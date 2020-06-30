Fact check: An adviser for L'Oreal did not release message critical of white people

The claim: An adviser for L'Oreal Paris released a statement criticizing white people as 'privileged' and 'the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth.'

Screenshots of statements claiming, among other things, that white people's existence is "built on the backs, blood and death of people of color" began circulating on social media in June. The statements are attributed to a "L'Oreal Adviser" named Munroe Bergdorf.

Facebook user Nate Harves' June 15 post of the screenshots recently went viral.

Harves did not respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

Is L'Oreal Paris responsible for the statement?

The screenshots attribute the clipped statements to Munroe Bergdorf, a model who was featured in a L'Oreal brand campaign in the U.K., CNN reported. The company dropped Bergdorf, who is Black and transgender, in 2017 after she posted the statements to her Facebook account in response to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to CNN.

The 2017 "Unite the Right" rally was organized by white supremacist, alt-right, neo-Nazi and pro-Confederate groups to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park, USA TODAY reported. Three people connected to the protest died.

Bergdorf's post was removed from Facebook for violating its standards, Adweek reported.

U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail reported that Bergdorf's separation from L'Oreal happened days after she was announced as the brand's first transgender model.

"We believe that the recent comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with (our) values, and as such we have taken the decision to end the partnership with her," read a statement released by L'Oreal Paris, according to the New York Times.

Bergdorf accused the beauty conglomerate of firing her because of her outspokenness on issues concerning race.

"Excuse my language but I am SO angry. F*** YOU @lorealparis. You dropped me from a campaign in 2017 and threw me to the wolves for speaking out about racism and white supremacy. With no duty of care, without a second thought," Bergdorf wrote in a June 1 tweet.

In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Munroe Bergdorf attends the Prabal Gurung Runway Show held at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week, in New York. More

The tweet was in response to one posted on the Instagram account for L'Oreal Paris on June 1. Bergdorf included a screenshot of the post, which contained the words "speaking out is worth it," in white lettering against a black background, in her tweet.

The beauty brand appeared to be participating in "Blackout Tuesday," an online event June 1 when social media users sought to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement by posting a black square in their feeds, USA TODAY reported.

L'Oreal Paris stated its solidarity with the Black community and its stance against injustice in the caption attached to the Instagram post. "We are making a commitment to the @naacp to support progress in the fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter," it read.

Bergdorf did not serve as an adviser for L'Oreal Paris prior to her separation from the brand. However, Bergdorf was rehired in June to serve on the company's newly formed U.K. diversity and inclusion advisory board.