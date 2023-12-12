Facing threat of lawsuit, Trempealeau County agrees to provide gun death records

Of Wisconsin's 72 counties, only Trempealeau County, west of Madison, refused to provide gun death data to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The news organization sought the data to reveal the full impact of gun deaths in the state.

After more than a year of stonewalling and under the threat of a lawsuit, the Trempealeau County coroner has agreed to produce gun death records requested by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, as part of a statewide examination of firearm deaths in Wisconsin.

Trempealeau County, in the western half of the state south of Eau Claire, was the only one of Wisconsin's 72 counties that failed to produce any data or records on gun deaths requested under Wisconsin's Open Records Law.

In a first-of-its-kind collection effort and analysis, the Journal Sentinel found gun deaths have doubled since 2004, with suicide in rural areas making up a big part of the picture. Suicides accounted for 71% of all gun deaths, and gun death rates have climbed fastest in suburban counties.

As part of the O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism at Marquette University, reporters obtained and analyzed data extracted from records provided by counties.

The team began requesting the records in fall 2022. Trempealeau County Coroner Bonnie Kindschy ignored the Journal Sentinel's initial request and several follow-ups. Similarly, Trempealeau's then-corporation counsel, Rick Niemeier, did not respond to reporters' repeated requests for the records, which are required to be released under the state's records law.

“I am not digging through those records for you,” Kindschy told a reporter in June. “I have told you that a dozen times. I don’t understand why you can’t understand that. This is ridiculous. Goodbye.”

Kindschy then hung up on the reporter.

On Nov. 20, Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, which advocates for open records and government in the state, wrote a letter on behalf of the Journal Sentinel to Kindschy and Trempealeau Corporation Counsel Susan Fisher.

The letter said, in part, "You are utterly failing in your responsibilities under the Open Records Law ... There is no justification for this outrageous delay of over a year." It concluded by saying the Journal Sentinel would file a lawsuit if the records were not sent or a commitment made to provide them.

Shortly after receiving the letter, the county agreed to provide the records. Madison attorney Lori Lubinsky, hired to represent the county, told Kamenick on Dec. 8 that a county employee would go through the records soon.

Of the situation, Kamenick said, "I've never seen a custodian so flatly refuse to fulfill their responsibilities under the Open Records Law. I'm thankful they've finally come around, but it should not have taken this long or required attorneys to get involved.'"

Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, a law firm dedicated to enforcing Wisconsin's Open Records and Open Meetings laws, assisted in the effort to obtain gun death records from all of the state's counties.

Journal Sentinel Executive Editor Greg Borowski said, "When a public official stonewalls us, or any news organization, they are really stonewalling you -- the public at large. The law describes what information is available to anyone on request. The information belongs to you, and should not be withheld for whatever professional resistance or personal objection may exist."

Coroner says she is unlikely to comply with public records law in future

In an interview Friday, Kindschy said she did not provide the public records in an effort to protect families of victims.

"I consider my information about families that have been through the worst possible time in their life, when they've lost somebody that they love, whether it's a child or an adult, that is their business. It should not be open to the public or anybody else," she said.

The Journal Sentinel has not identified anyone without their permission in the project. In addition, all the data has been made anonymous, making it impossible to connect details with any specific deaths.

Kamenick said, "Kindschy's opinions about what the law should be are irrelevant. These are public records and the Legislature has decided that they are available to the public."

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said the information should have been released upon request.

"I appreciate coroner Kindschy's desire to protect the families of victims of gun deaths but I don't think it is appropriate for her to deny access to public information that may make what happened to these families less likely," he said. "I am glad that corp counsel has agreed to release this information, but it should not have taken the threat of legal action to obtain it."

Kindschy, who is an elected official, said she considered the request a "disruption" to her office's operation and she said she was only giving up the records because she has been told to by county lawyers.

When asked if she would provide records in the event she receives another records request, she said, "Probably not."

About this project

Marquette University

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter John Diedrich examined the full extent of gun deaths in Wisconsin during a nine-month O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism at Marquette University.

The project reveals the full picture of gun deaths in the state and tells the stories of people affected by gun deaths and those trying to find solutions.

Diedrich was assisted in the project by Marquette student researchers Alex Rivera Grant and Ben Schultz.

Marquette University and administrators of the program played no role in the reporting, editing or presentation of this project.

