Fact check: Altered image falsely claims to show St. Louis Arch lit up with colors of Ukrainian flag

Ana Faguy, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The claim: Image shows St. Louis Arch lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag

In the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, people across the world have shown their support in a variety of ways, including shining the colors of the Ukrainian flag on landmarks and buildings in major cities.

A March 1 Facebook post purportedly showing an image of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis illuminated with blue and yellow light has been shared more than 20,000 times in less than two weeks.

The photo has also been shared by a number of Twitter accounts.

But the image is not real. The St. Louis Arch was not lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag – something at least one user pointed out in the comments on the Facebook post.

"Yea they didn't do this," one wrote. "I live in Illinois and work in Missouri I cross the arch every morning and every night with the exception of Sundays this has not happened."

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

The Empire State Building is illuminated colors of Ukrainian flag in New York City, United States on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Empire State Building is illuminated colors of Ukrainian flag in New York City, United States on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Arch image is not real

Jeremy Sweat, superintendent at Gateway Arch National Park, confirmed to USA TODAY via email that the Arch has not been illuminated in blue and yellow.

Since the Russian invasion, some demonstrators have gathered at the Arch to protest.

And Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., introduced legislation on March 9 to allow the National Park Service to illuminate the Arch in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“The world is united behind Ukraine and lighting up symbols like the Gateway Arch in Ukrainian colors will send a message to our friends and allies in Europe, and across the globe, that the American people are supportive of the sovereign Ukrainian nation,” Wagner said in a statement.

The legislation is pending.

Fact check: Claimed images of 'angel' cloud formations over besieged Kyiv are actually years old

In 2004, the Arch was lit up in pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In 2015, it was illuminated by a gold light in honor of the landmark's 50th anniversary.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image that claims to show the St. Louis Arch is lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The National Park Service confirmed the Arch has not been illuminated in blue and yellow.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Altered image of St. Louis Arch lit up in Ukraine's colors

Recommended Stories

  • GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

    GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

  • Trump blasts stories about 'mothballed' plane as fake news

    Former President Trump on Saturday denied reports that his personal plane has been "mothballed" in New York, calling the stories "fake news."Trump's personal Boeing 757 was a hallmark of his 2016 campaign, but last year it was reported to be sitting idle in a state of disrepair in New York.The former president, however, disputed the news on Saturday, seemingly referring to assertions from publications including the Daily Mail that he didn't...

  • Maria Bartiromo Called ‘an Idiot’ for Claiming Biden Administration Sees Putin as ‘a Partner,’ ‘Not an Ememy’

    "This is nuts. Her man Trump sided with Putin over his own intelligence community," Mother Jones' David Corn says of the Fox News personality

  • Captured Russian pilot admits to bombing civilians, urges Russia to stop assault: 'We have already lost this war'

    "I realized that the target was not enemy military facilities, but residential buildings, peaceful people," the captured Russian pilot said.

  • U.K. vs. Oligarchs: 'The Gloves Are Now Off'

    LONDON — On Friday, the day after Britain blacklisted seven prominent Russian oligarchs, residents of the wealthy London borough of Kensington and Chelsea rolled a washing machine overflowing with fake pound notes in front of a multimillion-dollar town house belonging to the family of the president of Azerbaijan. It was a camera-ready stunt that made a serious point: For Britain to be successful in curbing the flood of dirty money — a phenomenon some call the “London laundromat” — it needs to go

  • Alabama joins Georgia, 20 other states in getting rid of concealed carry permits

    Alabama residents will no longer be required to hold a permit to conceal and carry a handgun in the state after Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday signed a bill effectuating the change into law.The bill, which was passed along party lines with major Republican support and Democrat opposition, takes effect in January of next year, according to a press release from the governor's office.Ivey said she was defending Second Amendment rights in her state."...

  • Trump Says He ‘May Have To’ Run in 2024 During Rambling, Lie-Filled South Carolina Rally Speech

    “In 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House," the former president said. "I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder."

  • At least 14 private jets from Russia landed in Israel in the past 10 days amid the latest round of oligarch sanctions

    Multiple planes reportedly took off from St. Petersburg and landed at Ben Gurion Airport in recent days, according to reports.

  • Trump calls on supporters to 'lay down their very lives' to defend US against Critical Race Theory

    Former President Donald Trump told rallygoers in South Carolina to "lay down their very lives" to defend the US against Critical Race Theory.

  • Oil prices fall, continuing downward trend from last week

    Oil prices fell on Sunday at the start of the session, extending last week's decline, as a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, which Moscow calls a "special operation," has roiled energy markets globally. U.S. crude recorded a weekly drop of 5.7% after touching a high of $130.50 on March 7.

  • Trevor Noah rips Biden over Saudi, UAE phone-snub report: ‘Would have never happened to Donald Trump’

    Has President Biden lost liberal comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show"?

  • Republicans Hit With Scathing Questions About Russia In Viral Ad

    Progressive PAC Really American recalls a controversial GOP visit to the Kremlin in its #PartyOfTreason spot.

  • Ukraine raises stakes for Trump's 'America First' agenda

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine is emerging as a serious test for former President Trump and his "America First" approach to the world, as rising public support in the U.S. for the effort to counter Moscow threatens to undermine a key pillar of the former president's political brand.Trump's long-held grievances about NATO and other multinational partnerships - grievances that came to define the modern GOP's approach to foreign policy - have...

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn Faces Backlash from Both Sides for Calling Ukraine President Zelenskyy a 'Thug'

    A spokesperson for the North Carolina congressman later said, "He supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian President's efforts to defend their country against Russian aggression"

  • Russia Trots Out New Melitopol 'Mayor' In Ukraine After Elected One Vanished

    The legitimate, elected mayor was last seen being led away from a Ukrainian government building by armed men with a hood over his head.

  • German ex-chancellor Schroeder spoke to Putin for hours on Thurs night -newspaper

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder met Russian President Vladimir Putin for several hours on Thursday evening in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, Germany's Bild am Sonntag (BamS) reported, although it was unclear what was achieved. Citing a person with detailed insight into Schroeder's activities, the weekly newspaper said Schroeder had also had a long talk with one of Putin's closest advisers. The former chancellor, who is a personal friend of Putin and has links to Russian companies, had met a group of Ukrainians with links to the country's delegation for peace talks with Russia in Turkey on Monday evening, reported BamS.

  • Iran Hits U.S. Consulate Site in Erbil, Iraq With a Dozen Ballistic Missiles: AP

    Safin Hamed/AFP via GettyIran launched a dozen ballistic missiles at the Iraqi city of Erbil late Saturday night in the vicinity of an unoccupied American consulate under construction, according to the Associated Press.In a statement released after the attack, the State Department said, “We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence,” and confirmed that no U.S. personnel or facilities had been damaged.Lawk Ghafuri, a spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, confirmed that 12

  • Trump Gushes About His Fave 'Gay National Anthem' — 'Y.M.C.A.'

    In a wild podcast, he also said the U.S. military should have taken "leather and plastic hangers" out of Afghanistan.

  • Chile's new leftist president marks political shift

    STORY: Chile swore in leftist president Gabriel Boric on Friday, marking the sharpest political shift the Andean country has seen in decades. In his first speech to the nation, he vowed to listen to all sides and warned of the challenges ahead. “It is this Chile that only in a handful years, you’ve had to live through earthquakes, catastrophes, crises, convulsions, and a global health crisis and human rights violations that will never be repeated in our country.” Boric, 36 years old and a former activist, took the presidential sash from outgoing billionaire President Sebastian Pinera, marking him the country’s youngest-ever elected leader. Boric addressed immigration, climate change and economic inclusion, a key aspect of his platform. “We also know that the economy continues to suffer and that the country needs to stand up, grow and fairly distribute the fruits of this growth. Because when there is no distribution of wealth, when wealth is concentrated only in a few, peace is very difficult. We need to redistribute the wealth.” Boric’s rise has sparked hope among progressives in Chile, but also stoked fear that decades of economic stability could come undone. He’s vowed to overhaul a market-led economic model to fight inequality, which sparked widespread protests in 2019. The copper-producing country is also in the midst of redrafting its dictatorship-era Constitution. During his speech, Boric said, "We need a constitution that unites us, a constitution that's different from the one imposed by blood, fire and fraud of the dictatorship." The young president faces a raft of challenges including an economic slowdown, high inflation and a split legislature that will test his deal-making abilities.

  • ‘Would-be tyrant’: Republican targeted by Trump at rally hits back

    Tom Rice faces Trumpist challenger because of vote to impeach over the deadly Capitol attack Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a rally in Florence, South Carolina, on Saturday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images A Republican congressman attacked by Donald Trump at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday called the former president a “would-be tyrant”. Tom Rice voted to impeach Trump over the deadly Capitol attack and will face a Trump-endorsed challenger later this year. In a statement,