Facial recognition, fake identities and digital surveillance tools: Inside the post office's covert internet operations program

Jana Winter
·Contributor
·8 min read

The post office’s law enforcement arm has faced intense congressional scrutiny in recent weeks over its Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP), which tracks social media posts of Americans and shares that information with other law enforcement agencies. Yet the program is much broader in scope than previously known and includes analysts who assume fake identities online, use sophisticated intelligence tools and employ facial recognition software, according to interviews and documents reviewed by Yahoo News.

Among the tools used by the analysts is Clearview AI, a facial recognition software that scrapes images off public websites, a practice that has raised the ire of privacy advocates. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service uses Clearview’s facial recognition database of over 3 billion images from arrest photos collected from across social media “to help identify unknown targets in an investigation or locate additional social media accounts for known individuals,” according to materials reviewed by Yahoo News.

Face recognition system
Getty Images

Other tools employed by the Inspection Service include Zignal Labs’ software, which it uses to run keyword searches on social media event pages to identify potential threats from upcoming scheduled protests, according to Inspection Service documents. It also uses Nfusion, another software program, to create and maintain anonymous, untraceable email and social media accounts.

The Inspection Service’s expansive surveillance program has raised concerns among lawmakers and privacy and civil liberties experts, and the use of sophisticated software tools raises even more questions.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service appears to be putting significant resources into covert monitoring of social media and the creation and use of undercover accounts. If these efforts are directed toward surveilling lawful protesters, the public and Congress need to know why this is happening, under what authority and subject to what kinds of oversight and protections,” said Rachel Levinson-Waldman, deputy director of the Liberty & National Security Program of the Brennan Center for Justice.

In response to queries from Yahoo News, the Inspection Service defended the iCOP program. “This review of publicly available open source information, including news reports and social media, is one piece of a comprehensive security and threat analysis, and the information obtained is the same information anyone can access as a private citizen,” wrote a spokesperson for the inspection service. “News report and social media listening activity helps protect the 644,000 men and women who work for the Postal Service by ensuring they are able to avoid potentially volatile situations while working to process and deliver the nation’s mail every day.”

The spokesperson referred to the software used by iCOP as “standard law enforcement techniques and tools, which are strictly controlled relative to the investigation of criminal suspects and criminal activities.”

In a statement to Yahoo News, Clearview AI, the facial recognition company, said it is “honored to work with over 3,100 law enforcement agencies around the United States to help them identify countless criminals, from pedophiles, serial fraudsters, and murderers. Clearview AI is not a real-time surveillance system, but an after-the-fact investigative tool, and only collects publicly available information from the internet.”

Last month, Yahoo News revealed that iCOP assigns its analysts to patrol social media to look for information on upcoming protests and search for potential threats of violence. The iCOP intelligence bulletin obtained and published by Yahoo News targeted protests planned by largely right-wing groups and discussed on Facebook, Twitter and Parler.

iCOP found no credible threats, but compiled what it described as “inflammatory” posts.

According to the interviews and new documents reviewed by Yahoo News, the genesis of iCOP appears to date back to 2018, when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service expanded and rebranded its “cybercrime dark web” program into a broader covert operation.

“As the criminal use of the ‘Dark Web’ marketplaces has grown and affected investigative assignments across the agency, we are re-branding the program to encompass all online covert operations beyond ‘Dark Web’ marketplaces to include publicly accessible web sites and private sites,” says an internal description of the change. 

The internal document goes on to state that as of Oct. 28, 2018, iCOP “will be responsible for overseeing all internet undercover operations policies and procedures, managing the identities of undercover operators and administering technology used to facilitate internet undercover operational security. This program will also be responsible for intelligence analysis and reporting related to all covert internet and undercover online investigations.”

Protesters march in downtown Brooklyn
Protesters march in Brooklyn in June 2020 over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Beginning last spring, following the death of George Floyd, iCOP analysts began monitoring social media to track potential violence at racial justice protests. After the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by Trump supporters, the analysts turned their attention to right-wing accounts, according to documents, including an intelligence bulletin previously obtained and published by Yahoo News.

iCOP’s intelligence bulletins are entered into the intelligence sharing portal of the Department of Homeland Security, where they are disseminated to law enforcement, government, task forces and DHS fusion centers, according to DHS and USPIS documents reviewed by Yahoo News. The portal also stores USPIS and iCOP intelligence bulletins for future access and use by law enforcement or government agencies. The retention and dissemination of these reports could allow federal agencies to receive information they are not allowed by statute to collect themselves.

One question is whether the post office's authority exceeds that of agencies like the DHS and the FBI, according to Geoffrey Stone, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

“Although it seems sensible that the Postal Service has a legitimate interest in protecting its employees, one question is whether it is in fact authorized to take the steps it is pursuing in order to do this,” he told Yahoo News. “Another question is whether, even if they are authorized to do this in order to protect the Postal Service, are they doing so in ways that are consistent with the Fourth and First Amendments?”

The use of social media by law enforcement has become a hot-button issue in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the public debate and recent congressional hearings have focused on the FBI and the DHS as they seek to redefine their authorities and programs in this arena to better position themselves to identify and thwart a future similar attack.

While privacy and civil liberties experts expressed outrage over the Postal Service’s surveillance of social media, Republicans have more publicly seized on the issue, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who is currently under investigation for violating sex trafficking laws, introduced a bill to defund iCOP altogether. 

Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Inspection Service gave separate closed-door briefings to Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. According to sources familiar with both briefings, the Republicans were presented with a dramatic video of a mail truck engulfed in flames near Minneapolis following the killing of Floyd, as an explanation of why iCOP pivoted to monitoring potential violence at protests.

Republicans were told social media surveillance of protests was prompted by the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests that erupted in response to Floyd’s death. That video was not part of the briefing for Democrats.

Democrats, who historically have taken up privacy and surveillance issues, have until now remained publicly silent on iCOP, but told Yahoo News they are seeking more answers.

"Democrats are concerned about First Amendment activity and making sure there’s not improper surveillance going on, but we don’t have enough information,” a Democratic committee staffer told Yahoo News. “We want to better understand the scope of what is being analyzed, reviewed, collected, and how and what precisely is being shared and with whom, and their justifications.”

These questions also reflect the larger issues the Biden administration is grappling with as it works to shape new domestic counterterrorism strategy and policy across government. One of the issues being looked at is how different federal agencies, which all operate under specific narrow authorities and jurisdictions, share intelligence collected on social media and how much of that intelligence gets filtered down to state and local partners.

According to the documents reviewed by Yahoo News, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is part of a Homeland Security intelligence-sharing network that includes, among others, the National Security Agency.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment.

United States Postal Service (USPS) workers
U.S. Postal Service workers load mail for delivery in Royal Oak, Mich. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

There is fierce debate about the privacy and civil liberties implications of the government’s use of social media to identify threats. This work naturally butts up against the First Amendment, as threats can emerge quickly from protected speech and association, such as protests.

The debate is intensifying as the Biden administration’s review of domestic violent extremism is expected to be released in the coming weeks. It is unclear how or if iCOP will be affected by that review.

“What is important is that people who do intelligence coordination work within government are conscious about where they need to be careful because of law, policy guidelines or whatever it might be,” a senior administration official told Yahoo News when asked about the Postal Service program. “The answer can’t just be that all information goes to everyone, because that’s not consistent with different authorities and that’s not consistent with certain protections. And the answer can’t be that it goes to no one, because that doesn’t help us protect Americans.

“The answer has to be more complicated than that,” the senior official said, “as it is in other areas.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • St. Louis man who waved rifle at protest running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, said Tuesday he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. McCloskey made the announcement on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News. Earlier Tuesday, the Federal Election Commission's website showed “Mark McCloskey for Missouri” was registered, and a website, mccloskeyforsenate.com, was seeking campaign donations.

  • Shaq was late for the play-in tournament pregame show, and the TNT crew loved it

    “What kind of a dummy misses the first night of the playoffs?”

  • Jeannie Mai Jenkins on speaking out about her Asian identity: 'I've broken those chains'

    Emmy-award winning TV host Jeannie Mai Jenkins talks about her journey with her Vietnamese-Chinese identity and how she's speaking out louder than before.

  • Trump Justice Dept. Tried to Use Grand Jury to Identify Nunes Critic on Twitter

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department under President Donald Trump secretly obtained a grand-jury subpoena last year in an attempt to identify the person behind a Twitter account dedicated to mocking Rep. Devin Nunes of California, according to a newly unsealed court document. But Twitter fought the subpoena, as well as an associated gag order barring the company from talking about it publicly. Twitter executives raised skepticism about whether the Justice Department might be abusing federal criminal law-enforcement power to retaliate against a critic of Nunes, a Republican who is a close ally of Trump, in violation of the First Amendment. Ultimately, according to a person familiar with the matter, the Justice Department withdrew the subpoena this spring, after President Joe Biden took office. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times What was going on behind the subpoena remains murky. The filing — a motion to suppress the subpoena and lift the gag order that Twitter filed in March — shows that the Justice Department sent the company a demand on Nov. 24 to provide identifying information about the user @NunesAlt. Twitter appears to have immediately been suspicious about the legitimacy of the request. The user of that account, the filing said, “appears to be engaged in clear First Amendment activity, discussing stances on current events, government policies and one elected official in particular — Congressman Nunes.” The filing provided examples of some of the account’s tweets, such as a photograph of Nunes with text superimposed over his face: “Believe in conspiracy theories. Even if there is no evidence.” As the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee until Democrats took control of the chamber after the 2018 midterm elections, Nunes used his position to put forward claims that supported Trump’s contention that the Russia investigation was a “deep state” conspiracy against him. Twitter’s filing also noted that Nunes and his lawyer had separately filed a series of lawsuits in efforts to unmask pseudonymous social media users who criticized him, including an account that purported to be the congressman’s cow and the @NunesAlt account. When Twitter pressed the Justice Department for an explanation, the filing said, the government said the subpoena was part of a criminal investigation into a possible violation of a federal statute that makes it a felony to use interstate communications to threaten to injure someone. But the government refused to point to any particular tweet that made a threat. The company’s filing asked the judge overseeing the matter to take a searching look at the basis for the Justice Department’s motivations in going after the user. “As the custodian entrusted with the private identifying information that the government seeks, Twitter is concerned the subpoena may not be supported by a legitimate law enforcement purpose, and that therefore, there cannot be any need — let alone a compelling need — for the government to unmask the user,” a lawyer for Twitter wrote in the court motion. It continued: “As such, Twitter asks that the court engage in a searching analysis of the government’s bases for issuing the subpoena in order to determine whether the subpoena violates the First Amendment and should be quashed.” The grand-jury subpoena had been obtained by the office of the United States attorney for the District of Columbia. At the time, the office was run on an acting basis by Michael Sherwin, who had been installed by Attorney General William Barr. A spokesperson for that office did not respond to a request for comment or explanation, including whether the underlying investigation remained open. The text of the subpoena, which was attached to Twitter’s court filing, suggested that the inquiry was being run by the Capitol Police, which protect members of Congress. A spokesperson for Nunes did not respond to a request for comment. The person who operates the @NunesAlt account appeared to be surprised by the filing, writing in a post Monday afternoon that there was “nothing remarkable about me” and adding, “So then why am I being sued by a US congressman? Why would the DOJ ever target me? Is it the mean tweets and bad memes?” Twitter said in a statement that it was “committed to protecting the freedom of expression for those who use our service. We have a strong track record and take seriously the trust placed in us to work to protect the private information of the people on Twitter.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • New York AG: "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity"

    The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday night it has informed the Trump Organization that its investigation into the company "is no longer purely civil in nature" and is now also a criminal one.Why it matters: The attorney general's office is now working with the Manhattan district attorney's office, which has been investigating the Trump Organization for potential bank, tax and insurance fraud.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced in 2019 that her office was investigating Trump Organization finances. Her office filed a lawsuit last August to compel the organization to comply with subpoenas for an investigation into whether former President Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of its assets on financial statements.Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for James, said in an emailed statement Tuesday: "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA." Levy declined to comment further. What they're saying: Representatives for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on the news, first reported by CNN.But Trump has previously denied any wrongdoing and accused James of "politically motivated harassment" and called Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's investigation a political "witch hunt."Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rennie Stennett, leadoff hitter of MLB's first all-Black and Latino starting lineup, dies at 72

    The Pirates star left his mark.

  • A 'Community for All'? Not So Fast, This Wisconsin County Says

    WAUSAU, Wis. — A standing-room-only crowd packed a drab courthouse meeting room one recent night and tried to resolve a thorny, yearlong debate over whether Marathon County should declare itself “a community for all.” The lone Black member of the county board, Supervisor William Harris, stood up and begged his colleagues who opposed the resolution to change their minds. “I want to feel like I’m a part of this community,’’ he said. “That’s what a lot of our residents are saying. We want to contribute to our community. We want to feel like a part of this community.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But a fellow board member was just as passionate at the meeting on Thursday in arguing that acknowledging racial disparities is itself a form of racism. “When we choose to isolate and elevate one group of people over another, that’s discrimination,” said Supervisor Craig McEwen, a retired police officer who is white. When George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May 2020, communities and businesses all over the world engaged in a reckoning over social justice, diversity and inclusion. But while scores of other communities adopted new policies and issued proclamations vowing to make progress, the residents of Marathon County, with a population of 135,000 that is 91% white, could not agree on what to say. A year later, they still can’t. About the only consensus that has emerged is that the prolonged fight over a four-word phrase has only made things worse, ripping at the communal fabric in this central Wisconsin county and amplifying the tensions that had been simmering before Floyd’s death. The racial divisiveness that former President Donald Trump stoked during his four years in the White House endures in the daily life of towns like Wausau, exacerbated by the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of white police officers, and leading to new battles over whether racism is baked into local institutions. Wausau is an old paper mill town now filled with working-class manufacturing workers, medical professionals and people who work in the tourism industry, but the schisms here serve as a window into the ways that opposing views of racial equity have roiled American life. In the end, the executive committee of the county board rejected the resolution by a 6-2 vote on Thursday night, a result that both sides say is worse than never having considered it in the first place. Advocates say the failure to reach an agreement will serve as a civic black eye and convey the message of an unwelcoming community. Opponents argue the fight has been a waste of time that makes the county look racist when they say it is not. “I don’t have the same type of confidence or faith in the community like I used to,” said Supervisor Ka Lo, a 39-year-old of Hmong descent who said she had received death threats while pushing for the resolution. “I was born and raised here, and I don’t recognize the community that I grew up in right now.” The “community for all” story began last summer when a small group of county officials began drafting a resolution they hoped would acknowledge disparities faced by local people of color. The original title, No Place for Hate, was deemed too inflammatory, so it was renamed A Community for All. After six revisions and countless hours of negotiation and debate, they arrived at a document calling for the county to “achieve racial and ethnic equity to foster cross-cultural understanding and advocate for minority populations.” For the Black and Hmong populations here, the resolution had given them hope that their fight for inclusion would lead to greater unity. They said the protests that followed Floyd’s death provided them license to reject the daily indignations they suffer — like on occasion needing the help of white friends to rent an apartment, or having white people in the community assume they are on public assistance. Like many small American cities, Wausau, the Marathon County seat, has evolved into a regional hospital hub. It is surrounded by small towns and villages, dairy farms and land that produces 95% of the nation’s ginseng. The county has long been competitive politically, swinging between Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama before twice backing Trump. The 1970 census found Wausau had four Black residents and 76 people listed as “other,” out of a population of nearly 33,000. In 1976, local churches began welcoming the Hmong, refugees from Laos who had aided the U.S. war effort there before fleeing when the United States left Vietnam. The Hmong now make up about 9% of Wausau’s population — second only to St. Paul, Minnesota, by percentage. A statue commemorating the Hmong-American military alliance stands outside the county courthouse. Among those who proposed the resolution was Supervisor Yee Leng Xiong, the executive director of the Hmong American Center in Wausau. To older conservative white residents, there had not been any tension over diversity and inclusion in central Wisconsin until the past few years, when a handful of young progressive people of color won county board seats and began demanding more input. In June 2019, the board for the first time formally recognized Pride Month. A month later, supervisors nearly rescinded the recognition after an outcry from their conservative constituents. This February, it fell to Harris, 38, a Florida-born lawyer who in 2020 became the first Black member of the county board, to make the case for acknowledging, for the first time, Black History Month. It passed, narrowly. Harris was also quick to point out to the board that officials had a history of pushing for rural initiatives like broadband access and health care that mostly benefited white people. The white board members who represent rural communities did not appreciate the lecture. “They’re creating strife between people labeling us as racist and privileged because we’re white,” Supervisor Arnold Schlei, a 73-year-old retired veal farmer who has been on the county board for 11 years, said in an interview. “You can’t come around and tell people that work their tails off from daylight to dark and tell them that they got white privilege and they’re racist and they’ve got to treat the Hmongs and the coloreds and the gays better because they’re racist. People are sick of it.” He and others opposing the resolution argued that to acknowledge disparities faced by people of color would tilt social advantages to their benefit. The word “equity,” which was included in the resolution, served as a trigger for many, who made the false claim that memorializing it as a goal would lead to the county’s taking things from white people to give them to people of color. Those opposed to the resolution made far-reaching claims about its potential impact. The local Republican Party chairman, Jack Hoogendyk, said the resolution would lead to “the end of private property” and “race-based redistribution of wealth.” Others have argued that there is, in fact, no racism in Marathon County, and even if there was, it’s not the county board’s business to do anything about it. James Juedes, a dairy farmer who lives on a farm just east of Wausau that has been in his family for 126 years, has been one of the most public opponents of the resolution. He has also organized counterdemonstrations to local Black Lives Matter protests. In an interview at his farm, Juedes, 51, said systemic racism “doesn’t exist here” and suggested those pushing the resolution were doing so to benefit themselves financially. “I have yet to recall any type of racial instances that has been reported in this community that has caused any type of stress,” he said. La’Tanya Campbell, a 39-year-old Black social worker who was at the meeting last week, related a different experience. Campbell works as an advocate for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, and said she sometimes had to enlist white colleagues to help clients find apartments to rent in Wausau. As she campaigned for the resolution, Campbell said, the subtle racism she had long experienced in Wausau became explicit, including hate mail calling Black people “animals.” She sought therapy to deal with the stress. “Typically, the racism you experience is behind closed doors, but since I’ve started on this resolution I can’t believe some of the things that I’m hearing,” she said. “You feel unsafe being a woman, I feel unsafe being a Black woman. And doing anti-oppression work, it adds up.” By the day of the meeting to consider the resolution, few were left undecided. Some white attendees distributed copies of articles from The Epoch Times, a newspaper that has trafficked in pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. A transgender woman in favor of the resolution wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt. Twenty-eight people addressed the board for three minutes each; 18 were against the resolution, and 10 supported it. Bruce Bohr, a retired engineer, called the resolution a giveaway to the county’s people of color. “Government cannot give someone something without taking it away from someone else,” Bohr said. Supervisor E.J. Stark, a retired insurance adjuster, said it would leave the county liable for legal damages “if somebody looks cross-eyed at somebody.” It fell to the board’s people of color to make the case for it. Xiong warned of economic calamity if the board rejected the resolution. “If a resolution does not pass, it could have detrimental effect on our hiring, on our economy and other realms of business,” he said. And Harris pleaded with his white colleagues to see people of color as equal citizens. “People of color have come here,” he said. “They want to contribute, they want to be accepted and acknowledged.” The full county board could reconsider the resolution, but it seems clear it will not pass. John Robinson, a Community for All supporter who has been on the board on and off since 1974, said after the meeting that there were 14 to 16 votes in favor, out of 38, “on a good day.” Lo and Campbell both said they were contemplating moving away from Wausau to someplace more welcoming to people of color. But though she believes the dispute over the resolution has added to the community’s political polarization and caused her personal trauma, Campbell said the fight had been worth the effort. “If you don’t continue to keep having the conversation and keep pushing for that equity and recognition, nothing changes,” she said in the courthouse lobby after the vote. “So it’s not going to happen in my lifetime. But with my children and my grandchildren, I’m fighting for them, for other people’s children and grandchildren. All our forefathers, if they were to have stopped fighting, we wouldn’t have anything.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 'Moulin Rouge!' at 20: Nicole Kidman details the surprising injuries she suffered making hit musical

    Co-stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor revisit their 2001 musical hit directed by Baz Luhrmann. "I never doubted that the film would work."

  • Just How Strict Will Texas Republicans' Voting Bill Be?

    AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans on Monday resumed their push to pass a major voting bill with an array of restrictions, moving the bill to a closed-door panel of lawmakers who will hash out the final version of the legislation. But much of the suspense surrounding the panel, known as a conference committee, centers not on whether the legislation will pass the GOP-controlled Legislature, but on what measures it will include when it does. After a late-night scramble of last-minute negotiations among lawmakers last week, it looked as if recently introduced voting options, such as drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting, would survive Republicans’ initial attempt to ban them. The version of the bill passed by the state Senate would have prohibited those types of voting, but the House version passed last week made no mention of either provision. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times However, state Sen. Bryan Hughes, the Republican sponsor of the initial bill and one of the committee members who will shape the final version behind closed doors, said in an interview last week that he would like to see the provisions banning drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting added back to the final bill. “It makes sense,” Hughes said, citing internal polling suggesting that Texas voters preferred standardized hours for early voting across the state. “So there’s some predictability and people are confident that the rules are being followed.” The conference committee will meet this week to start crafting a final version of the bill, which would then be sent for a final up-or-down vote in both chambers. The Senate announced its members — made up of four Republicans and one Democrat — on Monday, and the House will make its appointments when the chamber convenes Tuesday. The bill initially sought a host of new restrictions on voting that would have had an outsize impact on voters in cities, most notably in Harris County, the biggest county in the state and home to Houston. During the coronavirus pandemic, Harris County introduced a drive-thru voting option, which more than 127,000 voters used in the general election. It also had a single day of 24-hour voting, which more than 10,000 voters used to cast ballots. The original bill that passed the House would have banned both of those methods, as well as placed limitations on the allocation of voting machines in counties with a population of more than 1 million, which election officials had said could force the closure of some polling locations. But as the bill made its way through the Legislature, most of those provisions were removed. The bill as it passed the House included provisions greatly expanding the autonomy and authority of partisan poll watchers, included new penalties for election officials and workers who violate the rules, and barred officials from sending out absentee ballots to voters who have not requested them. Hughes said he wanted the provisions against drive-thru and 24-hour voting to be added back to the bill so there would be uniformity among counties in how elections are run. “One county can’t just make up the rules,” Hughes said. “Houston’s not the capital of Texas. Harris County doesn’t need to do that. Whether I like the change or I dislike it, one county can’t just make up the rules on the fly. That doesn’t work.” Democrats in the Legislature have argued that this logic hampers the administration of elections, which are best run when local officials are empowered to address problems in their communities. “You really can’t have uniformity when every county is different. Harris County is different than Loving County,” said Jessica González, a state representative and the Democratic vice chair of the House Elections Committee, referring to a county in West Texas with less than 200 residents. “And so, in my experience in doing voter protection work, it’s important that these elections officials are able to administer their elections, because they’re the ones who are actually on the ground and able to address those issues.” If legislators in Texas were to add back provisions from the version of the voting bill that initially passed the state Senate, the state would stand as somewhat of an outlier nationally. Republicans in other states have tended to remove some of the strictest measures from voting bills as they make their way through legislatures. Both Georgia and Florida initially introduced bills that featured much more strident restrictions — such as limiting voting on Sunday or banning drop boxes — before settling on final versions that allowed for some weekend voting and limited drop box usage. Texas is one of the last major battleground states working toward an overhaul of its voting rules and regulations. The Legislature is in session until the end of May, so any law will have to be on its way to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, by midnight, June 1. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Joe Burrow's surgeon says he's 'on track' to play Week 1 after ACL, MCL tears

    Joe Burrow and his doctor are both confident in his ability to start Week 1 against the Vikings.

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital dies

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • Daniel Dae Kim has died on-screen so many times that 'it became a real issue for my kids'

    He spoke out as results of a new study confirmed the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood.

  • Charles Grodin, Star of ‘Heaven Can Wait,’ ‘Midnight Run,’ Dies at 86

    Charles Grodin, best known for the neurotic comic wit he demonstrated in such films as “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Heaven Can Wait” and “Midnight Run” and for his role in the “Beethoven” movies, died Tuesday at his home in Connecticut. He was 86. The New York Times reported that his son said he died of bone […]

  • How Mexico's soccer federation plans to finally purge homophobic chant

    In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Yon De Luisa, president of the Mexican soccer federation, outlined a new commitment to eradicating the "p***" chant that has plagued El Tri matches for years.

  • Charisma Carpenter explains the 'big risk' she took by speaking out against Joss Whedon

    The former "Buffy" star opened up about standing with Ray Fisher, the "Justice League" star who was the first to speak out about Whedon last summer.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

    Albert Watkins, the attorney for Jacob Chansley (perhaps better known as "QAnon Shaman"), spoke on the record with Talking Points Memo about his client's alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the interview, published by TPM on Tuesday, Watkins used shockingly offensive language in an attempt to defend Chansley's alleged actions, saying Chansley has Asperger's syndrome, and asserting that other participants in the riot have intellectual disabilities that were to blame. "These are people with brain damage," he said. He also claimed they were subjected to what he described as the most powerful propaganda campaign since Adolf Hitler's. Read the full, graphic passage from the TPM story below. I spoke to the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's attorney, Albert Watkins, for this story. Here's what he had to say... https://t.co/6gZ2jzPvSh pic.twitter.com/b4w62dYvLN — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) May 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyMcConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commission7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster

  • Bill Gates' reputation could be clouded by reports about his personal life

    The co-founder of Microsoft faces renewed scrutiny over allegations about his behavior and social ties, potentially threatening his public image.

  • DMX’s Ex-Wife Reveals His Last Words to Her a Week Before His Death: 'He Was Never Afraid of Passing On'

    "Good girl loved bad boy," Tashera Simmons says of her love story with her late husband DMX, which started when she was 11 years old. Hear more on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

  • 'I'm trying to do all I can to live': Woman diagnosed with stage 3 cancer after multiple cancelled colonoscopies

    Lindy Thackston's colonoscopy was delayed three times due to COVID - then she was diagnosed with cancer.

  • Jeopardy! TOC Player Apologizes for 'Loud,' 'Gonna Go for the Kill' Behavior

    Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions finalist Ryan Bilger is sorry if he “ruined” your viewing experience by being a bit too “loud” and “excited” — and deciding to “go for the kill” — during Monday night’s episode. En route to winning $32,405 and advancing to the semifinals, Bilger of Macungie, Pa. at one point beat his […]