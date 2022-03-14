Fact check: Altered image falsely claims to show St. Louis Arch lit up with colors of Ukrainian flag

The claim: Image shows St. Louis Arch lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag

In the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, people across the world have shown their support in a variety of ways, including shining the colors of the Ukrainian flag on landmarks and buildings in major cities.

A March 1 Facebook post purportedly showing an image of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis illuminated with blue and yellow light has been shared more than 20,000 times in less than two weeks.

The photo has also been shared by a number of Twitter accounts.

But the image is not real. The St. Louis Arch was not lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag – something at least one user pointed out in the comments on the Facebook post.

"Yea they didn't do this," one wrote. "I live in Illinois and work in Missouri I cross the arch every morning and every night with the exception of Sundays this has not happened."

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

The Empire State Building is illuminated colors of Ukrainian flag in New York City, United States on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Arch image is not real

Jeremy Sweat, superintendent at Gateway Arch National Park, confirmed to USA TODAY via email that the Arch has not been illuminated in blue and yellow.

Since the Russian invasion, some demonstrators have gathered at the Arch to protest.

And Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., introduced legislation on March 9 to allow the National Park Service to illuminate the Arch in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“The world is united behind Ukraine and lighting up symbols like the Gateway Arch in Ukrainian colors will send a message to our friends and allies in Europe, and across the globe, that the American people are supportive of the sovereign Ukrainian nation,” Wagner said in a statement.

The legislation is pending.

In 2004, the Arch was lit up in pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In 2015, it was illuminated by a gold light in honor of the landmark's 50th anniversary.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image that claims to show the St. Louis Arch is lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The National Park Service confirmed the Arch has not been illuminated in blue and yellow.

