Fact check: 2030 diet graphic is satire, not created by World Economic Forum

The claim: Image shows 2030 diet infographic created by the World Economic Forum

An image shared on Instagram purportedly shows an infographic created by the World Economic Forum.

"What will our diets look like in 2030?" reads the text at the top of the image in the Aug. 29 post. A pie chart in the image is separated into five slices, and they are labeled synthetic nutrients, seed oils, intermittent fasting, micro livestock and alternative proteins.

"2030 Nutrition Plan decoded?" the post's caption reads. "The WEF crew wants you to destroy yourself..."

The post garnered more than 1,400 likes in its first day. Similar viral iterations have been shared on Instagram and Twitter.

But this image was intended as satire, as evidenced by references to "upcycled citizens" and "toxic testosterone." Many users appeared to be in on the joke, commenting with laughing emojis.

In response to a commenter asking where to find the infographic online, the original poster said, "Satire, dude."

Some users appeared to be unaware of the satirical nature of the post, however.

"Except for the fasting- this is pretty scary," says one comment.

Said another: "None of this has anything to do with global warming, sustainability or any such nonsense they keep spouting. It's all about control end of story."

A spokesperson said the image is not tied to the economic forum.

Image was not created by World Economic Forum

Though many users believed the image to be real, it was created as satire.

The image was not created by the World Economic Forum, according to Alem Tedeneke, an organization spokesperson.

The satirical image appears to reference a Nov. 10, 2016, opinion piece the economic forum published from Tim Benton, a professor of population ecology at the University of Leeds, titled "What will we eat in 2030?" In the article, Benton describes the health and environmental problems associated with the world's diet and argues that people will eat more nutritious and locally grown foods in the future.

The article does not feature the purported diet infographic, nor does it suggest any of the dietary options contained in it. It does, however, include a disclaimer from the World Economic Forum that reads, in part, "This article has been intentionally misrepresented on sites that spread false information."

The image was also debunked by Reuters and the Associated Press.

Our rating: Satire

Based on our research, we rate SATIRE an image that purports to show a diet infographic for 2030 created by the World Economic Forum. The user who shared it said it was satire in the post's comments, and the content of the image hints at this as well. A spokesperson for the organization said it did not create or publish the image.

