautiful," her mom, Lindsey La Santa, told ABC News.

PHOTO: Lindsey and Jerel La Santa, an FDNY firefighter, hold their 5-month old child, Jay-Natalie, who died of coronavirus, in this undated photo. (Lindsey La Santa) More

Jay-Natalie's father, Jerel La Santa, is a New York City firefighter.

He had just finished his first shift when he learned his daughter was in the emergency room, The New York Post reported.

After weeks in the hospital, Jay-Natalie died on April 20, the Post reported.

The little girl wore a rose-gold dress with glitter roses at her funeral -- the dress she was supposed to wear to her father's firefighter graduation, the Post said.

Rufus McClendon Jr.

The Rev. Rufus McClendon Jr. was a pastor at the First-Park Baptist Church in Plainfield, New Jersey.

He was the head chaplain of the East Jersey State Prison from 1994 until 2008.

“Every person who was in that prison was made in the image of God and he knew that and treated people like he knew that,” the Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale, who was mentored by McClendon, told NJ.com. “There was complete respect from him to the inmates, the inmates to him.”

He also spent 28 years as an educator with Newark Public Schools, said Gov. Phil Murphy.

Reverend Rufus McClendon Jr. was pastor of First-Park Baptist Church in Plainfield. He was an educator in the Newark Public Schools for 28 years and served as head chaplain of East Jersey State Prison from 1994 until 2008. May God bless his memory, and his family. pic.twitter.com/C0URCUULL9 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 25, 2020

McClendon died on April 9, NJ.com reported. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Richard Seaberry

Richard Seaberry, 63, was an EMT in New York City.

He was a 30-year veteran who responded to rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, according to New York City's Fire Department.

“For three decades, EMT Seaberry bravely served the City of New York, responding to thousands of medical emergencies. He was there so often during a New Yorker’s most desperate moments,” said FDNYT Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

"He was known as a kind soul, a true gentleman, and a dedicated partner," the department said.

Seaberry is survived by his wife and two daughters.