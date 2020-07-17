Facing up to 60 years for killing her 5-year-old, mom tells court: 'I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back'

CHICAGO — Near the top of a small hill in a Palatine cemetery rests the remains of a 5-year-old boy buried in Superman pajamas and in a casket handmade and blessed by Trappist monks.

Etched in the flat marker is the image of a praying angel and the words, “Loving Brother Andrew Freund.” The nickname “AJ” appears in the center of a Superman emblem on the top right side.

There is no mention on the stone of his parents, both accused of murdering their little boy in a case that provoked a maelstrom of public outcry due to its cruelty and also repeated failures by the state’s child welfare system to intervene.

On Thursday, McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt began hearing evidence to determine society’s punishment for the child’s mother.

JoAnn Cunningham faces 20 to 60 years in prison for fatally abusing her son in April 2019.

The 37-year-old Crystal Lake woman had long maintained her innocence. She even appeared on national television pleading for the public’s help after the boy’s father reported AJ missing. Later, after AJ’s battered body was found and charges were filed, she emphatically denied involvement.

But in December, after prosecutors confronted her with a mountain of damning evidence, including newly disclosed cellphone video footage of an earlier attack on the boy, Cunningham pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

At the end of Thursday’s court hearing, Cunningham spoke for about seven minutes. In a tearful oratory before the podium, holding handwritten notes, she begged for mercy and said she would “give my life” to get AJ back.

“I had the pride of having AJ as a son,” she said, describing his birth as “one of the happiest days of my life.”

“I loved him. I miss him and there’s nothing I wouldn’t do to bring him back.”

Cunningham said being a mother “defines me” and gave her a purpose in life. She described AJ as handsome, smart, funny, driven, special and “absolutely loved.”

She said AJ wanted to be a doctor or gas station attendant or garbage man or own the local doughnut shop.

“He was convinced along with all of us that he could be whatever he wanted to be,” she said.

Without ever saying she killed him, she admitted to making “heartless choices,” and said that drugs were a Band-Aid to her lifelong feelings of being “unloved, forgotten and rejected.”

“I will never be able to justify anything, nor will I ever want to,” she said.

She continued, “My heart and my mind are consumed with pain, sadness and extreme remorse.”

Cunningham said, “As much as I deserve punishment, I believe I deserve help. Please help me.”

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dropped related, lesser charges. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said he will seek the maximum punishment. Cunningham will be required to serve 100% of her sentence.

Cunningham, wearing orange jail garb and a mask, her hair braided, kept her head mostly lowered as prosecutors Thursday morning showed graphic photos of her battered son and played cellphone video clips depicting some of the abuse.

At times, as the video rolled, she wiped away tears and blew her nose. The television monitor was faced toward the judge, so Cunningham and others in the courtroom gallery could not see the images. But audio of her berating the boy was piped through the courtroom and an overflow room where the media, FBI agents who investigated the boy’s disappearance and members of the public viewed the proceedings.

A few members of AJ’s family left the courtroom before the videos were played.

A prosecution witness, Dr. JoEllen Channon, testified about a large bruise on AJ’s hip she had examined Dec. 18, 2018, just four months before he died. Channon said when she interviewed AJ alone about the cause of the bruise, his story shifted and the child suggested his mother was responsible.

“Maybe (mommy) didn’t mean to hurt me,” she said, quoting the boy.

Concerned that further prodding by her would compromise the investigation, Channon said she concluded AJ needed to be questioned by a trained forensic interviewer and examined by a child-abuse pediatrician. She notified state child welfare officials, but Channon said the investigator told her none were available.

“We did not want AJ to leave with JoAnn (Cunningham) that day,” Channon testified.

Two Crystal Lake police officers also testified about the dilapidated, filthy condition of the family’s home in December 2018 and also months later on the day AJ was reported missing.