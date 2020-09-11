    Advertisement

    Fact Check: Acronym 'COVID-19' has nothing to do with vaccination certificates or AI

    Adrienne Dunn, USA TODAY

    The claim: COVID-19 stands for 'Certification of Vaccination Identification by Artificial Intelligence​'

    For months, social media has been flooded with misinformation about the new coronavirus, including speculation about what its name, COVID-19, means.

    False claims about the name started circulating — and were debunked — earlier this year but have recently resurfaced.

    One Facebook post claims that COVID-19 is an abbreviated form of "Certificate of identification of vaccination with artificial intelligence."

    What does 'COVID-19' mean?

    Originally, the new coronavirus was referred to as "2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV."

    In February, the World Health Organization gave the coronavirus a new name — COVID-19.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control, "In COVID-19, "CO" stands for "corona," "VI" for "virus," and "D" for disease." The 19 is the year it was discovered, 2019.

    The director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a post on Twitter, "Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing."

    Our rating: False

    The claim in the post has been rated FALSE. The new coronavirus is formally known as COVID-19. This does not stand for "Certificate of identification of vaccination with artificial intelligence."

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact Check: 'COVID-19' doesn't stand for 'certificate of vaccination'

