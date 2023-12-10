Facing a dark, cold winter: Needy Fund helps with utility bill

The holiday season on Cape Cod can be full of joy. But there can also be challenges, especially as the weather gets worse and the temperature drops. Utility bills can soar unexpectedly, and all of a sudden, you're worried about facing the winter in the dark, without heat.

That's what happened to our 78-year-old neighbor from the Mid-Cape. Our neighbor had always been careful with finances and worked a part-time job to make ends meet. But when a huge and unforeseen utility bill arrived, everything seemed about to unravel. The neighbor called the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, and thanks to donors like you, help was on the way.

What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?

The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.

The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.

Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.

Needy Fund donors

The fundraising goal this season is $1.6 million, and every donation helps. Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund.

Total Contributions to Date: $433,242.28

In memory of Dick and Geoff;$40,000

John and Elaine Brouillard;$10,000

Anonymous;$10,000

Ian and Sandra Millen;$5,000

Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church Barnstable;$5,000

Cataumet Boats,Inc.;$2,500

In memory of Caroline S. Lloyd from Jim Lloyd;$2,500

The Tesconi Family;$2,500

Bob and Karen McDonald;$1,100

Frank and Marie Fortunato;$1,000

Thomas and Joan Frederick;$1,000

Sherrie Cahoon;$1,000

West Parish of Barnstable;$1,000

Nu Psi Chapter, Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority Members;$1,000

Anthony Gargano;$1,000

Jeff and Rebecca;$1,000

Mary G Rahal;$1,000

Anonymous;$1,000

William and Kathleen O'Neill;$800

Ronald Bourgeois;$650

The William and Anne Snow Designated Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation;$611.25

George and Susan Oleyer;$500

Linda Jarvis;$500

In memory of Isabelle T. Corson;$500

MaryEllen and Frank Zapulla;$500

Nancy Douttiel and Diane Willcox;$500

Rod and Peg Sherman;$500

The Cortez Family;$500

The Wendy Hinden and Kathryn Livelli Charitable Fund;$500

Anonymous;$500

Bill and Lorna Hathon;$400

In memory of Donald and Carol Arnault from Andrew and Mary Arnault;$350

In memory of Thorp and Evelyn Wolford from Andrew and Mary Arnault;$350

Charles and Lois Kerbel;$300

Linda Pegram;$300

Paul and Mary Alice Gallant;$300

Cathy and John Hoff;$300

Judy Nelson - With gratitude in all things;$300

Max and Marilyn Abrams;$300

Anonymous;$300

Margaret Furlong;$250

Douglas Bradstreet;$250

Ann Carson and Paul Roycraft;$250

Richard and Sandra Blaha;$250

MaryEllen and Francis Lacroix;$250

Raffi;$250

Joanne C. Spurr;$250

Anonymous;$250

The Centerville Turkey Trotters;$225

Rocco and Susan Maffei;$100

Sandy and John Fields;$50

Anonymous;$100

In memory of Marty Paschal;$150

Anonymous;$200

In memory of Francis J. Kane;$100

Mary and Bill Scott;$100

Bill and Kerry Sullivan;$100

Margaret Heron;$50

David and Barbara Webb;$200

Jean Nerrie;$50

Peter and Mary Genovese;$50

Anonymous;$100

In memory of Bob and Connie Walker from John and Mike;$100

Molly and George DeMello;$100

Retired Men's Club of Cape Cod;$150

In memory of Bryan John;$100

James M. Audibert;$100

Peter and Helen M. Owens;$25

Leslie Alsop;$100

MME Lunch Club;$80

Carole and Charles Dundorf- In honor of US Service Men and Women;$200

James and Jennifer Douglas;$50

Lynette Walker;$50

Robert and Arlene Hoxie;$200

Rachel Busby;$25

Virginia Conway;$100

Robert and Constance Spohn;$100

In memory of Martha Bennett;$100

Amica Companies Foundation matching a gift from Louise O’Neil;$175

Cheryl Divito;$100

The Place For Words;$75

Anonymous;$25

In memory of Tom Ambrose;$100

In honor of Helen Prothero;$100

Richard and Julie Salvatore;$100

Allan Saperstein;$100

Donna Durkee;$100

Kenneth and Elizabeth Casson;$100

Alan Jones;$75

David and Cynthia Faszewski;$100

Anonymous;$100

Janet Dawkins;$100

In memory of James Sethares from William Jarvis;$100

Dennis and Barbara Howard;$100

Bob & Kathy Corradi;$100

Paul Arnold; Kathleen Manning;$100

From the Barnstable Ladies Golf Association in memory of Karen Newman-a longstanding and cherished member;$200

Buzz and Tish Friend;$150

Mike Argento and Anne Mullany ;$50

Alfreda and Dave Riley;$100

Anonymous;$25

The Avakian Family;$100

Kevin McColgan;$100

Ellin Sparrow;$100

Chris & Patty Koehler;$100

Anonymous;$50

Francis and Joyce Celli;$25

In memory of my mother, father, 3 brothers and nephew-love Lorraine Burkhead;$30

Winfield Rowell;$30

James and Alice Tow;$200

Barbara Eaton with Barbo's Furniture Community Giving Program;$50

Jan Snyder;$100

In memory of Willard G. Smith from Lois Smith;$100

In memory of Raymond Jemison;$50

In memory of loved family members;$50

Darryl and Jeannie Dodson-Edgars;$50

In memory of departed Auxiliary and Post members of Post 8607 - West Chatham;$100

Abby and Doug Tuttle;$200

James Burke;$25

Anonymous;$100

Andrea Johnson;$100

Kate and George Malloy;$150

In memory of Paul Roma;$100

In memory of Ellen;$50

JoAnn Heiser;$45

Barbara Hadley;$100

Judith Beams;$150

In memory of Annie Driscoll;$100

In memory of James H. Howarth Jr., Elda M Howarth and Charles W. Noyes from Charles and Susan Noyes;$100

In honor of healthcare workers from Suzanne Gibbons;$50

Barbara & Steven Blumberg, Centerville;$100

The Scott Family;$100

Phyllis Whitney;$100

Anonymous;$50

Anne and Dan Riley;$100

Richard and Ellen Lawson;$65

In memory of Dad;$100

William and Patricia Thomas;$50

Albert and Barbara Willey;$25

David and Michelle Gain;$100

Tuesday morning chandelier group;$75

Gary Carter;$50

In memory of Lt. William F. Fogarty, Massachusetts State Police;$100

Peter and Barbara Schaible;$50

Patrick Shorten;$25

Amy Sterling-Bratt;$150

James Jones;$25

Arthur and Margaret Lindberg;$20

In memory of my dad,Richard A. Knowles and my grandparents-Peter and Cindy Costello;$200

The Hartnett Family;$100

Thank you St. Jude – J.L.;$200

In memory of our loved ones;$25

Rachel Crosby;$30

David and Ruthanne Allen;$100

Anonymous;$25

Mary and Roger Cadrin;$50

Anonymous;$50

Anonymous;$50

In memory of Norman P. and John W. Thayer from their wife and mother, Olive ;$25

Philip and Mary Louise Roche;$100

Steve Mysona;$100

In memory of Pete, Tuffy, Pal, Wilson and Zephyr;$50

Dee McGrath and Jim Wisner;$100

In memory of Deputy Sheriff John Robert Kotfila,Jr.- Hillsborough County Florida;$50

In memory of AnnieGrace;$100

Lois Eaton;$100

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod Times Needy Fund helps neighbor with unexpected utility bill