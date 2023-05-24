Facing possible prison sentence, Pieper Lewis seeks pardon from Gov. Kim Reynolds

Facing a hearing May 31 on whether she will go to prison, Pieper Lewis is seeking a pardon from Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The Des Moines sex trafficking victim, who stabbed to death a man she said repeatedly raped her, "deserves to do more than survive in a cell," says a Change.org online petition calling for the pardon, started in her behalf. "Pieper Lewis deserves a full life, outside of the prison industrial complex."

Lewis of Des Moines, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the June 2020 death of Zachary Brooks. But following a Des Moines Register investigation of her case, prosecutors acknowledged that Lewis, a runaway who was just 15 at the time of the slaying, had been a victim of sex trafficking and that Brooks ― who she had been sent to by a pimp in exchange for marijuana ― had repeatedly raped her.

Pieper Lewis speaks with her attorney, Matthew Sheeley, after pleading guilty to an escape charge March 9.

In a deal with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury, and in a September hearing that received national news coverage, Polk County Judge David Porter gave her a deferred judgement and ordered her serve five years' probation at a Des Moines transitional facility for women.

She violated her probation in November, when she cut off her GPS tracking device and walked from the center, surrendering to police days later and pleading guilty in March to a charge of escape. She later told the Register that she had been struggling in a facility filled with people stuck in a criminal lifestyle and drug use and that she felt unsafe and cut off from her support network after being quarantined when one of her roommates came down with COVID-19.

In the coming hearing, Porter will decide whether Lewis, now 18, will be formally convicted and serve up to 21 years in prison, or be allowed to continue on probation, perhaps at a different facility ― though he had warned her at her sentencing that she was receiving a second chance and would not get a third one.

Lewis told KCCI-TV in an interview aired Tuesday that she is instead asking Reynolds to pardon her. The online petition started by Des Moines Black Liberation movement member Jalesha Johnson recounts Lewis' story, noting that when, under Iowa law, she was ordered as part of her sentence to pay Brooks' estate $150,000, people around the country chipped in to raise far more than that amount.

"All of American was in an outrage at how unjustly Iowa was treating her," it says. "It is our hope, all the people who shared her story, donated to her cause and raised awareness ― will once again wrap their hands around Pieper Lewis."

About 500 people had signed the petition as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Johnson and Reynolds' office did not immediately respond to phone and online messages asking whether Lewis had filed a formal petition for a pardon, nor did her public defender, Matthew Sheeley, or Jaylen Cavil, a close supporter who, like Johnson, is active in the Black Liberation Movement.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Sex-trafficking victim Pieper Lewis seeks pardon from Gov. Kim Reynolds