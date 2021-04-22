Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alice Hutton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Wayne LaPierre, of the National Rifle Association, addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.&lt;/p&gt; (Getty )

Wayne LaPierre, of the National Rifle Association, addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

(Getty )

The National Rifle Association is set to lobby Congress against gun-control plans, despite being in the middle of a bankruptcy trial.

After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are again attempting to tighten gun-control measures including universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

On Wednesday, the NRA announced a $2million campaign against the plans backed by President Joe Biden, including $400,000 on adverts in Montana, West Virginia and Maine that say: “Stop Biden’s gun grab”, as reported by The Washington Post.

At the same time, NRA leaders are currently giving testimony during a bankruptcy hearing after New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to dissolve the organisation, after she claimed that senior managers ‘stole’ millions of dollars to fund lavish lifestyles.

The organisation is attempting to declare bankruptcy and then re-establish itself in Texas as a non-profit.

The adverts focus on senators who have in the past supported legislation to expand background checks on gun buyers, including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York’s Chuck Schumer.

The adverts also oppose Biden’s nominee for the head of the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, David Chipman, a former special agent at the bureau for 25 years and policy adviser to anti-gun-violence organisations who is called “a radical gun-control activist”.

The NRA has for decades been the most powerful lobbying group against gun control, and has been accused of using its many millions of members as a tool to threaten Republican politicians in the polls.

This week The New York Times reported that in 2016, the NRA spent around $50 million helping to elect Donald Trump and other Republicans, keeping gun rights at the centre of the party’s policies.

But following mounting debt, during last year’s election it spent less than half that and even began to be outspent by pro-control groups.

On Friday, following another mass shooting in Indianapolis, President Biden urged Republicans to support the new measures and said: “Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act. We can, and must, do more to act and to save lives.”

Read More

NRA trial opens window on secretive leader's life and work

NRA boss says he didn't tell group leaders before bankruptcy

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong woman loses £23m in largest-ever phone scam

    Fraudsters posing as Chinese security officials trick victim into emptying bank accounts

  • Cellmate of killer Gucci heiress in 'plot to steal fortune'

    A former cellmate of an Italian socialite who ordered the murder of her Gucci husband is being investigated for allegedly trying to swindle her out of her inheritance, as a Hollywood thriller starring Lady Gaga is made about the saga. Patrizia Reggiani, nicknamed the Black Widow, spent 18 years in prison after being convicted of ordering a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, a scion of the Italian fashion family. He was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan in 1995. Italian police are investigating four people for allegedly trying to get their hands on her fortune, including a former cellmate of hers, Loredana Canò, who was in jail for attempted murder. They came to know each other when they were both imprisoned in San Vittore prison in Milan and Ms Canò was later taken on as the socialite’s personal assistant. Ms Reggiani even invited her to move in with her in a luxury three-storey villa in Milan. A new film based on the murder, House of Gucci, is currently being made in Italy, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino, with scenes filmed in Rome this month.

  • Already big Tulsa LB prospect Zaven Collins even bigger before draft

    He weighed in at 270 pounds at his medical check in Indy after weighing 259 at his pro day.

  • Pentagon blames Russia for mystery illness affecting US troops

    The Pentagon has investigated the incidents, and has privately told lawmakers it believes Moscow is behind them

  • David Cameron repeatedly lobbied Bank of England for coronavirus cash

    David Cameron repeatedly lobbied the Bank of England to help grant Greensill Capital access to a state-backed coronavirus support scheme, newly released documents reveal. The former prime minister complained in one email about the “incredibly frustrating” situation as the company was rejected access to the financial support by the Treasury. The 24 pages of documents, released under Freedom of Information laws, included emails Mr Cameron sent in March and April 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic escalated. The messages raise fresh questions about whether Mr Cameron, who left Number 10 four years earlier, was granted better access than others because of his political connections. Some are signed off “DC”, for David Cameron, and indicate he had a prior working relationship with at least one figure he was attempting to persuade. They also shed light on the full scale of Mr Cameron’s lobbying on behalf of Greensill, a company that he began working for as an adviser after leaving politics.

  • Russia Abruptly Claims It Is Ordering Troops to Pull Back From Ukraine’s Border

    Russian Defense MinistryFor weeks, Russia has been inflaming tensions in Eastern Europe by building up a mighty force of some 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border. On Thursday, the Kremlin announced it had achieved what it wanted with the exercise, and ordered its army to pack up and go home.According to BBC News, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement during a visit to Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in the last major conflict in the region seven years ago. Shoigu said the plan of military “snap checks” had been achieved, and there’s nothing left for the tens of thousands of troops to do but to head back.“The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defense for the country,” said the minister, who added that some soldiers will be ordered to return to their “permanent bases” in Russia on Friday, and the entire operation will be completed in just over a week, on May 1.Сегодня на полигоне «Опук» (Республика Крым) пройдет основной этап учений войск Южного военного округа и Воздушно-десантных войск, которые проводились в рамках внезапной проверки боеготовности https://t.co/8ltXgN2IKC#Учения #ЮВО #ВДВ #Крым pic.twitter.com/VnS6KuKFWH— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 22, 2021 Shoigu’s announcement came immediately after Russia staged massive military exercises in Crimea on Thursday to underline a show of force on the Ukraine border that has put Kyiv and its Western allies on high alert for weeks. The defense ministry claimed the exercises involved 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, 200 aircraft, and over 1,000 military vehicles.Shoigu oversaw the operation in a helicopter, and after his stand-down order he said the military had proven its readiness to respond to any “adverse developments” during NATO’s Defender Europe 2021 exercise—a mass U.S. Army-led war game that’s running in Europe until June.The troop buildup caused panic in Ukraine—and, even though the withdrawal will be met with relief—Russia has displayed that it could raise a major force at the border if required. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Wall Street Journal this week: “We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the White House said Biden had “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” On Thursday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western allies to punish Moscow’s threatening behavior with new sanctions.Later, after the withdrawal announcement, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said: “We are monitoring the situation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rare Lumber Trade Shows How Extreme U.S. Shortages Have Become

    (Bloomberg) -- For a look at just how extreme America’s shortage of lumber has become, consider this: For the first time in recent memory, a lumberyard was the one selling wood to a supplier.This kind of trade is virtually unheard of. In a normal world, wholesale distributors buy lumber from sawmills and sell that to the yards that homebuilders frequent. But lumber markets today are anything but normal: Futures have surged by more than 60% to record levels this year as the entire timber supply chain collapses under the weight of soaring demand from people renovating their homes and buying bigger ones. Sawmills can’t keep up with orders. Truck shipments have been delayed. And distributors are running short on product.“That’s how crazy the marketplace is,” said RCM Alternatives lumber analyst Brian Leonard, who has covered the industry for 35 years and had previously never heard of lumberyards selling to distributors. “Obviously it shouldn’t happen. You never push product back up the chain but you can today because of the volatility of the market.”What’s more, reverse trades like the one that occurred earlier this month threaten to push wood prices higher. Distributors buying back supply from yards will inevitably mark up prices to the customers they resell to, potentially creating a vicious cycle that continues to stoke what has already proven to be an unrelenting lumber rally.Read More: Lumber Frenzy Drives Up Home Prices as Suppliers Can’t Keep UpAccording to MaterialsXchange, a Chicago-based digital trading platform for physical wood products, the trade involved a lumberyard selling about 30,000 square feet of oriented strand board -- a cheaper stand-in for plywood that is widely used to make house floors and walls. It’s known as OSB for short.Read More: Lumber Prices Soar to Records, But Logs Are Still Dirt Cheap“Building materials are moving from company to company in nontraditional flows,” said Mike Wisnefski, co-founder and chief executive officer of the exchange. He says that prices have gotten so high that some homebuilders are being forced to cancel projects, leaving certain lumberyards with a little “excess inventory.”On Wednesday, the electronic platform brokered another OSB sale involving a U.S. East Coast lumberyard selling to another one in Arkansas at $1,500 per 1,000 square feet, surpassing a record $999 that was reached at the end of March, based on Random Lengths pricing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Police video shows officer using stun gun on handcuffed man

    Police video shows a Louisiana officer using a stun gun on a handcuffed 67-year-old man sitting in a patrol car's back seat and then saying, “Scream again." Officer Nolan Dehon III was arrested on charges of malfeasance in office and aggravated battery, Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks told news agencies earlier this month. The video starts with the arrest of Izell Richardson Jr. of Port Allen, timestamped shortly before 3 a.m. March 27.

  • Fact Check: Military-funded sensor can help detect COVID-19, but it's not a microchip

    A sensor developed jointly by a Pentagon agency and a private company can analyze the biomolecules present in a body to detect early illness symptoms.

  • Cop who fatally shot teen in Tennessee school bathroom won’t face charges, official says

    Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, died during a confrontation with police.

  • Japan's consumer prices extend falls, cellphone bill cuts to weigh ahead

    Japan's core consumer prices fell for the eighth straight month in March and analysts expect further drops ahead due to the drag from cellphone fee cuts, keeping the central bank under pressure to maintain its massive stimulus to fire up inflation. The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, slid 0.1% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, matching a median market forecast. The pace of decline slowed from 0.4% in February due mostly to a rebound in gasoline costs, as hopes of a strong global economic recovery pushed up crude oil prices in recent months.

  • Gaza's gravediggers saw war: 'COVID is harder'

    As the pandemic drags on, the burden of casualties is increasingly shifting toward the world's poorer areas.And here in the Palestinian territories it is front and center, where the sick and dying are pushing Gaza's hospitals close to capacity. Mohammad al-Haresh knows. He's the man burying the dead, and he says even the Israeli-Gaza war of 2014 wasn't this difficult for him."There used to be one or two funerals a day, and some days none at all," he says. Now he has eight a day, 10 a day, and God knows they'll increase.He's burying bodies in the day and night.Across the border fence in Israel, daily headlines show progress against the disease. Over half of Israelis are fully vaccinated, cases are down sharply, and people no longer have to wear masks outdoors.In Gaza, with a densely packed population of two million people, only a mere 34,000 have been vaccinated. Health officials say disregard for social distancing helped worsen the spike. Vaccine skepticism also runs deep. A recent survey suggests 54% of Gazans refuse to get a shot, according to the Jerusalem Media and Communications Center.Hamas is imposing a nightly curfew to try and stem the tide, shutting mosques hosting hundreds of people for Ramadan.But it's reluctant to damage the economy further, and elections are also coming.We spoke with Eyad Al-Bozom, a Hamas representative. He says, "We may impose additional measures, but we don't expect at this phase to go into a full lockdown."Back at the cemetery, Haresh the gravedigger continues. He says in war they'd bury the dead during ceasefires or truces. With coronavirus, there is no truce.

  • 2021 Bentley Blower Continuation Revives Bentley's Past

    Bentley builds a supercharged time machine with a modern recreation of its iconic 1930 race car.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Ma’Khia Bryant shooting: LeBron James explains why he took down tweet telling Ohio officer ‘you’re next’

    Los Angeles Lakers star says he took the tweet down because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer

  • Tim Scott picked to deliver Republican response to President Biden's first address to Congress

    Republican leaders say the South Carolina senator, the only Black GOP member of Congress, exemplifies the best of their national coalition.