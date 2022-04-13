How facial recognition is identifying the dead in Ukraine

James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·7 min read
Woman cries on coffin in Ukraine
Woman cries on coffin in Ukraine

Last month a controversial facial recognition company, Clearview AI, announced it had given its technology to the Ukrainian government.

The BBC has been given evidence of how it is being used - in more than a thousand cases - to identify both the living and the dead.

This story contains graphic descriptions that may be upsetting to some readers.

A man lies motionless on the floor, his head tilted down. His body is naked, apart from a pair of Calvin Klein boxers. His eyes are ringed with what look like bruises.

The body was found in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine - in the wreckage of war. The BBC has seen pictures taken at the scene, but does not know the circumstances around his death. There is clear evidence of head trauma. He also had a tattoo on his left shoulder.

Ukrainian authorities didn't know who the man was, so decided to turn to a cutting edge method: facial recognition using artificial intelligence.

Clearview is perhaps the most famous, and controversial, facial recognition system in the world.

The company has scraped billions of photos from social media companies, like Facebook and Twitter, to create an enormous database of what its CEO and founder Hoan Ton-That calls "a search engine for faces".

"It kind of works like Google. But instead of putting in a string of words or text, the user puts in a photo of a face," explains Mr Ton-That.

The company has faced a string of legal challenges. Facebook, YouTube, Google and Twitter have sent cease-and-desist letters to Clearview - to ask them to stop using pictures from the sites. The UK's Information Commissioner's Office even fined the company for failing to inform people it was collecting photos of them.

Now, its use by the Ukrainian government has raised questions over the implications of infusing this powerful technology into an active war.

Clearview is used extensively - though divisively - by law enforcement in America. Ton-That says 3,200 government agencies have either bought or trialled the technology.

After Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Clearview's founder saw another application for the technology.

"We saw images of people who were prisoners of war and fleeing situations, and you know, it got us thinking that this could potentially be a technology that could be useful for identification, and also verification," he says.

He quickly offered the Ukrainian government the technology - an offer that was accepted.

Back in Kharkiv, authorities took a picture of the dead man's face - his head held up, his sunken eyes directed towards the camera.

They snapped a picture, and ran it through Clearview's database. The search returned several pictures of someone who looked very similar to the dead man.

One picture had been taken on what looks like a hot day. The man was shirtless. He had a tattoo on his left shoulder.

The design matched. They had a name.

Using facial recognition to identify the dead is not new, and Clearview isn't the only platform being used to do it in Ukraine.

"We've been using this stuff for years now" says Aric Toler, research director at Bellingcat, an organisation that specialises in investigative journalism.

In 2019, Bellingcat used facial recognition technology to help identify a Russian man who had filmed the torture and killing of a prisoner in Syria. This is not facial recognition's first war.

But its use in Ukraine is more wide-ranging than in any previous conflict. Mr Toler says that he uses the facial recognition platform FindClone in Russia, and that it's been particularly helpful for identifying dead Russian soldiers.

Ukrainian soldier at checkpoint
Clearview says its technology is being used by the Ukrainian government at checkpoints to help identify enemy suspects (file picture)

As with Clearview, FindClone searches through publicly available internet images, including Russian social media pages.

Even people who do not have social accounts can be found.

"They might not have a social media profile but their wives or girlfriends might… sometimes they do have profiles and they live in a small town with a big military base. Or they may have a lot of friends who are currently in their unit", Mr Toler explains, describing FindClone's use as an investigative tool.

This last point is fundamental in understanding the power of facial recognition technology.

It means that even if a person has never had a social media profile, and thinks they've wiped the internet clean of their image - they can still be found. By appearing in a photo uploaded by a friend or simply by being in the background of a random picture on the internet, they are in the database.

It means even military or security personnel, who barely have any presence on the internet, can still be traced.

A question of accuracy

Critics however point out that facial recognition technology is by no means always correct - and that in a time of war, errors could have potentially disastrous consequences.

Clearview isn't just being used to identify dead bodies in Ukraine. The company also confirmed it was being used by the Ukrainian government at checkpoints to help identify enemy suspects.

Clearview showed the BBC an email, from a Ukrainian agency, confirming that the system was being used to identify the living.

"The system gave us the opportunity to quickly confirm the accuracy of the data of detained suspects" reads the email, from a Ukrainian official who did not want to be named.

"During the use of Clearview AI, more than 1,000 search queries were performed to conduct the appropriate verification and identification," the email reads.

This worries some analysts.

Conor Healy is a facial recognition expert at IPVM, an organisation that reviews security technology.

"It's important for the Ukrainian forces to recognise that this is not a 100% accurate way of determining whether somebody is your friend or your foe," Mr Healy says.

"It shouldn't be a life or death technology where you either pass or fail, where you could get imprisoned or, god forbid, even killed. That's not how this should be used at all."

Others have issued more dire warnings. Albert Fox Cahn, of the watchdog group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, has called it "a human rights catastrophe in the making".

"When facial recognition makes mistakes in peacetime, people are wrongly arrested. When facial recognition makes mistakes in a war zone, innocent people get shot," he told Forbes.

The BBC contacted the Ukrainian government for comment on its use of Clearview, but did not receive a response.

Mr Ton-That has defended the accuracy of Clearview's technology, saying tests had found it to be more than 99% accurate.

Much depends though on the quality of the image, the position of the head, or whether the face is covered, for example by a mask.

Then there is the issue of privacy, which has been problematic for Clearview in the US and Europe. The company pulls publicly available pictures from firms like Facebook and Instagram to build its database.

But it didn't ask social media companies, or anyone in fact, whether it could scrape these pictures. If you are reading this, you are almost certainly in the database, though you likely didn't give Clearview permission to use your image.

Last year, Clearview was fined by the UK's Information Commissioner's Office for failing to inform people that it was collecting photos of them from social media platforms.

Mr Ton-That accepts there is still debate around the legality of facial recognition technology, but believes Clearview operates within the law - saying the technology has been "misunderstood".

Facial recognition technology, though, clearly has dystopian applications. In November last year the BBC reported that plans were being drawn up in China to use facial recognition tech to target journalists.

Mr Ton-That says Clearview wouldn't allow these kinds of searches, even if they could be used this way. He says Clearview does not work with authoritarian governments and that the company would not work with Russia.

There are, however, applications for Clearview's tech in a military context. Last year the company signed a contract with the Pentagon to explore putting its tech into augmented reality glasses for example. It is one of several companies developing facial recognition AI with military contracts.

Privacy advocates have another worry too. Facial recognition technology might be useful to the Ukrainian authorities in a time of war. But will they simply hand the technology back to Clearview in a time of peace?

"There are any number of examples of technologies that are introduced in wartime and that persist into peacetime," says Mr Healy.

"I hope that that's not the approach they take."

Recommended Stories

  • A regulatory tweet quickly halted Coinbase’s crypto trading run in India

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has had the taste of India’s unfriendly environment for digital tokens. On April 10, the US-based crypto platform suspended the option to purchase cryptocurrencies through India’s widely-adopted instrument for digital payments, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), on its app in India. This comes merely four days after adding UPI support to Coinbase’s trading services in the country.

  • Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman says Jan 6 was signal to Putin to attack Ukraine

    ‘Starting just months after January 6, Putin began building up forces on the border. He saw the discord here’

  • Two men accused of impersonating U.S. federal agents seek release from jail

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Defense attorneys for two men accused of impersonating federal law enforcement agents and supplying Secret Service personnel with gifts asked a U.S. judge on Monday to release their clients from jail pending trial, saying the government's case was flimsy and lacked evidence they pose a threat. Prosecutors "have jumped to the wildest conspiracy theories imaginable," said Michelle Peterson, an attorney representing Arian Taherzadeh, 40, who is accused along with Haider Ali, 35. The two men were arrested last week for impersonating Department of Homeland Security agents and four U.S. Secret Service members were suspended from duty, on suspicion the defendants supplied or offered the Secret Service agents rent-free apartments and other gifts.

  • UN says mounting reports of rape, crimes against women in Ukraine

    The United Nations said Monday that there has been an increase in reports of crimes against women and children in Ukraine that is raising “red flags.” Sima Bahous, executive director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, said allegations of rape and sexual violence against Ukrainian women fleeing the…

  • Florida Democrat ‘heartbroken’ by Ukrainian refugees at border with Poland

    Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) said Sunday she was “heartbroken” by the scene of Ukrainian refugees flowing across the Polish border, during a bipartisan trip to visit allies in the region. “As a refugee, and a mother of two young kids, I’m just heartbroken by what I’ve witnessed,” Murphy said in a video. “I’m also amazed…

  • The Memo: Zelensky battles to hold world’s attention as chances of long war rise

    As if he weren’t facing enough challenges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has one more: how to keep Americans, and the rest of the world, focused on the plight of his nation if the Russian invasion stretches on for months, or even years. Zelensky has won near-universal praise for his leadership and particularly his mastery of…

  • War in Ukraine: Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians

    The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, with corpses that were “carpeted through the streets.”

  • Rouble falls as Russia relaxes capital controls; Rosbank shares jump 40%

    Shares in Rosbank, a Russian subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale, jumped 40% after SocGen said it would quit Russia and take a 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) income hit from selling Rosbank to Interros Capital, a firm linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin. During the trading session on Moscow Exchange, the rouble fell to 82.0950 against the dollar, from the 71 roubles hit on Friday which was its strongest since Nov. 11. "The central bank gave markets a unequivocal signal that a further rouble strengthening was undesirable," said Vladimir Evstifeev, an analyst at Zenit Bank.

  • Judge won't jail men accused of impersonating federal agents

    A federal judge has denied the government’s request to detain two men accused of posing as federal Homeland Security agents, tricking actual U.S. Secret Service officers and offering them free gifts and apartments at a luxury apartment building in Washington. Federal prosecutors have argued the two men -- Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, -- had posed as fake agents and offering the gifts in an effort to “ingratiate” themselves and integrate with law enforcement agents, including a Secret Service agent assigned to protect the first lady.

  • Biden accuses Russia of genocide in Ukraine

    DES MOINES, Iowa/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said for the first time on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide, a significant escalation of the president’s rhetoric. Biden used the term genocide in a speech at an ethanol plant in Iowa and later stood by the description as he prepared to board Air Force One. “Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting," Biden told reporters.

  • Preemptive, public US strikes winning intelligence war with Russia: ANALYSIS

    For years, the Kremlin's power to weave disinformation into a believable narrative was a seemingly ever-present boogeyman, threatening to disrupt elections and sew discord thousands of miles away from Moscow. Then, as Russia prepared to invade Ukraine, the tide started to turn. From the time the Kremlin claimed the troop buildup on its neighbor's border was simply a training exercise, the U.S. has been able to turn one of its powerful assets -- classified intelligence -- into an effective tool by making it public, undercutting Russian forces before they could carry out their next moves.

  • France's centre right fights for survival and cash after vote drubbing

    Conservative Valerie Pecresse scored below 5% in the first round of the France's presidential election, the centre right's lowest score in modern history and one which threatens its survival. "What is at the stake is the very survival of Les Republicains and beyond, the very survival of the Right," she said on arrival for an emergency party meeting. Only a decade ago, Nicolas Sarkozy was readying himself to run for a second mandate after almost 17 years of centre-right rule in France.

  • 'The balloon will eventually burst': Poland struggles under weight of Ukrainian refugee crisis

    Many Poles are welcoming Ukrainian families into their homes, gathering donations and volunteering. But can Poland withstand this level of migration?

  • Glass Bags Are a Thing Now?

    The Coperni glass bag has enchanted celebrities like Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner and will soon be available for purchase. Here's the story behind it.

  • Russia could mask chemical weapons with riot control agents: Pentagon update Day 48

    The Pentagon has been providing daily updates on the U.S. assessment of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine's efforts to fight back. A defense official said the U.S. cannot confirm whether Russia has used any chemical weapons in Mariupol or elsewhere in Ukraine, but the Defense Department has seen evidence Russia could consider disguising use of chemical weapons by making them look like more benign riot-control agents.

  • Brent crude swings back above $100 on tight supply concerns

    Shanghai partially relaxed Omicron restrictions, lifting some of the downward pressure stemming from concerns about Chinese oil demand.

  • Putin says Russia will achieve 'noble' aims of its Ukraine military campaign

    Speaking at an awards ceremony at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East, Putin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies that said Moscow had no other choice but to launch a military operation to protect Russia and that a clash with Ukraine's anti-Russian forces had been inevitable. "Its goals are absolutely clear and noble," Putin said of Russia's military campaign.

  • Biden says Putin committing 'genocide'

    STORY: "Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank – none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a word away," Biden said during an address to announce plans to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline during the summer.He later told reporters as he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington, "I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting.""We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me," he said.

  • Russia Airs Its Ultimate ‘Revenge Plan’ for America

    Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesAs Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S.Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Gets Schooled On U.S. Geography After Border Wall Plea

    The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.