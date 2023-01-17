Fact check: Ample evidence fossil fuels and dinosaurs are real

The claim: Dinosaurs never existed and fossil fuels are a hoax

A Jan. 6 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) features two images: one of a Tyrannosaurus Rex and one of a power plant.

"Dinosaurs Never Existed," reads text included in the post. "Fossil Fuels Are A Hoax."

The post was liked over 2,000 times in one week. Similar iterations of the claim have recently appeared on Facebook, garnering hundreds of additional likes and shares.

Our rating: False

There is extensive evidence to prove that both dinosaurs and fossil fuels are real. Paleontologists have found thousands of dinosaur remnants on every continent in the world, some of which are on display in museums for the public to see. Fossil fuels are used to heat homes and power cars every day.

Paleontologists have found thousands of dinosaur remnants

Paleontologists have discovered extensive evidence of dinosaurs, including fossilized bones, eggs, teeth and footprints, on every continent.

It would be impossible for them all to be fake, said geology professor and paleontologist Darrin Pagnac.

"Excavating these things takes a great deal of physical labor and a great deal of logistics," he said. "I have literally seen 150 million-year-old dinosaur bones come out from incased rock that is like concrete."

Pagnac has found bones where the cellular structure is still preserved, he said. Other paleontologists have found what are believed to be dinosaur blood cells.

Creating a detailed bone down to the cellular level, burying it in rocks the consistency of cement and then repeating the process for thousands of dinosaur bones is completely implausible, Pagnac said.

Some bones in museums are replicas, but they do not contain the detail found in real dinosaur fossils. The models are created because actual dinosaur bones are easily breakable, Pagnac said. Still, in some museums, the real bones are on display for the public to see. There are also several places around the U.S. where citizens can participate in archeological digs for dinosaur fossils.

USA TODAY has debunked a variety of dinosaur-related claims, including one about scientists creating a T-rex embryo using chicken DNA and the true location of a "dinosaur mummy."

Fossil fuels are used daily in the US

Fossil fuels like oil, coal and natural gas accounted for about 79% of the total energy produced in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Geologists like Pagnac can predict where fossil fuels will form.

For example, coal is often found in sedimentary rocks, where dead plant and animal matter have been compressed over thousands of years. If fossil fuels were a hoax this would not be possible, Pagnac said.

There are several places for fossil fuel extraction around the U.S., from oil rigs in North Dakota and western Texas to coal mines in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Ample evidence fossil fuels and dinosaurs are real