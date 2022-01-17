Facing arrest, ex-leader returns to 'defend Ukraine' from Russia

The Hill

Former Vice President Mike Pence made the case against Democrats' push to nix the legislative filibuster in order to pass sweeping voting legislation. In an op-ed published by The Washington Post Friday, Pence stated that both the Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021, and the Democrats' attempt to change Senate rules amounted to a "power grab."Democrats, including President Biden, have voiced their full-throated support to change the 60-...