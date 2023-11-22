Facing his own ethics investigation, McKee appoints new member to state Ethics Commission.

PROVIDENCE - Gov. Dan McKee has appointed realtor Bryant Da Cruz, a former South Kingstown Councilman, to a long open seat on the Rhode Island Ethics Commission.

“I am proud to nominate him to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission where I am confident he will uphold the highest standards of integrity in government," said McKee, who is currently facing an Ethics Commission investigation, in a statement issued by his office on Wednesday.

Da Cruz has been appointed to the open seat previously held by Sister M. Therese Antone, the chancellor of Salve Regina, until she left the commission at the end of 202, according to the ethics commission.

Bryant Da Cruz

Da Cruz is a realtor, former councilman and volunteer firefighter

According to a summary provided by the governor's office, Da Cruz has been a realtor in Rhode Island since 2003, is the immediate past president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and a volunteer firefighter for the Union Fire District and a former Vice President of the South Kingstown Town Council.

He graduated from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in Entrepreneurship.

“I’m deeply humbled and honored to be appointed by Governor Dan McKee. I look forward to serving the people of Rhode Island with the utmost integrity and thoughtfulness as a member of the Rhode Island Ethics Commission,” Da Cruz said, in the prepared statement.

A Google search immediately turns up a January 2019 story in the Narragansett Times about then-Town Council President Abel Collins' public call for “a thorough investigation” into allegations of sexual harassment made against then-Council Vice President Da Cruz.

The allegations appeared to stem from his public disagreement with the school committee vice-chair, Sarah Markey - and other committee members - over the potential closing of a school. DaCruz had also been "critical of the ability of Markey, a full-time employee of the National Education Association of Rhode Island (NEARI), to fully serve on the school committee," according to the Times report.

McKee's office did not respond to questions about McKee's knowledge of this incident. But Da Cruz, at the time, told the Narragansett Times: “If at any time I have offended anyone, I sincerely apologize...I am not the kind of person who would intentionally hurt someone.”

He said his criticisms of the current school committee were “always been based on policy and process concerns.”

Status of McKee's ethics investigation

The Ethics Commission's own probe of McKee centers on his Capital Grille fundraising lunch with a State House lobbyist and the since-fired firm that was trying to redevelop the Cranston Street Armory.

The Ethics Commission, responding to a state Republican Party complaint, voted unanimously in July, to investigate whether McKee's share of the $228 lunch, paid for by lobbyist and political fixer Jeff Britt, violated the $25 gift limit in the code of ethics for public officials.

