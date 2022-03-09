New faces of the Lockport police force

Mar. 9—SANBORN — The Lockport Police Department added three new officers to its ranks following their graduation from the Niagara County Law enforcement Academy on Tuesday.

Of the remaining recruits from the academy's 77th Basic Class, eight were from the Niagara Falls Police Department, two from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, three from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, one from the Erie County Sheriff's Office, one from the Village of Kenmore Police Department and one from the Niagara County Community College Public Safety Department.

The graduation took place on the NCCC campus, which is now home to the academy.

The Falls Police class showed the results of the department's continued efforts to increase diversity with two women and two Black male recruits. Police Superintendent John Faso said he was pleased to see the changing face of his department.

The proudest member of the police brass was Deputy Superintendent Mike Lee, who conferred the academy certification certificate to his daughter, Officer Ciara Lee.

"I teared up a little," the deputy superintendent said. "I was nervous, but proud."

Lee said his daughter first approached him about a career in law enforcement "about two and a half years ago." After taking the tests for the New York State Police and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Officer Lee decided to take the offer to join where her dad has made his career.

The deputy superintendent said he's looking forward to the chance to mentor his daughter and the other new recruits.

"It's been great," said Lee, noting that his daughter is about three weeks into her field training. "She'll call me up after a shift and it's fun to go over what she did and talk about how I might have handled those situations."