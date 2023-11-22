Facing fire to save fellow fighters, Ukrainian border guard medics prove their metal

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine showed how they save the lives of their comrades on the front line

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service provided a glimpse into the life-saving efforts of its medical teams operating on the front lines in a video posted to Facebook on Nov. 22.

Ukrainian border guards of the Steel Frontier Brigade of the Offensive Guard face a variety of war injuries: from contusions to serious bullet or shrapnel wounds.

The team says the work of a military medic is significantly different from what their colleagues in civilian life deal with. In the combat zone, you have to take care not only of the wounded, but also ensure your own survival.

"We save lives," said a medic with the Steel Frontier Brigade, call sign Sava.

“Without us, there would have been many more casualties and much more severe injuries.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine