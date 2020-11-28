Facing potentially decades in prison, R. Kelly 'hopeful' despite jail beating, COVID-19 lockdown

Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
·6 min read

CHICAGO — Beleaguered singer R. Kelly is to go to trial on federal racketeering charges in New York in just four months, but already he’s feeling the squeeze.

Facing the potential of decades in prison, Kelly is back on lockdown at Chicago’s federal jail because of a new COVID-19 outbreak. His repeated attempts to win release on bond pending trial have been denied. And he still suffers headaches and pain from a recent beating at the hands of a fellow inmate, his lawyers say.

“Mentally, he’s probably in as bad of shape as I’ve seen him,” Kelly’s lead attorney, Steven Greenberg, said last week. “His mood at this point is certainly still hopeful about his case, but I think on some level he’s just very beaten down physically and mentally.”

Tuesday will mark Kelly’s 500th day in federal custody — a clock that started ticking when he was arrested by federal authorities on July 11, 2019, while walking his dog outside his home in the Trump Tower in downtown Chicago.

The indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn alleged Kelly and his associates ran a criminal enterprise that recruited women and underage girls for illegal sexual contact, then isolated and threatened them to keep them under control and prevent them from going to authorities.

A separate indictment brought by federal prosecutors in Chicago alleged the singer conspired with two former employees to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories.

Kelly, 53, could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted in the New York case alone. The Chicago federal charges carry the potential of decades more in prison, and Kelly is also facing criminal sexual abuse charges filed in Cook County in February 2019.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said he intends to set a trial date for the federal Chicago charges during the next status hearing on Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, after three previous trial dates in New York had to be scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly has reset Kelly’s trial for April 6, when potential jurors will be questioned in the courthouse’s large ceremonial courtroom about their answers to questionnaires that will be sent out in March.

Last month, Donnelly dealt a blow to the defense by granting prosecutors’ request to keep jurors anonymous, a move often reserved for gang or terrorism cases.

In her ruling, Donnelly noted Kelly was alleged to have “secured witnesses’ silence, and in at least one instance to have suborned perjury, through bribes, blackmail, threats and intimidation.”

Donnelly also cited allegations that during Kelly’s 2008 trial — which ended in acquittal — Kelly instructed an associate to “make contact” with one of the jurors and tell them that Kelly “was a ‘good guy.’ ”

“In short, empaneling an anonymous jury is appropriate given the seriousness of the charges, the defendant’s history of obstructing the judicial process, the potential for juror intimidation and the intensity of media attention given to this case,” Donnelly wrote in her ruling.

Having a trial date adds urgency to Kelly’s trial preparation, which his lawyers say has been hampered because prosecutors have yet to turn over key evidence identifying alleged victims and witness statements.

Making matters worse, the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Kelly has been housed is back on lockdown with a new COVID-19 outbreak.

In recent weeks, the number of infected inmates has risen from just one to 101 as of Friday — or about 16% of the total population, according to U.S. Bureau of Prisons statistics. In addition, 22 staff members at the MCC are currently positive for the coronavirus.

No deaths among inmates or staff at the MCC have been reported since the pandemic began in March.

Greenberg said it adds up to the “worst possible” scenario for the defense team, which has been unable to meet at length with Kelly to go over any of the tens of thousands of business and travel records and other documents tendered to them so far by prosecutors.

The lockdown means Kelly has had limited access to email. When they can secure an in-person meeting, his attorneys have to endure a lengthy screening process and try to set up in a tiny room with only one small table to lay out documents, Greenberg said. Adding to their woes is that Kelly can’t read or write, he said.

“The logistics of it are impossible,’ Greenberg said. “(Kelly) is illiterate. We need to sit down and go through the evidence page by page with him. And we need hours and hours to do it.”

Greenberg said he also worries about his own health and that of his co-counsel and staff.

“I’m pretty sure prosecutors wouldn’t want to wade into that place day after day,” Greenberg said. “Why should we have to jeopardize our health? If I wanted to be in a dangerous profession I wouldn’t have gone to law school, I would’ve been on ‘The Deadliest Catch.’ ”

Although Kelly has so far managed to avoid contracting the virus, the jail has proven to be a dangerous place for such a high-profile defendant. The beating Kelly suffered at the hands of a fellow inmate three months ago left him with a serious and diagnosed concussion that “he hasn’t recovered from,” Greenberg said.

Court records show the attacker, convicted Latin King gang member Jeremiah Shane Farmer, was able to slip away from an MCC employee on Aug. 26, enter Kelly’s cell and beat him in the head while Kelly was in the lower bunk. The attack stopped only after a jail security officer pepper-sprayed Farmer, an incident report filed in court stated.

Farmer, 39, claimed in court filings he committed the attack “in hopes of getting spotlight attention and world news notice to shed light on” wrongdoing by the government. He also was angered by repeated lockdowns at the jail that he blamed on Kelly’s celebrity status.

Farmer was sentenced in October to life in prison racketeering conspiracy conviction that included his role in the 1999 double-murder of two businessmen in Hammond.

Greenberg and his co-counsel, Michael Leonard, had asked to question Farmer about the attack under oath in an attempt to get Kelly released on bond.

But Leinenweber denied the move, saying “release from custody is not the appropriate remedy for such a wrong.”

———

©2020 Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Latest Stories

  • GOP congressman calls party's refusal to acknowledge Biden's win a 'massive grift' and says Trump 'forgot he was serving people and not himself'

    "They're worried about committee assignments, they're worried about the team," Riggleman said of Republicans who are standing with the president.

  • Tensions rise on Canary Islands as thousands of migrants seek new route into EU

    Peering down from their balconies at the luxury Waikiki hotel, more than a thousand migrants gaze out towards the sea that carried them on their desperate journey fleeing Africa. Their rickety fishing boats lie piled up on docksides waiting to be scrapped. Smashed hulls still bob in the water, a reminder of the eight lives claimed this week off Lanzarote as hundreds more migrants reached Spain’s Canary Islands. The survivors’ safety in hotel accommodation amid the sprawling resorts of southern Gran Canaria is testament to local islanders’ proud benevolence. But generosity is running thin as tempers fray amid a growing crisis that has split Canarian leaders from their mainland colleagues, and reopened old wounds in Europe's hopeless attempt to control migration. The Canary Islands has seen arrivals increase tenfold in a year to around 20,000 by late November. Plans are now afoot to build one of Europe's largest migrant camps, housing 7,000 across three islands. Around 6,000 are currently living in 15 hotel complexes after a deal was struck between hoteliers and the Spanish government.

  • Police: DC officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide

    A Maryland woman fatally shot her police officer husband and then killed herself, authorities said. Authorities identified the couple as Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and Timothy Eugene Francis, 50. News outlets said Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

  • Alleged police beating of Black man angers French

    French authorities have suspended police officers accused of assaulting and racially abusing a Black man in Paris, after CCTV footage of the incident was released and caused an outcry. The music producer, who has identified himself as Michel, was beaten at the entrance to his studio. French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted by France's BFM TV as being "very shocked" by the CCTV and mobile phone images, which were obtained by the LoopSider news outlet and made headline news on French channels. The officers involved were suspended pending investigation at the interior minister's request. Michel told reporters he'd been walking in the street without a face mask, against French COVID-19 rules. When he saw a police car he went into his studio to avoid getting a fine. But the police followed him inside and arrested him, violently. The video purports to show them kicking and beating him, and he says they hurled racial abuse at him too. They then leave, and throw a tear gas canister into the studio. As anger grew, French soccer stars added to the chorus of condemnation. Kylian Mbappe tweeted that the video was "intolerable" and his fellow Les Bleus striker, Antoine Griezmann wrote: "My France is hurting." The alleged attack on Michel risks inflaming racial tension, and fuelling criticism of a draft law that would limit journalists' ability to show images of French police officers at work. The prime minister's office said on Thursday (November 26) it would set up an independent commission to propose a new draft of the legislation. Some "BlackLivesMatter" protests broke out in Paris in June, a month after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States. The movement resonates in France, in particular in deprived city suburbs, where rights groups say accusations of police brutality, often against people with immigrant backgrounds, remain largely unaddressed. And Paris police were already under fire this week after social media photos and videos showed officers hitting protesters as they cleared out an illegal migrants campsite in a central Paris square.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • The Trump campaign wound up spending $3 million to increase Biden's lead in Wisconsin

    That seemingly didn't go according to plan.President-elect Joe Biden picked up 257 votes in Wisconsin's Milwaukee County on Friday after the Trump campaign demanded a recount there. President Trump did pick up some votes, as well, but the 125 he received gives Biden a net gain of 132.Biden won Wisconsin by around 20,000 votes, which was close enough for the Trump campaign to call for recounts, and a separate one in Dane County is expected to finish Sunday, so the president could still decrease his deficit. But Dane County is also Democratic-leaning, so it's unlikely the recount will significantly alter the results either way.The Trump campaign's efforts, which are grounded in unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, cost $3 million.Trump's lawyers are still expected to mount a legal challenge of the overall vote in Wisconsin, The Guardian notes, but the state is on track to certify its results Tuesday. Read more at The Guardian and Business Insider.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden What does the future hold for Venice's gondolas?

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan says the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist was 'criminal' and risked inflaming conflict in the Middle East

    Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, pointed the finger at Israel for the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, on Friday.

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

    President Trump said Thursday he will "certainly" leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14, formalizing his victory.Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election after addressing U.S. troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving, Trump was asked if he would depart on his own accord. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. The Washington Post notes it was the first explicit commitment Trump has made about vacating the White House, although his advisers have maintained he would do so for some time.That said, Trump remains determined to expose the widespread voter fraud he claims occurred in swing states, despite there being no evidence there was any. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud," he said.Trump also said he's decided whether he will attend Biden's inauguration, but he wanted to keep the suspense going and refused to reveal the answer. "I don't want to say that yet," he said. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden What does the future hold for Venice's gondolas?

  • The Supreme Court refused to get involved in the case of a Louisiana pastor who ignored the governor's order banning large gatherings

    Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell openly violated the governor's order prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people, hosting services that totaled 1,000.

  • Harvey Weinstein's ex-wives succeed in freezing £4.5 million of his assets

    Harvey Weinstein's appeal against his rape and assault convictions has been hampered after the disgraced former movie mogul's two ex-wives reportedly froze £4.5 million of his remaining assets. Weinstein, who was given a 23-year jail term at a court hearing in New York in March after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, is allegedly no longer able to pay the lawyers working on his appeal. Weinstein's two ex-wives, Eve Chilton, whom he divorced in 2004, and Georgina Chapman, a British fashion designer who left the producer after assault allegations against him emerged in 2017, have reportedly taken legal action to freeze his accounts. According to the Daily Mail, the pair filed a motion in April raising concerns over the state of Weinstein's finances and provided evidence in July in the form of private jet receipts and expenses related to his criminal trial. The two women also reportedly provided the court with evidence of large deposits that had been made into Weinstein’s bank account as well as proof of insurance fees he was set to collect.

  • South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

    There's a reason why North Korea has remained quiet about the United States presidential election, The Associated Press reports.South Korean lawmakers were briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service on Friday, and one of the issues reportedly addressed was Pyongyang's anxiety about the incoming Biden administration. The briefing's contents could not be independently verified by news organizations, but Seoul's spy agency alleges North Korea has ordered overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., reportedly warning its ambassadors there will be consequences should any of their acts or comments rattle folks in Washington.One South Korean lawmaker said the NIS believes North Korea is nervous that the friendly relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be rendered moot when President-elect Joe Biden steps into the Oval Office in January, so the government apparently wants to ensure tensions remain relatively at ease for now. The NIS does expect North Korea will hold a military parade around the same time as Biden's inauguration as a show of force, although they've done so with Trump in office, as well. Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden What does the future hold for Venice's gondolas?

  • The fire that led to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh occurred over a week before he succumbed to injuries

    The former Zappos CEO died late Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from a November 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

  • French police facing 'worst moral crisis in their history' after string of scandals and controversial ID law

    French police are going through the “worst moral crisis in modern history”, according to one of the country’s leading law enforcement experts, following a string of violent incidents in which officers have been accused of misconduct, brutality and racism. Decades of refusal by successive French governments to introduce UK-style independent oversight and systemic reform have brought its police to a perilous breaking point with swathes of an already sceptical population, according to eminent criminologist Sebastien Roché at the Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CRNS. The French have long felt ambivalent about their force, which has come a long way since the dark days of 1961 in which officers under the command of police chief Maurice Papon, later convicted of crimes against humanity, massacred an estimated 200 Algerian protesters. “You’ll be covered,” he notoriously told his men. Hailed as heroes in the wake of terror attacks, they have been equally vilified as heavy-handed and trigger-happy in recent mass demonstrations, notably during the “yellow vests” revolt where intensive use of stun grenades and rubber bullets maimed dozens. However, in the past two weeks, the image of the French force has taken a battering of rare intensity, bringing to the fore long-held accusations of discrimination towards minorities, violence and a sense of impunity.

  • Florida Fire Captain’s ‘Accidental’ Shooting Death Unearthed His Secret Life

    On Nov. 2, police received a call from a local jewelry salesman, Jay Brett Rind, reporting an accidental shooting at his apartment in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.According to an affidavit filed in court on Nov. 5, Rind told dispatchers that he’d met an old friend, 21-year fire department veteran James Gilliard, for dinner to offer him the “deal of a lifetime.” Rind planned to move to Mexico, and suggested he give his old pal, whom he’d met years prior when Gilliard owned a local pawn shop, two guns.The friends met for dinner at a local grill, according to the affidavit, where Gilliard had a glass of Merlot. Rind drank a Diet Coke. After the meal, the men drove to Rind’s apartment, where he showed Gilliard the two firearms.Rind told police that, in attempting to show Gilliard that one gun was empty, he inadvertently shot the captain in the stomach. Gilliard later died from the injury at a nearby hospital. A toxicology report showed he had traces of amphetamines, morphine, oxycodone, and the benzodiazepine alprazolam in his system when he died.> Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our fire Captain James Gilliard.  48 year old Captain Gilliard passed away unexpectedly yesterday. He served Palm Beach County for 21 years.  Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/HOfSXOQoBH> > — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) November 3, 2020When investigators filed their affidavit three days later, they cited probable cause to charge Rind with one count of manslaughter. “Mr. Rind reiterated that he had no unsettling feeling towards Mr. Gilliard,” the affidavit read, “that they’ve been friends for years [since] the two met while they were in the retail business. Once again, he explained the incident was a total accident.”But the picture of the accident changed after Florida State Attorney’s Office investigator John P. Boyle reviewed 10 months of texts between the two men, revealing that “Mr. Rind, his roommate ‘Alex,’ and Mr. Gilliard were engaged in an ongoing conspiracy to distribute narcotics that Mr. Ring received prescriptions for, or brought back during his trips to Mexico.”“In the approximately 10 month period prior to the shooting,” the officer wrote in a subsequent affidavit filed on Nov. 25, “the defendant and victim appeared to exchange text messages dealing with the buying, selling, or trading of drugs on at least 77 separate occasions.”Boyle recommended Rind be charged with felony murder in the third degree. The affidavit does not dispute that the shooting may have been accidental.According to Boyle’s report, he found exchanges between the two men, sent from Nov. 2019 to Oct. 2020, that addressed all four of the drugs found in Gilliard’s system when he died. The texts included familiar slang like “addy” for adderall or “morph” for morphine, as well as less obvious terms, including “melle,” which the officer inferred to mean oxycodone.“They also discuss the distribution of ‘orange’ ‘oranges’ or ‘orange juice,’ the officer wrote. “I believe this is referring to Amphetamines, however; it could also be referring to morphine pills as the morphine pills located in the victim’s vehicle on the night of the shooting imprinted with ABG-60 were orange.”The texts also revealed the plans to meet for Gilliard’s final exchange. “I’m probably not going to Mexico until the 25th of November because I want to get the morph for myself, the mellie and the orange so you don’t need to help me out,” Rind texted, according to the report. “If we can make a deal I think this could be the best one I have made with you any idea when we can get together?” Gilliard responded that he could shoot for Monday or Tuesday. They met up on Monday, Nov. 2.Rind was released on a $20,000 bond. The court filed an order of no contact to prevent him from contacting Gilliard’s family or next of kin. Ring will appear in court on Dec. 10.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia last week for a secret meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the hopes of striking a deal that would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. But he came home empty handed after Prince Mohammed backed out, The Wall Street Journal reports.His reasoning, Saudi advisers and U.S. officials told the Journal, was President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the U.S. general election. Although the Trump administration was a factor in the recent so-called Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Prince Mohammed reportedly wants to build ties with Biden and was reluctant about following suit while Trump is still in office, although the chances of that happening reportedly aren't impossible.Negotiating normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations is one Trump policy Biden seems likely to keep pursuing, but the president-elect has taken a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia than Trump, especially after killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Journal notes, so reviving talks with the new administration may be Prince Mohammed's best chance "to repair its image in Washington," a U.S. official said. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession What does the future hold for Venice's gondolas? Vanderbilt's Fuller becomes 1st woman to play in Power 5 football game after 2nd half kickoff

  • Pentagon orders Nimitz back to Persian Gulf during troop drawdown in Iraq, Afghanistan

    President Trump has directed the drawdown of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and the Pentagon felt it 'prudent' to have the USS Nimitz in the area.

  • Kim Jong-Un is reportedly displaying 'excessive anger' over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, ordering the execution of two people

    North Korea's economy has suffered in recent months as the country was forced to seal its border with its biggest trading partner, China.

  • Brexit Bulletin: it now all comes down to whether Boris will gamble on selling a bad deal

    And so we approach the final act, all smoke and mirrors. Brussels and Britain are miles apart, and yet within a whisker of an agreement. Both sides are determined to win the argument, and yet closer than ever to mutually compatible interpretations. It isn’t particularly reassuring that the Brexit crunch point feels like the slow climax towards the finale of a conjuring trick. Are we gearing up for the clean break that people voted for, or merely the political illusion of an exit? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: it is all politics. Whether a deal is struck depends on one simple question: does Boris Johnson believe he can sell it to Tory MPs and the public as the real deal? For this he needs a tangible win on the symbolic question of fish – rather than, perhaps, the dryer issue of state aid. The EU may in the end offer, for example, a quota boost for Scottish fishermen (doubly important considering the Scottish elections looming next year). But Brussels would expect a major level playing field concession in return. Perhaps a ratchet clause that spells the UK’s continued alignment with EU regulations. And perhaps a dispute resolution mechanism that sneakily references the ECJ rather than an independent arbitration panel. These would be costly concessions for Britain, but luckily for Brussels, they are complicated and convoluted. The PM may be tempted to wager that MPs and Brexiteer voters will struggle to grasp their significance. Especially if the Tory party closes ranks with the same discipline as it did with the divorce deal.

  • One dead after speeding minivan hits NY monument

    A woman was killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash after a speeding minivan plowed into the McKinley Monument in downtown Buffalo, New York, police said. The unidentified male driver was in critical condition after the crash Thursday morning. (Nov. 27)