Faces, victims, issues and debates surrounding qualified immunity: A USA TODAY Opinion series

Kristen DelGuzzi, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Most people believe that if someone violates their constitutional rights, they have a right to sue.

But that's often not true. If the person they're looking to sue is a public official, particularly a public safety official, it could be nearly impossible to get a day in court. That's because qualified immunity, a doctrine created by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1960s and emboldened in the 1980s, makes most government workers largely immune to civil lawsuits.

In June, USA TODAY Opinion began exploring the issue of qualified immunity and the need for reform on a national scale. The ongoing series will include personal stories from victims and their families, views from police departments and officers accused of abuse, and perspectives from criminal justice experts to explain the issues around qualified immunity.

The project was made possible in part by a grant from Stand Together, which does not provide editorial input.

The voices of people affected

Anquan Boldin is a former NFL wide receiver, Super Bowl champion, philanthropist&#xa0;and cofounder of the Players Coalition,&#xa0;a social justice nonprofit.
Anquan Boldin is a former NFL wide receiver, Super Bowl champion, philanthropist and cofounder of the Players Coalition, a social justice nonprofit.

Roadside assistance caught the cop who killed my cousin. Justice shouldn't be so rare.

By Anquan Boldin

Six years ago, my cousin Corey Jones, a musician, was driving home from a gig in Jupiter, Florida, when his SUV broke down. He was on the phone with roadside assistance when an undercover officer pulled up in an unmarked vehicle.

The officer, Nouman Raja, asked my cousin whether everything was OK. Corey, who was still on the phone, responded yes.

"Really?" Raja said in a condescending tone.

Then six shots rang out. Three struck Corey. And he was dead. [...]

He was asleep in his car. Police woke him up and created a reason to kill him.

By Sarah Gelsomino

Luke Stewart, a 23-year-old Black man, was asleep in his parked car on March 13, 2017, when he was approached by police officers Matthew Rhodes and Louis Catalani. He was parked legally in Euclid, a suburb of Cleveland, and he wasn't posing a danger to anyone. [...]

Casondra &quot;Cassi&quot; Pollreis and her sons, Weston Young and Haden Young, in Springdale, Arkansas.
Casondra "Cassi" Pollreis and her sons, Weston Young and Haden Young, in Springdale, Arkansas.

A rookie cop mistook my sons for gang members and searched them at gunpoint. Where's our justice?

By Cassi Pollreis

My boys were taught that the police officers who protect and serve our communities are to be respected and trusted. That trust was destroyed on Jan. 8, 2018, when they were stopped at gunpoint, forced to lie on the ground, handcuffed and searched. [...]

Deputizing gone wild: Federal task forces give state and local cops ridiculously broad immunity

By Nick Sibilla

Because task force officers can be viewed as both state and federal officers, their hybrid status gives them ample maneuverability to avoid accountability.

Consider the tragic case of Jimmy Atchison, a 21-year-old Black man who was fatally shot in the face while unarmed and hiding in a closet. [...]

More from those denied a day in court

Columns that examine the issue

'I had seen that smirk before': Vestiges of slavery still haunt our legal system

By Tiffany Wright

It has been more than a year since I watched Derek Chauvin murder George Floyd. Of the many haunting moments from that video, it still strikes me that as Floyd and witnesses pleaded with Chauvin to stop, the then-officer and now convicted murderer looked directly into bystanders’ cameras and smirked. That disquieting, macabre smile reflected a murderer certain that he would escape accountability. [...]

Jim Wallis is the holder of the&#xa0;inaugural&#xa0;Chair in Faith and Justice and the founding Director of the Georgetown University Center on Faith and Justice. Wallis is an author and theologian who founded Sojourners, a progressive Christian grassroots movement that advocates spirituality and social change in America.
Jim Wallis is the holder of the inaugural Chair in Faith and Justice and the founding Director of the Georgetown University Center on Faith and Justice. Wallis is an author and theologian who founded Sojourners, a progressive Christian grassroots movement that advocates spirituality and social change in America.

Want to fix racist policing? Take away immunity. Give officers more ethics training instead.

By Jim Wallis

When we are granting these officers the power over life and death, we should ensure their consciences are informed by the best of our religious and moral traditions. Anything less is criminal negligence. [...]

Want to build trust? Quit trampling our right to hold government officials accountable.

By Aloe Blacc

Police and other government officials have a lot of responsibility, and like everyone else, they make mistakes. But creating a cultural and legal practice where their errors are buried also means they rarely have the opportunity to prove they acted with good intentions. This hurts everyone. [...]

Sex abuse by prison guards violates incarcerated people's rights. How is that not obvious?

By New York Sen. Julia Salazar

I am acutely aware of how difficult it is for any sexual assault survivor to obtain redress, even outside of the jail or prison system. It can be especially difficult and dangerous for incarcerated individuals to pursue justice when their abuser happens to be a correction officer. And this is in large part because of qualified immunity. [...]

More from experts

Perspectives that promote solutions

Columns that offer counterbalance

Editorials that push for change

Courts must hold rogue cops accountable everywhere – even at the dentist

By The Editorial Board

In parts of the U.S., federal officers enjoy near-absolute immunity from lawsuits, no matter how badly they behave. Under a 1988 law, they cannot be sued in state courts. And in federal courts, an avenue to sue that was opened in 1971 has been all but closed off.

Congress could fix the problem, but the issue has gotten little attention. Courts should make clear that out-of-control cops won't get a free pass to abuse people anywhere in the U.S. [...]

More from USA TODAY's Editorial Board

Newsletters to keep you updated

Subscribe to our newsletters for the latest insights and updates in your inbox.

From around the USA TODAY Network

Engage with the project

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by USA TODAY Opinion (@usatodayopinion)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by USA TODAY Opinion (@usatodayopinion)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by USA TODAY Opinion (@usatodayopinion)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by USA TODAY Opinion (@usatodayopinion)

More about the project

This series is meant to inform the public about the issue of qualified immunity. It is supported in part by a grant from Stand Together, a nonprofit organization that supports projects that address major civic and social issues including criminal justice, education, poverty, and immigration.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Qualified immunity, supreme court, police reform: How it affects you

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ready for drive-in movie season? Here’s what to know before Boulevard’s opening weekend

    Double features are on the agenda every Friday and Saturday of the season, starting Friday.

  • Dara Bids Farewell to Fashionista

    Thank you, dear readers!

  • A false start and a Russian loan: Macron-Le Pen debate takeaways

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen locked horns in front of a live television audience on Wednesday for their only debate ahead of Sunday's presidential election. Televised debates have long featured in French elections and have yielded exchanges, one-liners and put-downs remembered by the public for years. Le Pen's poor showing in a 2017 TV debate with Macron was seen as a factor in her poll defeat back then.

  • Kate Beckinsale Brings Drama in Pale Pink Dress & Hidden Heels for Gigi Gorgeous’ Birthday Party

    Beckinsale was dramatically dressed for Gigi Gorgeous' birthday party this weekend, wearing a pale pink feathered Christian Cowan gown.

  • The rise of solo judges nixing nationwide policies

    The Biden administration's mask mandate for airplanes and public transportation might be going out with a whimper, rather than a bang. Asked about the decision by a U.S. district judge halting the mandate this week, President Joe Biden was somewhat noncommittal about whether people should keep masking - "Up to them," he said - and whether the federal government would appeal the ruling. There's certainly something to be said for Biden having this difficult political decision taken out of his hand

  • Boyfriend arrested in murder of NYC mom found stuffed in duffel bag

    David Bonola was a handyman for Orsolya Gaal and the two had an on-and-off intimate relationship for two years, police said.

  • Russian General Lets Slip a Secret Plan to Invade Another Country and Seize Ukraine’s Entire Coastline

    Artyom AnikeevAs Russian troops tighten their grip on the strategic port town of Mariupol, their strategy is finally becoming clear. Russian military commander Rustam Minnekaev now says the second phase of President Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” is focused on establishing a “land corridor” from the Donbas all the way to Moldova, which would cut off the rest of Ukraine from the sea.“One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine. This

  • Man Confesses To Killing Woman 20 Years Ago, Leads Police To Her Body In Suitcase

    A South Carolina man who traveled to Alabama in March to claim responsibility for the death of a missing woman has been charged with her murder. Brian Edward Jones, 62, was formally charged with murder after calling the Bessemer Police Department to confess to his girlfriend’s 2001 murder, according to AL.com. Jones said he killed Janet Jones Luxford, 41, who left her Jacksonville, Florida, home for Alabama shortly before she vanished two decades ago. Luxford was never seen again. “We were in di

  • Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A Chinese court sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death on Thursday for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in June 2019 the defendant arranged to meet and talk with the victim, a Chinese woman surnamed Chen, at a bus stop in Ningbo before killing her with a "folding knife". The court held that the defendant's "premeditated revenge killing, stabbing and cutting Chen's face and neck several times, resulting in Chen's death, was motivated by vile motives, resolute intent and cruel means, and the circumstances of the crime were particularly bad and the consequences particularly serious, and should be punished according to law," CCTV reported.

  • 'Unimaginable tragedy': 5 people, dog found dead at Minnesota home

    The bodies of five people and a dog were found at a Minnesota home Wednesday in what a police official called an “unimaginable tragedy.”

  • Handyman arrested in death of NYC mom had intimate relationship with her, police say

    Police in New York have arrested handyman David Bonola in the death of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal, who was found stabbed in a duffel bag in Queens.

  • DUI case against wife of California cheese magnate moving forward. Here’s the latest

    Police say she drove 125 mph, causing a DUI crash that injured three people.

  • This Clue Helped Cops Solve the Horrific Murder of a Mom in Queens

    Instagram/STAR MAX via AP“GET A NEW HANDYMAN.”Detectives investigating the murder last weekend of Queens mother of two Orsolya Gaal found those words written on a household memo affixed to her refrigerator, a senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast.The old handyman, so far as police could tell, was 44-year-old David Bonola, who was arrested for the savage killing early Thursday morning. Police say he confessed to stabbing Gaal 59 times, stuffing her body into a hockey bag, and leaving her at

  • Manhattan DA’s Star Witness: Indict Trump Now or I’m Out

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Manhattan prosecutors don’t indict former President Donald Trump with the grand jury they’ve got in the next nine days, the key witness investigators have used to build their entire case says he won’t help revive it in the future.Michael Cohen, the New York lawyer Trump used for years as his family company’s trusted consigliere, told The Daily Beast he’s already wasted too much of his time on a case that slowly and then suddenly doesn’

  • DeSantis’s Rush to Battle Disney Puts $1 Billion of Muni Debt in Question

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to escalate a dispute with Walt Disney Co. by terminating its iconic theme park’s special privileges leaves $1 billion in municipal debt hanging in the balance. Even the bill’s Senate sponsor said it’s too soon to say exactly who would pay back the debt.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled

  • Kenwood Louis Vuitton robbery: Masked group takes 'every item' on floor

    They pushed past employees at the door of the luxury retailer and proceeded to steal every item on the showroom floor.

  • Two arrested in connection to Arkansas teen’s kidnapping, officials say

    PAIR ARRESTED: A Tennessee man and Mid-South woman are behind bars in connection to the Arkansas Amber Alert.

  • FBI says Proud Boy tried to derail Jan. 6 investigating by menacing agent

    A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and who law enforcement officials say then allegedly made a menacing call to the FBI special agent investigating his role in the riot.

  • Tennessee execution delayed after oversight in lethal injection preparation

    Gov. Bill Lee issued a temporary reprieve to the execution of Oscar Franklin Smith approximately one hour before it was scheduled to go forward.

  • ND lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

    North Dakota's longest-serving state senator resigned Wednesday as head of a powerful panel that oversees the Legislature's business between sessions, just days after a published report that he had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. Republican Sen. Ray Holmberg, 79, stepped down from the Legislative Management committee, saying in a statement “recent events and discussions have made it clear to me that the interim governing body of the legislature, Legislative Management, does not need to be any part of that discussion.” Holmberg will remain on the panel, but not as its chairman.