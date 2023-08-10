Some new faces at Marion County school districts as new academic year dawns

With classes scheduled to begin next week and the following week for school districts in Marion County, officials are in the final stages of planning for the new academic year.

Marion City Schools Superintendent Olympia Della Flora is entering her first full year in that role after taking the reins in April on a transitional basis. Della Flora replaces Steve Mazzi, who served as interim superintendent following the departure of Ron Iarussi in July 2022.

Kevin Hainer, who previously served as the preschool supervisor for Marion City Schools, is now the district's assistant superintendent. He was appointed to the position in April of this year after Della Flora was elevated to the superintendent's position.

Marion City Schools Superintendent Kevin Hainer and Superintendent Olympia Della Flora listen to a presentation during the board of education meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Della Flora became superintendent in April 2023. Hainer is new to his role.

Della Flora said she's had a busy summer, replacing two building principals and filling several administration positions at the district office.

The district's board of education voted 3-2 Monday evening to hire Adonis Bolden as the new principal of Marion Harding High School. Bolden comes to Marion from Delaware City Schools where he served as an assistant principal at Rutherford B. Hayes High School.

Bolden replaces Jennifer Musbach-Wellman as the high school principal. Musbach-Wellman is still with the district, however, accepting an appointment to be the new curriculum supervisor for the district. She replaces Lisa Oberdier. Musbach-Wellman has been with Marion City Schools for almost 19 years.

Mike Panamarczuk is the new principal at Benjamin Harrison Elementary School, Della Flora said. He formerly worked for Marion City Schools, but has served as a middle school principal for Bucyrus City Schools since 2021. Panamarczuk replaces Tim Barton.

Samantha McMasters has been appointed the district's director of teaching and learning. It's a position that was not filled during the 2022-2023 academic year, Della Flora said. McMasters was formerly the district's teaching and learning supervisor.

Renee Linn, a new face in Marion City Schools, is now the district's preschool coordinator. She replaces Kevin Hainer, who, as previously stated, was named assistant superintendent.

Jacob Grau, who formerly held the title of facilities supervisor, has been named director of operations for the district. It is a new position for the district, Della Flora said.

New principals at River Valley, Marion Prep

River Valley Local Schools has new principals at two of its schools, Superintendent Adam Wickham said. Tom Bower is the new principal at Liberty Elementary School. He was formerly an assistant principal at River Valley Middle School. Bower replaces Sandy Richards, who accepted a position with North Union Local Schools in Union County.

Marty Schuster was appointed assistant principal at River Valley Middle School, replacing Bower. He joins River Valley from Bucyrus City Schools, where he served as dean of students and transportation director.

Marion Preparatory Academy has a new principal. Amy Piacentino was introduced to the school community during a "lemonade with leadership" event on July 28. She is a veteran educator who has worked for the Ohio Department of Education, Schools That Work, and the Center for School Transformation.

Local schools open next week

Marion County schools will begin classes next week. Following is the list of opening dates for each district:

Monday, Aug. 14 - Marion Preparatory Academy

Tuesday, Aug. 15 - Tri-Rivers Career Center

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - Pleasant Local Schools, River Valley Local Schools

Thursday, Aug. 17 - Elgin Local Schools, Marion City Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 22 - Ridgedale Local Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 23 - St. Mary School

Need info about your child's school?

Following is the list of Marion County school districts and their websites:

Elgin Local Schools - www.elginschools.org

Marion City Schools - www.marioncityschools.org

Marion Preparatory Academy - marionprep.org

Pleasant Local Schools - www.pleasantlocalschools.org

Ridgedale Local Schools - www.ridgedale.k12.oh.us

River Valley Local Schools - www.rvk12.org

St. Mary School - school.marionstmary.org

Tri-Rivers Career Center - tririvers.com

