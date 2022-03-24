Fact check: $1.5 trillion spending bill passed with bipartisan support in Congress
The claim: President Joe Biden passed a $1.5 trillion spending bill at 1 a.m. without notifying Republicans
President Joe Biden signed a $1.5 trillion spending bill March 15 that will fund domestic and national programs during the 2022 fiscal year and give aid to Ukraine. But some social media users claim the bill was a one-sided affair.
A 13-minute Facebook video shared March 15 shows Biden giving remarks about the bill in the Eisenhower Executive Office building. Text above the video reads, "Biden signs $1.5 trillion spending bill despite record inflation. What happens next is truly unbelievable."
The caption of post, from The Scoop Politics, says, "You didn’t come together, you passed this at 1AM without notifying the republicans. This is egregious."
The clip generated over 7,000 interactions and close to 267,000 views in less than a week.
But the claim is false. House and Senate records show the bill was passed with bipartisan support – and not in the wee hours.
House, Senate votes show bipartisan support
The Facebook post's claim that Biden "passed" the bill at 1 a.m. without Republicans' support doesn't line up with official documentation.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act was first introduced to the House on April 13, 2021, according to Congress.gov. The House split the bill into two parts: one section that included defense and homeland security spending and another that funded domestic priorities, according to The Hill.
The House passed the first part of the bill in a 361-69 vote on March 9 at 9:46 p.m. The tally included a yes vote from 155 Republicans and a no from 54.
The House passed the second part of the bill in a 260-171 vote that same day at 10:06 PM, in which 39 Republican representatives votes yea and 171 voted nay.
Fact check: Congress salaries unchanged by $1.5 trillion spending bill
The next day at 9:55 p.m, the Senate passed the entire bill in a 68-31 vote, with 18 Republicans voting in favor. Biden signed the bill into law at roughly 2:30 p.m. on March 15.
Richard Bensel, a political scientist at Cornell University, told USA TODAY in an email that legislation must be passed in open sessions of the House and Senate. In other words, there's no way to send a bill through without one party being aware, as the post claims.
"It is also almost universal practice to notify all members of both chambers of the agenda," Bensel said. "Given the content, the titling of the video was very misleading."
Our rating: False
Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Biden passed a $1.5 trillion spending bill at 1 a.m. without notifying Republicans. Both parties voted on the bill before it passed the House and Senate.
