New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry

More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday.

WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.

“Companies like WebstaurantStore continue to recognize Georgia is the best place to do business by expanding here again and again,” Kemp said. “Our world-class logistics infrastructure and business-friendly environment make it possible for companies to operate in every corner of the state while still enjoying direct access to national and international markets and a highly-qualified workforce.”

Established in 2004, WebstaurantStore has thousands of products available for restaurant service professionals and individual customers.

The company currently employs more than 680 Georgians.

The new facility will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor and outdoor furniture, fast-moving full case quantities, and many other industrial products. The company will be hiring shipping and receiving managers and associates, as well as inventory control and quality assurance associates.

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on the project and said the company’s additional investment in Georgia is a positive to the company moving forward.

“WebstaurantStore is a proven partner for the State of Georgia, and we’re excited they have chosen to expand their presence here for the fourth time,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Companies recognize that Georgia’s logistics assets and geographic position put them in close proximity to 80 percent of U.S. consumers and gateways to international markets. We appreciate our partners at the Georgia Ports Authority and in Bryan County for their continued dedication to supporting Georgia’s communities.”

