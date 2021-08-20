Facing murder charges, Tennessee couple tries stealing yacht in California, DA says

A couple arrested in California earlier this year after police said they tried to steal a yacht have been charged with the murder of a 63-year-old grandmother in Tennessee.

Juamark Ryans, 25, was extradited to Shelby County this week on charges of first-degree murder, District Attorney Amy Weirich said Wednesday in a news release. His girlfriend, 20-year-old Kiawana Haynes, was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

Ryans and Haynes are from Clarksville, about 50 miles northwest of Nashville on the Kentucky border.

Prosecutors said Ryans’ grandmother, Bessie Lee Williams, was found “beaten and stabbed” in her apartment on Feb. 22.

According to the release, Ryans and Haynes had been staying with her at the time.

Police arrested the couple six days later in San Diego, where they reportedly tried to steal a yacht.

“San Diego police were called when a 56-foot yacht that Ryans was trying to steal from the marina struck the rocks in the jetty, damaging the hull and propeller,” prosecutors said in the release.

Ryans told law enforcement his name was Miguel Williams and that the yacht belonged to a wealthy uncle, the DA’s office said.

His grandmother’s car was reportedly found nearby.

Ryans pleaded guilty to charges of theft of property over $10,000 in California before he was extradited to Tennessee, according to the release.

Haynes is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

