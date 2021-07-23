Fact check: Arizona early votes falsely cited as evidence of voter fraud

Daniel Funke, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The claim: More than 70,000 mail-in ballots counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, were never sent

More than eight months after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, false claims of widespread voter fraud affecting the results continue to appear on social media.

The latest narrative targets an ongoing election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, home of Phoenix. The subject: mail-in ballots.

"STUNNING in a race decided by 10,457 votes ... 74,243 mail-in ballots w/ NO evidence of ever being sent," reads the text in a July 15 Facebook post.

The post, which has more than 700 shares, comes from Jovan Hutton Pulitzer – an inventor, popular among Donald Trump supporters, who has previously cast doubt on the integrity of election results. Similar posts on Facebook and Instagram have received tens of thousands of interactions, according to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool.

Pulitzer's technology, which he claims can detect fraudulent votes, has been used in the Arizona audit. But Pulitzer told USA TODAY in an email that he hasn't released "any information regarding our particular findings on mail-in ballots."

Since it began in April, the state Senate-backed audit has been plagued by false claims of fraud – despite the fact that officials have already audited the state's election results and found no malfeasance. Biden beat Trump in the state by more than 10,000 votes.

Fact check: Altered Hunter Biden photo falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election

This recent claim is the latest outgrowth of that misinformation.

While the origin of the 74,243 figure is unclear, Maricopa County says the claimed disparity between ballots cast and ballots sent by mail has to do with how it counts early votes. It is not proof of widespread voter fraud, of which there is no evidence in Arizona.

In Maricopa County, there were nearly 450,000 fewer mail-in votes than ballots sent out.

Claim misconstrues early voting numbers

The Facebook post makes it seem like any disparity between the number of mail-in ballots sent and the number of votes cast is evidence of voter fraud. But Maricopa County officials say that's not the case.

The claim in the post traces back to a July 15 tweet from Liz Harrington, a Trump spokesperson. The numbers in the post, including the 74,243 figure, stem from an Arizona Senate briefing held the same day.

"We have 74,243 mail-in ballots where there is no clear record of them being sent," Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, said during the briefing.

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan (from left), Arizona Senate&#39;s liaison for the Maricopa County election audit Ken Bennett, and CyFIR founder Ben Cotton are seen at the Arizona State Senate in Phoenix on July 15, 2021.
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan (from left), Arizona Senate's liaison for the Maricopa County election audit Ken Bennett, and CyFIR founder Ben Cotton are seen at the Arizona State Senate in Phoenix on July 15, 2021.

The Republican-dominated Arizona Senate hired Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based technology company, to lead the election audit even though the company has no experience with such audits. Logan has previously promoted election fraud conspiracy theories on social media.

The exact origin of Logan's 74,243 figure is unclear.

"Without knowing exactly what data the Senate contractors are using and how they're interpreting it, we can't know for sure where they came up with 74,000," Jason Berry, a communications manager for Maricopa County, told USA TODAY in an email.

However, Logan – as well as the social media posts parroting his claims – appear to have erroneously conflated mail-in ballots with all early votes, which in Maricopa County include ballots cast by mail and in person. Of course, early votes cast in person wouldn't involve anything being mailed.

In response to Logan's remarks during the briefing, Maricopa County published a Twitter thread addressing his claim about mail-in ballots.

"In Maricopa County, we allow people to vote early in two ways: 1) by mail and 2) in-person at Vote Centers. These are all considered early votes," the county wrote. "The people who vote in-person use ballots provided at a Vote Center. This is not a new practice, so it's not unusual that we would have more early votes than mail-in ballots sent."

Maricopa County also said the types of files Logan cited during the briefing aren't the correct documents for determining how many early ballots were sent and received. In a follow-up tweet, the county wrote that, of 2,364,426 requests for mail-in ballots, 1,918,024 were returned.

In a statement published July 15, the Republican chair of the county's Board of Supervisors also rebuked Logan's claims.

The audit of the Maricopa County ballots from the 2020 general election continues on July 14, 2021, in the Wesley Bolin Building at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix.
The audit of the Maricopa County ballots from the 2020 general election continues on July 14, 2021, in the Wesley Bolin Building at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix.

"At today’s briefing, the Senate’s uncertified contractors asked a lot of open-ended questions, portraying as suspicious what is actually normal and well known to people who work in elections," Jack Sellers said in the statement. "In some cases, they dropped bombshell numbers that are simply not accurate."

Fact check: False comparison drawn between California, Arizona signature matching

USA TODAY has previously rated false claims that the Arizona audit has found evidence of widespread voter fraud affecting its election results. Other independent fact-checking organizations have reached similar conclusions.

Several hand counts, as well as a forensic audit of ballot tabulation equipment, have confirmed Maricopa County's election results. The Associated Press reported July 16 that elections officials in Arizona have found fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in the state.

USA TODAY reached out to Harrington and Logan for comment.

Our rating: False

We rate FALSE the claim that more than 70,000 mail-in ballots counted in Maricopa County were never sent. The claim erroneously conflates all early votes, including in-person votes, with mail-in ballots. Maricopa County officials have said there were fewer mail-in ballots returned than requested. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud affecting Arizona's 2020 election results.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Arizona early votes don't prove claims of voter fraud

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Trump administration feuded with state and local leaders over pandemic response – now the Biden administration is trying to turn back a page in history

    President Biden and Vice President Harris met on Feb. 12, 2021, with governors and mayors to discuss supporting them in the fight against COVID-19. Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty ImagesAs the U.S. recovers from the pandemic, the Biden administration is working to rebuild relationships across levels of government, from the top to the bottom, that were strained during the presidency of Donald Trump. In November 2020, Biden offered urban leaders a seat at the table in coronavirus recovery efforts, promis

  • EXPLAINER: Does suspension end Giuliani's career in law?

    The days of practicing law for the mob-busting prosecutor turned point man for pushing Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election may be over. Rudy Giuliani’s law license has already been suspended in his home state. A New York appeals court took the action in June, saying Giuliani's bid to discredit the election was so egregious that he poses “an immediate threat” to the public.

  • House Freedom Caucus asks McCarthy to try to remove Pelosi as speaker

    The request is a sign of increasing levels of GOP anger toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Republican voter says Trumpism is 'the greatest danger to this country right now'

    CNN assembled a group of Republicans, Democrats and Independents to discuss President Biden’s Wednesday town hall, for a segment that aired Thursday on Don Lemon Tonight. While there were at least two Republicans in the group, one was very outspoken about his party’s recent behavior. Phil Heimlich spoke about the “shameful” way so many Republicans are attempting to whitewash the violent insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, and derided the spate of voter suppression bills introduced by Republican state legislatures around the country, using the lie of voter fraud as an excuse. But most concerning to Heimlich is his party’s embrace of former President Trump’s politics. “I think the greatest danger to this country right now is Trumpism, more so than any policy,” Heimlich said. “And if they're able to suppress the vote, whatever policy you care about, if they're able to attack our rule of law, and we become one of these countries like Turkey and others that have really become right-wing — be really dictatorships, it doesn't matter what you stand for. So I think all of us, Republicans and Democrats, have to make the decision we're going to put country ahead of party.”

  • 10 Things in Politics: Trump election probe is in trouble

    And the US Olympic fencing team is in an uproar over the handling of sexual-assault claims.

  • Florida and Texas threaten Ben & Jerry's with anti-BDS laws over West Bank pullout

    Public officials in at least two Republican-led states vocalized support for Israel in its dispute with Ben & Jerry’s, threatening to invoke state laws to punish companies that advocate or act to boycott, divest, or sanction the key U.S. ally.

  • Florida is the GOP's alternative to California

    Goodbye, Golden State. Hello sunshine!

  • New Mexico bishop refuses to give Communion to state lawmaker over vote on abortion bill

    A New Mexico lawmaker denied Communion by a bishop over his vote to advance abortion protections told Axios exclusively he won't be bullied and looks forward to receiving Communion with President Biden one day.Why it matters: The example set by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, a Democrat, is drawing the attention of lawmakers around the country. Blue states are moving to protect abortion rights should the Supreme Court overturn or erode Roe v. Wade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • Tucker Carlson faces backlash after calling Black Capitol Police officer "angry" activist

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing backlash after attacking a Black Capitol Police officer who said he was called the n-word while defending the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Driving the news: Carlson on his show Wednesday called Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn an "angry left-wing political activist" who "has very little in common with your average cop." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDunn, a vocal advoca

  • From 'congratulations' to 'fully canceled': California cafe owners hit roadblock

    After more than a year of heavy losses at their two cafes in the San Francisco Bay Area, Amy and Chris Hillyard were relieved to get word in May that they'd been approved for a $381,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The money was from a fund earmarked by Congress for restaurants hurt by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, like the Hillyards' Farley's SF and Farley's East operations. Equal to their losses last year, it would let the couple pay back debt, hire new employees, expand opening hours, replace a broken freezer, buy tables and chairs for outdoor dining, and do all the other things Chris Hillyard says need to get done "to get back to normal and be ready for normal, come September," when more workers might be expected to return to nearby office buildings.

  • Pelosi faced 'a wall of screaming' from McCarthy after rejecting 2 GOP picks for the January 6 select committee, report says

    Tensions boiled over when Pelosi refused to appoint Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

  • “We’ve Found the Enemy, and It’s Not Each Other.” Heather McGhee's Quest to End America’s Zero-sum Thinking on Race

    Heather McGhee was cooking dinner in her Brooklyn apartment in January as she opened a YouTube link to watch Joe Biden deliver his first speech on race as the President. As she bustled around the kitchen, Biden recited a line that seemed so familiar that she nearly dropped her wineglass. “We’ve bought the view that America is a zero-sum game in many cases: ‘If you succeed, I fail,'” Biden said.

  • Sean Hannity Pretty Much Walks Back His Pro-Vaccine Comments (Audio)

    On Monday's episode of his primetime Fox News show, Sean Hannity made headlines -- as did several other Fox News personalities -- when he appeared, briefly, to diverge from colleagues like Tucker Carlson and urge his viewers to take the COVID-19 vaccine. But on Thursday, Hannity used his syndicated radio show to deliver a follow-up message: Never mind. Hannity's comments on Monday made waves because Fox News has several hosts who express misgivings about the COVID vaccines or oppose the Biden ad

  • Arizona’s sham audit rumbles on but could it backfire on Republicans?

    The partisan election stunt in Maricopa county has inspired copycats across the US but some on the right are pushing back Arizona’s election ‘audit’: past its deadline, potentially in violation of federal law and riddled with mistakes. Photograph: Matt York/AP Happy Thursday. By all accounts, the election “audit” in Arizona is a failure – months past its initial deadline, potentially in violation of federal law and riddled with mistakes. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that the auditors are fightin

  • CNN's Keilar Channels Alanis Morissette to Slam Ted Cruz's Ironic Attack on Texas Democrats' COVID-Era Travel (Video)

    CNN's Brianna Keilar does think it's a little bit ironic Sen. Ted Cruz is criticizing Texas Democrats for their COVID-era travel. "Texas state Democrats finishing up week two of their sabbatical in Washington and objectively, it's been a PR nightmare. Their reason for leaving their state: to call attention to unprecedented voter restrictions but that has been overshadowed by their trip becoming a superspreader event," she said, before rolling a clip of Cruz calling the Democratic trip a "stunt."

  • Jim Jordan requests case file after watchdog finds ex-senior FBI official misconduct in lead-up to 2016 election

    A top House Republican seeks more information about a former senior FBI official who made unauthorized contact and accepted unapproved gifts from members of the media in the run-up to the 2016 election.

  • Cleveland Indians announce franchise's new name: the Guardians

    The team announced the change with help from Tom Hanks.

  • Liz Cheney Is Saving Pelosi, the GOP, and Maybe America From Themselves

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastQueen Liz Cheney continued to cement her image as the Iron Lady of the Republican Party this week, with a bold endorsement of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to veto two Trump allies—Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks—from the Jan. 6 select committee.Pelosi objected to these picks by Minority “Leader” Kevin McCarthy because, as Cheney explained, Jordan “may well be a material witness to events that led to that day–that led to January 6th,” and Banks

  • Is climate change to blame for the recent weather disasters? 2 things you need to understand

    Evidence connects human-caused climate change to heat waves. Ties to some other extremes aren't as clear cut. AP Photo/Alessandra TarantinoSummer isn’t even half over, and we’ve seen heat waves in the Pacific Northwest and Canada with temperatures that would make news in Death Valley, enormous fires that have sent smoke across North America, and lethal floods of biblical proportions in Germany and China. Scientists have warned for over 50 years about increases in extreme events arising from subt

  • How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis

    Pope Francis is presiding over a divided church. Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty ImagesPope Francis took sudden steps on July 16, 2021, to curtail the traditional Latin Mass, in an abrupt reversal of his predecessor’s policy. To non-Catholics – and many Catholics – the decision may seem on first glance to be a technical, even obscure action not worth very much attention. But it sent shock waves through the Roman Catholic Church. As a scholar who studies the Catholic Church’s relat