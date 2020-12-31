Fact check: These 5 election statistics do not discredit Joe Biden's victory

Camille Caldera, USA TODAY

The claim: Five statistics about Obama, Trump and Biden appear to discredit election results

On Dec. 14, President-elect Joe Biden secured his victory after he received 306 votes from the Electoral College, per USA TODAY.

Recently, though, social media users have shared a meme with statistics that they claim discredits his victory. The meme compares information about former President Barack Obama in 2008 and President Donald Trump and Biden in 2020.

First, it lists total number of votes they received — Obama at 69,000,000, Trump at 74,000,000 and Biden at 81,000,000.

Second, the meme includes the number of counties each candidate won — Obama at 873, Trump at 2,497 and Biden at 477.

Third, it lists the fraction of bellwether counties each candidate won — Obama at 18 of 19, Trump at 18 of 19 and Biden at one of 19.

Fourth, it lists whether they won Florida, Ohio and Iowa — Obama won them, Trump won them, Biden lost them.

Fifth, it lists whether each candidate's political party won seats in the House of Representatives — which occurred with Obama and Trump, but not Biden.

"End of day, the solution is complicated but the problem is very simple," wrote a user who shared the meme on Instagram. "The 2020 election was RIGGED."

"Mathematically impossible," wrote a user who shared it on Facebook.

The users have not responded to requests from USA TODAY for comment.

Election results by county.
Election results by county.

Statistics are correct, but implication of election fraud is not

Most of the statistics in the meme are true — but they are not proof of voter fraud.

In fact, a national coalition of election security officials described the general election as "the most secure in American history," per USA TODAY.

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," they concluded.

The coalition — which included the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Association of State Election Directors — also noted that all states with close results had paper records of each vote.

"This is an added benefit for security and resilience," they wrote. "This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors."

That report was issued on Nov. 12. Weeks after Election Day, there have still been no discoveries of widespread voter fraud.

On Dec. 1, former Attorney General William Barr also told the Associated Press the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no such evidence.

The statistics also are not indicative of electoral fraud. They're just facts about the vote.

More: Fact check: What's true and what's false about the 2020 election

Here's what each statistic actually means

Total votes

The vote totals in the meme are true.

In 2020, Biden received 81,281,888 votes and Trump received 74,223,251 votes, according to a tally by USA TODAY. In 2008, Obama received 69,498,516 votes, per the Federal Election Commission.

The popular vote is not enough to win a presidential election; that only occurs with a win in the Electoral College. But it's still indicative of widespread support.

Multiple factors, including higher turnout and population growth, contributed to the fact that both Biden and Trump totaled more votes than Obama.

According to PolitiFact, voter turnout was 66.2% in 2020 and 61.6% in 2008. Combined with general population growth, and this election had 27 million more participants.

Total counties

The statistic on counties comes from a report by the Brookings Institution on Nov. 10. It's true that the report first showed Biden at 477 counties and Trump at 2,497 counties, though it has since been updated to show Biden at 509 and Trump at 2,547.

But county wins don't correlate with the popular vote, in part due to tremendous variance in population size and density by county.

More than half of all Americans live in just 143 counties, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

A single county could have as few as 88 residents, like Kalawao County, Hawaii. Or it could have almost 10.1 million residents, like Los Angeles County.

For that reason, Rogers M. Smith, a political scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, told Reuters that "focusing on counties won as an indicator of the likely popular vote winner makes no sense whatsoever."

"Biden did well in virtually all of the most populous counties in the U.S., which, along with a larger electorate explains why he defeated Donald Trump by over 7 million votes, despite carrying many fewer counties," Smith wrote.

(Biden, for example, won over 70% of the vote in Los Angeles County.)

Fact check: Biden won the most total votes – and the fewest total counties – of any president-elect

Bellwether counties

First, what are bellwether counties? From 1980 through 2016, there were 19 counties that consistently voted for the eventual president. That includes 10 elections, including Obama in 2008 and Trump in 2016.

In 2020, a single county in the set kept its perfect record by tallying a win for Biden. Trump won the other 18 counties.

David Hopkins, a political scientist at Boston College, told the Wall Street Journal that the failure of typical bellwether counties reflects "the overall trend that we are seeing toward greater geographic polarization."

"There are more and more places in this country that are consistently red or blue, so there are fewer and fewer counties that swing back and forth from election to election," he said.

David Niven, a political scientist at the University of Cincinnati, also told the Associated Press that it "speaks to an evolution in American politics" rather than fraud.

Ultimately, they are simply 19 counties — and this time, 18 of them voted for the candidate who lost the election.

Florida, Ohio and Iowa

The same can be said for the three states listed in the meme.

It's true that both Obama in 2008 and Trump in 2020 won in Florida, Ohio and Iowa. But those states represent just 29, 18 and six electoral votes, respectively.

Even combined, they represent only 53 votes — a fraction of the 538 total electoral votes or the 270 electoral votes required to win the White House.

As long as a candidate wins enough electoral votes from other states, there is no reason it's impossible to win an election while losing Florida, Ohio, or Iowa.

It's happened before. In 1960, President John F. Kennedy lost all three states and won the White House, beating out future President Richard Nixon, according to Snopes.

House of Representatives

It's true that it is unusual for the party of the candidate who wins the White House to lose seats in the House of Representatives. But it's also not unprecedented.

Democrats Woodrow Wilson, John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Grover Cleveland (twice) won elections while losing ground in the House, per The Atlantic. Republicans Ulysses S. Grant and William Howard Taft won a majority of the presidential popular vote but lost a handful of seats in House, too.

There are numerous theories about why it happened in 2020. None of them impacts the legitimacy of the presidential election.

It's also worth noting that some voters "split their tickets" between parties — voting for Biden but also for Republicans in Congress, for example.

Dave Wasserman, who analyzes election data for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, told the Wall Street Journal that ticket-splitting appeared to make "a fashion comeback in many places."

"It gave suburban moderates an opportunity to vent their anger at Trump directly at the top of the ticket but continue to vote for the down-ballot Republicans they liked," he said.

That's another reason results of the contests might not have lined up.

Our ruling: Missing context

Based on our research, the claim that these five statistics about Obama, Trump and Biden appear to discredit election results is MISSING CONTEXT. Most of the statistics in the meme are true — but they are not proof of voter fraud or other supposed issues with the election.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here, for more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: 5 election statistics do not discredit Joe Biden's victory

Latest Stories

  • New terrorism guide shows FBI still classifying Black 'extremists' as domestic terrorism threat

    More than three years after the FBI came under fire for claiming “Black identity extremists” were a domestic terrorism threat, the bureau has issued a new terrorism guide that employs almost identical terminology, according to a copy of the document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Veteran Republican criticizes Trump and suggests US may need new party for ‘moderate conservatives’

    Former Maine senator also compared Trump’s congressional backers to circus elephants under his control

  • U.S. vaccinations in 2020 fall far short of target of 20 million people

    Shots are reaching nursing home residents at an even slower pace than others first in line even though they are most at risk of dying of the virus. Some 170,000 people in long-term care facilities received a shot as of Dec. 30 although 2.2 million doses have been distributed for residents, according to data released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 14 million doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines have been distributed to states so far, federal officials told reporters on Wednesday, shy of its goal to ship 20 million doses this month.

  • The Bill Is Coming Due for China’s ‘Capitalist’ Experiment

    The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has re-awoken to a profound truth: Rich, secure capitalists are the natural enemies of authoritarian regimes. In a hybrid autocratic-capitalist model, capitalism is the means to generate wealth, but power is the end goal. Successful capitalists naturally begin to demand that their personal and property rights be protected from authoritarian fiat. Capital in the hands of entrepreneurs is a political resource; it poses a threat to the implementation of centralized plans.Realizing this, the CCP has begun to assert control over the private sector by “installing . . . Party officials inside private firms” and having state-backed firms invest in private enterprises. In the absence of civil rights or an independent judiciary, “private” companies have no real independence from the government in China. Dissent and demands for civil rights are a threat to the regime and will be crushed.China’s shift from encouraging external investment and internal market competition toward treating capitalism as a threat has an obvious historical precedent. From 1921–1928, the Soviet Union instituted a policy of economic liberalization, which allowed for the privatization of agriculture, retail trade, and light industry. This partial and temporary return to a controlled and limited capitalism, known as the New Economic Policy (NEP), saved the Soviet economy from collapse and enabled Russia to modernize. But, in 1928, Stalin suddenly reversed course: He collectivized agriculture and liquidated the most prosperous farmers, thereby necessitating the frequent resort to grain imports, notably from the United States.China’s own experiment with economic liberalization began in 1981, when Premier Deng Xiaoping began to decentralize and privatize economic activity while continuing to assert the ultimate authority of the CCP. With liberalization, international businesses were invited into China. The price was high: the Chinese regime demanded that they work with and train local firms. This arrangement led to widespread theft of intellectual property, and soon enough, domestic competitors displaced their international rivals in the domestic market, often with the help of government subsidies. CCP-sponsored firms leveraged domestic dominance to enter the international marketplace, undercutting their competitors worldwide. International “partners” were then subjected to asymmetric regulatory action, excluding them from China. (Uber is one recent case of this phenomenon. There are countless others.)Now that the West is waking up to this game, the inflow of capital to China is slowing. Is China’s neo-mercantilist form of capitalism about to end? That seems unlikely; it is too far entrenched to be uprooted quickly. But the freedom of action accorded to Chinese companies and executives is already being dramatically curtailed as Xi Jinping asserts explicit political control over the economy. For example, in November, the CCP unexpectedly prevented the IPO of Ant Group, a company whose business model was considered misaligned with the goals of the party.International businesses that are heavily invested in the PRC must prepare for the worst: “Offers” of the sort that can’t be refused will be made to coerce the sale of onshore facilities and operations. Given the capital controls imposed on the movement of money out of China, it is likely that many Western investments in China will be confiscated as Deng’s experiment is wound down. Western competitors in the global market should finally recognize that their Chinese competitors are both at the mercy of the CCP and backed by instruments of state power.The central conceit of Chinese relations with the West has been that while political authority is monopolized by the CCP, China has a free-market economic system, and should be treated as a free-market trading partner. This was always a convenient fiction. But whatever distance might have existed in the past between economic and political activity in China has disappeared as the party takes control of nominally independent companies.A number of Chinese state-backed companies, including some in strategically important industries, have begun to default on their debt obligations. Will international creditors be allowed to claim the assets? Will the equity holders — in many cases the CCP or regional and local governments in China — be wiped out? If these companies are bailed out by the government, will domestic and foreign debt-holders be treated equally? Or will foreign creditors find their assets wiped out, while these companies continue operating under nominally new ownership and perhaps a new corporate brand? It seems a safe bet that foreign debts will be repudiated, either explicitly or implicitly. What was previously commercial debt now has the risks that are typically associated with sovereign debt, which can be canceled by government fiat. In short, a wave of write-downs is coming for Western businesses invested in China.Western businesses are not competitors operating in a free market in the PRC. As we wrote in a recent article, the CCP consistently treats western firms as adversaries to the sovereign interests of the PRC and uses all the tools at its disposal to target them. Western business executives need to prepare themselves for the very realistic possibility of extensive confiscation of Western assets in China in the near future. Before this happens, the U.S. government should pass legislation allowing Western companies to claim compensation from CCP-controlled entities in U.S. courts for the confiscation of assets. And since the CCP is asserting control over all Chinese companies, all of these companies should be treated as part of a single, government-controlled entity for purposes of litigation and regulation. When the bill comes due for capitalism in China, the West must be ready.Michael Hochberg is a physicist who has founded four successful semiconductor and telecommunications startups. Leonard Hochberg is the Coordinator of the Mackinder Forum-U.S. and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy raped and killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating if Nashville bomber believed in conspiracies about 5G, lizard people

    As authorities try to figure out a motive behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, they are looking into whether the bomber believed in a bizarre conspiracy that claims Hollywood actors and the political elite are actually lizards from outer space, two law enforcement officials told NBC News on Wednesday.The suspect has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner of Antioch, Tennessee. The bombing, which killed Warner, damaged at least 40 buildings, including an AT&T office. The blast caused disruption to communications in the region, affecting 911 call centers, the Nashville airport, and hospitals.The law enforcement officials told NBC News they have been speaking with friends, relatives, neighbors, and acquaintances of Warner, and have learned Warner made statements about unfounded conspiracies involving lizard people and talked about camping in an undisclosed location in Tennessee, where he would hunt for possible aliens. Because the bomb went off near the AT&T building, investigators are also looking into whether Warner believed in the baseless conspiracy that 5G mobile service causes cancer. Read more at NBC News.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed after bail revoked

    Hong Kong's highest court on Thursday revoked media tycoon Jimmy Lai's bail after prosecutors succeeded in asking the judges to send him back to detention. Lai had been granted bail on Dec. 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

  • Trump news – live: President blamed Kushner for election loss over Covid testing, report says

    Follow the latest updates

  • Egyptian prosecution wants accusations against police excluded from Regeni case

    Egypt's public prosecution told investigators on Wednesday to exclude Italian prosecutors' accusations against four Egyptian policemen from case documents on the 2016 killing of an Italian student in Cairo. The public prosecution's comments appeared intended to signal the officers are no longer considered suspects in Egypt and that Cairo does not want Italy to prosecute them.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

  • 1st Female Green Beret Faces 'Minor Misdemeanor' Charge for Accidentally Firing Gun, Police Say

    The soldier graduated from the Special Forces Q Course, becoming the first woman to earn the Special Forces tab.

  • Brexit's choice for EU, UK: firm friends or nearby rivals

    The New Year could finally bring a fresh start and a commitment to let bygones be bygones for Britain and the European Union. The U.K. has chosen to leave the EU, setting a course away from the continental mainland. Eleven months after Britain’s formal departure from the EU, Brexit becomes a fact of daily life on Friday, once a transition period ends and the U.K. fully leaves the world’s most powerful trading bloc.

  • Trump news - live: President takes credit for vaccines as 140 House Republicans tipped to defy election result

    Follow the latest updates

  • U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces 'provocation'

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Two U.S. warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday drawing protest from Beijing, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway. China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 in accordance with international law".

  • Was a beauty queen-turned-teacher murdered by a former student at her school?

    Years after Tara Grinstead vanished, another student came forward with a startling story.

  • Security firms say suspicious object on oil tanker off Iraq

    Sailors involved in transferring fuel oil from an Iraqi tanker in the Persian Gulf to another vessel owned by a shipping company traded in the U.S. discovered a “suspicious object” they fear could be a mine, authorities said Thursday. The discovery comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration. Already, America has conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Persian Gulf over what Trump officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. drones strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general.

  • In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up military activity near the island. China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island.

  • 11-year-old child charged with murder after after woman shot dead in Colorado

    ‘Tragic incidents like these affect us all,’ says Montrose County Sheriff’s Office patrol lieutenant Ty Cox

  • Florida Supreme Court delivers the ‘Holy Grail of lawsuit reform’ in Thursday ruling

    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday revamped a key legal standard as its conservative majority continued to show a willingness to undo previous decisions that have guided the state’s courts.

  • State media: Attack on bus in southern Syria kills 28

    An attack on a passenger bus in southern Syria on Wednesday killed 28 civilians and injured others, according to the Syrian state news agency. The state news agency SANA didn’t say how the attack was carried out, but called it a terrorist attack on the bus traveling in the Kobajjep area in southeastern Deir el-Zour province. The bus was traveling between the central Homs province and Deir el-Zour to the east.