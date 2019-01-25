Faces of the shutdown: Deal to end standoff comes as federal workers' hardships grow

WASHINGTON – The pain experienced by hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have gone without paychecks for more than a month was part of the pressure that led to Friday's deal to reopen the federal government for three weeks.

Federal employees will get back pay but not it's not clear how long that will take.

Plus, Bureau of Prison psychologist Dr. Genevieve Grady said there's a big misconception that federal employees' problems go away when the shutdown ends.

"That's wildly untrue," she told the Salem Statesman Journal, noting that financial losses and credit scars will remain long after paychecks resume.

And federal contractors, who have also been affected, will not be compensated.

While both President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders expressed support for federal workers, it remains to be seen whether they can keep the government from shutting down again after Friday's temporary deal to extend funding through Feb. 15 ends.

"They're throwing us a rope," said Val Parker, an IRS worker in Tennessee. "They'll throw us that rope, we'll catch it, and in a few weeks, they're just going to pull it from us again."

Here are some of the stories of those who have borne the brunt of the standoff:

Wary response to Friday's deal

Parker, who works for the IRS in Memphis, was in the middle of a protest against the government's closure when Trump announced the temporary funding agreement.

"That's not going to help much," Parker said.

Parker's coworker, Sukita Johnson, was also less than enthusiastic about the news.

"That just means that we'll be fighting again in three weeks for the same thing," Johnson said.

Moments before Trump's announcement, Parker, Johnson and about a dozen other unpaid workers were attempting to deliver to Sen. Marsha Blackburn a letter signed by the unions representing thousands of unpaid and furloughed employees.

"No paycheck! No refund," the group yelled, imitating the familiar "No justice, no peace" chant common in police brutality-related protests.

It worked, as dozens of Memphians came out of Main Street buildings and raised their fists in the air in a gesture of support for the workers. Many stood by and clapped.

More unpaid workers would have come to the march, the group said, but even gas money is a luxury some cannot afford as the shutdown stretched into day 35.

IRS employee Kenneth Allen said it was just luck that he had happened to take out a small loan before the shutdown. He intended to use the loan to reopen his parent's former barbecue restaurant.

"Those plans are on hold now, indefinitely," Allen said.

Tapping retirement funds

One of the reasons Aubrey Farrar wanted to become an air traffic controller seven years ago was because he viewed it as a career that would offer a degree of financial security.

But after going more than a month without pay, Farrar had to dip into his retirement savings to pull out thousands of dollars he has used to pay for child care for his 14-month-old “beautiful boy.”

“Morale is slowly decreasing every day,” said Farrar, a 30-year-old Washington man who works at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. “It’s really hard for controllers to maintain 100 percent awareness when they’re thinking about mortgage payments and child care payments.”

Farrar spoke Friday morning after the FAA halted flights coming into New York’s LaGuardia Airport because of staffing shortage. Other delays were reported at airports in Boston, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Farrar is a facility rep for the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, one of the groups that had warned this week of “an air safety environment that is deteriorating by the day.” He stressed he was speaking on behalf of the union, not the FAA.

Although he knew he would receive back pay when the government eventually reopens, he still had to pay a 10 percent penalty to tap into his retirement funds.

“It pretty much just pushes my family back," Farrar said.

Contractors also hit hard

When the federal government isn’t shut down, Emilie Pinder helps keep employees at the EPA and other federal agencies healthy. A nurse who works out of a health services clinic in a large federal office building in downtown Washington, Pinder is one of the thousands of federal contractors affected by the shutdown. And unlike furloughed federal employees, she won’t get paid for the days she’s missed.