Facing New Crises, Macron Repackages Old, Bad Ideas

At the end of last week, the Financial Times published a lengthy interview with French president Emmanuel Macron in which Macron referred no fewer than nine times to humility and may, occasionally, have meant it:

I don’t know if we are at the beginning or the middle of this crisis — no one knows. . . . There is lots of uncertainty and that should make us very humble.

Macron’s humility only goes so far, and will not have been encouraged by his starstruck interviewers, who write that he is “overtly intellectual [and] always brimming with ideas.”

They are right, but unfortunately, Macron’s ideas are old ideas, if sometimes repackaged.

In his view, the interviewers report, COVID-19 represents an opportunity to put an end to the “hyper-financialized world,” a phantom that exists mainly in the fevered imaginations of communitarians, academics who refer to “late capitalism,” and European politicians. (Recall that, shortly after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, an earlier French president, Nicolas Sarkozy — seemingly oblivious to the political and economic developments of the previous hundred years — announced that laissez-faire capitalism was “finished.”)

Macron is also not the first eco-warrior to have noticed that the measures taken to contain COVID-19 might make a useful precedent for the struggle against climate change. People, he reckons, have come to understand “that no one hesitates to make very profound, brutal choices when it’s a matter of saving lives. It’s the same for climate risk.” The parallel is nonsense, but typical of that strand of environmentalism in which coercion is a feature, not a bug.

Under the circumstances, then, it is no surprise that, when it comes to Brussels’s embattled union, Macron, like many EU leaders, has learnt little from the debacles of the last couple of decades:

[He is] especially concerned about the EU and the euro. Banging the desk repeatedly with his hands to emphasize his points, he says both the union and the single currency will be threatened if the richer members, such as Germany and the Netherlands, do not show more solidarity with the pandemic-stricken nations of southern Europe.

If Macron gets his way, those hands will soon be rifling through the wallets of the euro zone’s “Frugal Four” (Austria, Finland, Germany, and the Netherlands), who are currently holding out against the sort of “solidarity” that he has in mind — namely, “financial aid funded by mutualized debt.”

He’s talking about euro bonds, which would be issued using the credit of the euro zone as a whole. This idea has been resisted by the Frugal Four for a variety of reasons. For one thing, they fear being stuck with part of the bill for debts run up by their less responsible “partners.” For another, they object on principle that they’d be acquiescing to something that violated the original spirit of the euro zone itself. And finally, they worry about the precedent that might be set, which could have implications well beyond questions of bond issuance. To the Frugal Four, mutualized debt would be a major step along the path to a fiscal union, something they don’t want unless they can dictate its terms, which they will never be able to do.

Establishing a currency union without the backing of some sort of fiscal union was always asking for trouble. If, say, Tennessee falls on hard times, it will pay less to, and receive more from, the Feds. There is no need to devalue a Tennessee dollar to maintain the state’s ability to compete, because the American currency union is supported by a fiscal union. But trapped in the euro, Italy cannot devalue itself back into competitiveness, and there is no ‘federal’ euro-zone authority presiding over taxing and spending to ease its pain. It is not difficult to understand this absence. Tennesseans, Texans, and even New Yorkers feel a national affinity — and thus have a degree of willingness to help each other out — that Finns, Greeks, and Portuguese do not.

The Frugal Four know that a fiscal union will send a flow of cash from the euro zone’s “north” to some of its poorer nations in perpetuity. The idea that a monetary union would bring about economic convergence between its members is a myth; indeed such a union might well have the opposite effect. Even with the handouts that a fiscal union would deliver, that will not change. Athens will not be Munich in any foreseeable future; Italy has been bound together in political, monetary, and fiscal union for more than a century and a half, yet Naples is not Milan.