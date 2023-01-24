Facing DUI charge in South Carolina, Brunswick County deputy suspended

A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach.

According to online booking records, 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was booked into the Horry County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.

Geiger serves on the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office I.M.P.A.C.T. (Improving Public Awareness and Community Training) team. The team works to educate citizens on current laws and ways they can avoid and prevent criminal activity.

According to a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Geiger is currently suspended without pay.

Geiger was released from custody around 4:30 a.m. Monday, booking records show.

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick County deputy facing DUI charge suspended without pay