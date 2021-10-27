Fact check: Amazon does not spray its boxes with any pesticides, aren't dangerous for cats

Nayeli Lomeli, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The claim: Amazon sprays its boxes with toxic pesticides that are harmful to cats

It's no secret that cats love boxes. In July 2020, USA TODAY reported that as part of its "Less Packaging, More Smiles" initiative, Amazon introduced a built-in play factor in its shipping boxes allowing them to be turn into "cat condos."

But a Facebook post claims cat owners should be wary of Amazon boxes.

"Amazon sprays ALL boxes with Toxic Pesticides to kill wearouse (sic) rodents," reads the Oct. 19 post. "If your cats play in Amazon boxes they will be exposed and may experience chemical burns to the tongue. Other symptoms include: fever, lethargic movement, shallow breathing, and sticky salivation."

The post is shared with three images, including one that shows a cat's tongue with what seems to be a chemical burn. It accumulated more than 300,000 shares within a week, and similar versions of this claim gathered hundreds more.

But there's no truth to this claim. A spokesperson for the company told USA TODAY that Amazon shipping boxes are free of any rodenticide or insecticide.

Fact check: Viral TikToks on Bath & Body Works candles encourage abuse of return policy

USA TODAY reached out to the user for comment.

Amazon boxes are not sprayed with pesticides

The claim that Amazon boxes are sprayed with chemicals that are harmful to cats first appeared in December 2020. The fact-checking sites Snopes and Lead Stories independently debunked the claim, but it recently resurfaced online.

Amazon does not spray boxes with any pesticide or disinfectant, Richard Rocha, the company's senior public relations manager, told USA TODAY.

He said corrugated boxes are made of wood pulp and wood pulp binders, in line with the materials used by other box manufacturers. Rocha said Amazon does not use any special boxes and they are not sprayed for any reason.

USA TODAY found no other evidence that sprays in this vein are in use by packaging companies.

Brooke Lujano, senior communications manager at Georgia-Pacific, a North American supplier of corrugated packaging, said boxes made at Georgia-Pacific are not sprayed with any pesticides.

"Our facilities are treated for pest control in accordance with the food safety certifications we hold, but that treatment would not be applied to boxes," said Lujano.

Amy Simpson, head of corporate communications at International Paper, a producer of fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products, also said her firm does not apply pesticides to its corrugated boxes.

Rachel Kenyon, senior vice president of the Fiber Box Association, a cardboard box industry trade group, told Lead Stories she wasn't "aware of any member company who is treating boxes with anything that could be harmful to pets." The group did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Amazon&#39;s new boxes include directions on how to turn them into cat condos.
Amazon's new boxes include directions on how to turn them into cat condos.

Veterinarians also said they aren't aware of any reports of cats sickened or injured by Amazon boxes.

"I am not aware of this issue, have never seen this in clinical practice, or heard of it from other emergency veterinarians," said Ann Marie Zollo, staff criticalist at New York City’s Animal Medical Center. "There are many ​possible causes of oral ulceration in cats, ​and if your cat develops oral ulcers or injuries, it is very important to work with your veterinarian to determine the underlying reason."

Laura Fourniotis, a spokeswoman with Blue Pearl, a national network of emergency pet hospitals, also told Lead Stories the group wasn't aware of any such reports.

Fact check: Home goods retailer Wayfair is not involved in child sex trafficking

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Amazon sprays its boxes with toxic pesticides that are harmful to cats. A spokesperson for the company told USA TODAY that Amazon packaging boxes are not sprayed with any pesticides or disinfectants. Interviews with veterinarians and people in the cardboard box industry also revealed no evidence of this claim.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Amazon boxes not sprayed pesticides, not harmful to cats

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Never seen anything like that’: Idaho hunter finds unusual ‘piebald’ gray partridge

    The bird’s plumage featured rare white coloring, the result of a genetic mutation.

  • How current 'Jeopardy!' champ made history days after Matt Amodio's winning streak

    “Jeopardy!” champion Jonathan Fisher and former champ Matt Amodio have become the first back-to-back duo to win at least 10 consecutive games.

  • Rumer Willis says growing up in Hollywood warped her beauty standards: 'I literally wanted no boobs, straight hips'

    The 33-year-old opens up about her journey with body image and sobriety.

  • Bear vanished from Wisconsin hunter’s sight — then he felt it breathing down his neck

    The hunter kept still and calm — until the bear decided to take a bite.

  • Residential customers to bear brunt of $1.5 billion FPL rate hike

    In less than an hour Tuesday, Florida’s utility regulators approved a record-setting $1.53 billion increase in rates for Florida Power & Light customers over the next four years, setting in motion an opportunity for the state’s largest electric utility to automatically raise customers’ bills, hitting residential clients hardest.

  • Here’s How Much You’d Save on Gas With a Tesla and Other Electric Cars

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clean, green, and finally, in the mainstream. Compared to their gas-guzzling counterparts, they're not cheap to buy -- but MSRP isn't everything. EVs have several ways of...

  • Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope

    The Harvard University scientist who has called for setting aside half the planet as a nature preserve says the slope of human history will always be downward unless there is global cooperation to save existing species. Edward O. Wilson, a 92-year old naturalist hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, said humankind is not too polarized to save the planet, even as some of the world's biggest polluters drag their feet on cutting carbon emissions and arresting global warming. He sees preventing catastrophic climate change -- the aim of U.N. climate talks starting in Scotland on Sunday -- and saving biodiversity, or the variety of plant and animal species in the world, as two initiatives that must happen together.

  • The dirty dozen: meet America’s top climate villains

    Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp

  • A viral TikTok shows a bear crashing a wedding as one unfazed guest continues eating his dinner

    A TikToker documented the moment a bear interrupted a wedding. The animal knocked over a centerpiece and chair while guests sat nearby.

  • Coyote attack in Las Vegas raises concerns over pet safety

    Pet owners beware! A coyote attacked a small dog in an east Las Vegas backyard leaving it seriously injured. It’s another reminder of how our growing community encroaches on wildlife and its habitat. Jeremy Chen reports.

  • Eco-friendly sex: What is it and how does it impact on climate change?

    As more people try to live environmentally friendly lives, how do we make sex more sustainable?

  • How much rain does Calif. need to turn around the drought? A lot

    The onslaught of storms and bomb cyclones over the weekend kicked California's rainy season off on a high note for those praying for rain, but the state's water officials remain cautiously optimistic as to whether the storms stand as an omen for more rain to come or if the season's "wildcard" will exacerbate the drought. After a scorching summer, experts say it would take 7 to 10 inches of rainfall to get the soil damp enough to provide runoff to depleted reservoirs such as Sonoma County's Lake

  • A man was being mauled by a 500-pound bear: He survived the attack by kicking it

    A man survived a 500-pound brown bear attack in Alaska by kicking it after being mauled by the animal.

  • Can wood cut better than steel? New wooden utensil nearly three times sharper than steak knife

    By making a sharp wooden knife meant to last, researchers believe the new utensil is more eco-friendly and efficient than regular steak knives.

  • Rescued from extinction, bison rediscover Romania mountains

    Two hundred years after the bison disappeared from Romania, more than 100 of Europe's largest land mammal now roam the country's south-eastern forest, the fruit of a seven-year project carried out by NGOs the World Wildlife Fund and Rewilding Europe in the Eastern European nation.

  • Sunday's historic storm put the new McKinley Water Vault to the test: How well did it work?

    Sunday's historic rainfall across Sacramento put a new underground reservoir in McKinley Park to the test. The highly contested McKinley Water Vault was built by the city to help reduce flooding in Sacramento's McKinley Park neighborhood. The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said the 6-million gallon vault was full by 5:30 in the evening Sunday during the storm. The neighborhood around McKinley Park experienced street flooding when water began overflowing from out of the storm drains. By 9:40 p.m., the vault began to empty. As of Tuesday evening, pumps had reduced the water level inside the vault to about eight feet of water. The city says the vault is 18 feet at its deepest point and expects the vault to be nearly empty of water by Wednesday.

  • Florida manatee deaths soar as polluted water kills seagrass

    Florida fishing guide and environmental activist Paul Fafeita says a highlight for his charter customers is spotting the manatees that forage for seagrass in shallow waters. “It’s not good when you’ve got clients on the boat and all of a sudden there’s a dead manatee,” Fafeita, president of the Clean Water Coalition of Indian River County, said during a recent excursion in the Indian River Lagoon, a favorite hangout for the marine mammals along Florida's east coast. Florida is experiencing an unprecedented die-off of manatees this year, with 959 documented deaths as of Oct. 1.

  • Climate change: Four things you can do about your carbon footprint

    Small changes to our lifestyles and choices could limit our personal carbon footprint.

  • Slums rise in cities as Bangladesh climate refugees soar in number

    Experts say that Bangladesh, an impoverished delta nation of 170 million people is set for the biggest displacement in human history -- due to climate change. Global sea level has gone up 20 centimetres since 1900, and could rise two to four times that much by the end of this century depending on how quickly humanity draws down carbon pollution, according to the UN climate science panel.

  • Werewolves Within

    After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.