Facing a dark, cold winter: Needy Fund helps with utility bill
The holiday season on Cape Cod can be full of joy. But there can also be challenges, especially as the weather gets worse and the temperature drops. Utility bills can soar unexpectedly, and all of a sudden, you're worried about facing the winter in the dark, without heat.
That's what happened to our 78-year-old neighbor from the Mid-Cape. Our neighbor had always been careful with finances and worked a part-time job to make ends meet. But when a huge and unforeseen utility bill arrived, everything seemed about to unravel. The neighbor called the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, and thanks to donors like you, help was on the way.
What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?
The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.
The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.
How to donate to the Needy Fund
Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.
Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.
How to get Needy Fund assistance
Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.
Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.
Needy Fund donors
This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod Times Needy Fund helps neighbor with unexpected utility bill