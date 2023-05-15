New facility dog on staff at Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office

There’s a new member of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. His name is Lassen, and as a facility dog, he’ll have several duties.

The golden retriever/Labrador mix will mainly be a friendly face for those who are dealing with the criminal justice system.

Lassen just returned from training with his handler, Deputy Emily Sweeney, and is getting used to his new surroundings.

