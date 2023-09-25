Are you facing domestic violence? Where to turn for resources in the Kansas City area

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence at home, help is available in the Kansas City area.

Here are some local resources for abuse survivors. If you need to talk to someone right away, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline any time at 800-799-7233.

Domestic violence resources in Kansas City

Hope House is a nonprofit that operates six domestic violence shelters in the Kansas City area. You can reach it directly at 816-461-4673 or call the metro domestic violence hotline at 816-468-5463 to reach any of its shelters.

The Mattie Rhodes Center provides crisis counseling services primarily in Spanish to Kansas City families. Its services include domestic violence intervention and mental health counseling. You can contact the center at 816-241-3780.

MOCSA (Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault) is Kansas City’s largest resource organization for survivors of sexual assault. You can contact the group’s crisis hotline at 816-531-0233 in Missouri or 913-642-0233 in Kansas.

Newhouse is a domestic violence shelter in Kansas City that also provides therapy services, court advocacy and transitional housing. You can call the shelter at 816-471-5800.

Rose Brooks is a domestic violence shelter that also accommodates pets. You can call its 24-hour crisis hotline at 816-861-6100. Safehome is a domestic violence shelter and nonprofit located in Overland Park. You can call its 24-hour hotline at 913-262-2868.

Synergy Services is a domestic violence and youth crisis resource center based in Parkville. Teens and young adults can call its youth crisis hotline at 816-741-8700 or 888-233-1639 to learn about its services, which include a shelter for runaway and homeless youth.

The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence also has a statewide public directory for those searching for help outside the Kansas City metro.

How to get a protective order in Missouri or Kansas

Civil courts in both Missouri and Kansas can issue orders that prevent someone from contacting you or coming near you. Visit your county courthouse to file one.

In Missouri, civil courts can issue an Order of Protection to prevent someone from contacting you. These orders last anywhere from 180 days to one year. If you are in immediate danger, a judge can issue a temporary order right away to keep the assaulter away from you until a court hearing date is scheduled.

In Kansas, civil courts can issue a Protection from Abuse order to keep an intimate partner away from you, or a Protection from Stalking order to keep someone else away from you. You will need to fill out paperwork requesting that a sheriff deliver the ruling to your assaulter and to keep your contact information confidential.

If you’re younger than 17 in Missouri or 18 in Kansas, an adult parent or guardian will need to file these documents on your behalf.

Do you have more questions about resources for survivors in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.