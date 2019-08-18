Facial recognition scanners are already at some US airports. Here's what to know

The next time you go to the airport you might notice something different as part of the security process: A machine scanning your face to verify your identity.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been working with airlines to implement biometric face scanners in domestic airports to better streamline security. In fact, they're already in place in certain airports around the country.

But how does the process work? Which airlines and airports are involved right now? And do travelers need to be concerned about privacy breaches?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest technological advances in airport screenings, from the government's work to privacy concerns and more.

What is biometric airport screening?

It's a fancy way of saying that the government is using facial recognition technology at the airport. Government agencies (in conjunction with airlines) are aiming to improve efficiency when it comes the way travelers enter and exit the U.S.

This is separate from the eye and fingertip scanning done by CLEAR, a secure identity company available at more than 60 airports, stadiums and other venues around the country. (CLEAR is certified by the Department of Homeland Security).

Here's how the process of facial scanning at the airports works: Cameras take your photo, and then the CBP's Traveler Verification Service matches it to a photo the Department of Homeland Security has of you already. These could be images from sources like your passport or other travel documents.

This process will ideally replace the manual checking of passports nationwide.

Where did this idea come from?

"A form of biometric entry-exit was technically required for non-U.S. citizens by the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, which was signed into law in 1996," says Jeramie Scott, senior counsel at the research firm Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) and director of the EPIC Domestic Surveillance Project. Scott notes, however, the years-old requirement wasn't fully implemented.

After 9/11, a commission recommended a full implementation of the biometric entry-exit scanning, but it wasn't until 2017 that President Donald Trump signed an executive order that expedited the full roll out.

The CBP explained in a statement to USA TODAY U.S. citizens have historically been processed at border check points in-person but the facial recognition technology is being used because it "can do so with greater consistency and accuracy."

"CBP is simply replacing the current manual travel document comparison with facial comparison technology," the agency stated.

Facial recognition became the government's method of choice – as opposed to finger print or other scanning – because it already had people's photos in most instances, Scott explained.

In order to quickly verify travelers' identities, photo galleries are pre-built from flight manifests so once a face is scanned it can be checked against the stored photo of a passenger.

CBP stores the photos of U.S. citizens scanned for no more than 12 hours post-verification, after which they are deleted.

What are airlines doing?

With the exception of Southwest, most major airlines in the U.S. are taking steps to include the CBP facial recognition technology as part of their security processes.

Delta Air Lines

Toward the end of last year, Delta announced one of its terminals in Atlanta's airport was the "first biometric terminal" in the country. As of Dec. 1, all Delta passengers traveling internationally are able to take advantage of the biometric options when departing from the airport’s Terminal F. Delta has since expanded its facial recognition boarding practices to another Atlanta terminal as well as at airports in Detroit, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City. It also has a CLEAR partnership.

The face recognition technology replaces the traditional boarding method of showing your passport and ticket, according to Delta spokesperson Kathryn Steele. Passengers board after standing in front of a face scanner verifying their identities. A video of the system can be seen here. "This technology makes moving through the airport easier and is a part of our effort to create a seamless travel experience," Steele told USA TODAY.