Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF) investors are sitting on a loss of 11% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF) share price is down 12% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 5.2%. Facilities by ADF hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think that Facilities by ADF's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Facilities by ADF grew its revenue by 62% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 12% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Facilities by ADF has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Facilities by ADF in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.2% in the last year, Facilities by ADF shareholders might be miffed that they lost 11% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 0.8%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Facilities by ADF has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

