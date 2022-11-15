Fact check: Arizona governor's race between Lake, Hobbs too early to call as of Nov. 9

Editor's note: The Associated Press, NBC News and CNN called the Arizona governor's race as a victory for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Nov. 14.

The claim: Kari Lake won Arizona's gubernatorial race as of Nov. 9

Days after the 2022 midterm election, Arizona voters are still waiting to see whether Republican Kari Lake or Democrat Katie Hobbs will serve as their next governor. Hobbs built a national profile standing up to false claims about the 2020 presidential election, and this race pitted her against a vocal election denier in Lake.

But a social media post claims the high-profile race between the former Fox 10 News anchor and Arizona's current secretary of state was already over as of Nov. 9.

"Kari Lake wins in Arizona!" reads a Nov. 9 Facebook post that was shared more than 60 times in less than a day.

USA TODAY assesses claims based on what is true and known at the time they were made. That makes this claim false. No winner was declared in the Arizona race as of Nov. 9 as the totals remained close and only 70% of ballots had been counted. Hobbs had a slight lead over Lake at that point.

The user who shared the claim could not be reached for comment.

Race too early to call as of Nov. 9

The Associated Press, which has called elections since 1848, reported on the same day the post was made that the race was "too early to call."

The outlet reported that as of Nov. 9, 70% of the votes had been tallied and Hobbs held a razor-thin lead with 50.3% of the vote compared to Lake's 49.7%. Less than 14,000 votes separated the candidates.

November: 9, 2022: An election worker boxes tabulated ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Phoenix.

Other outlets, including NBC, CNN and Fox News, have also not called the race for Lake.

The Arizona Republic reported there were more than 600,000 ballots across the state that still had to be processed and counted as of Nov. 9. More batches of results were expected to be released daily until all the votes were tallied.

Fact check: Posts wrongly link pre-election testing glitch in Arizona to election fraud

If either Lake or Hobbs wins by a margin of less than half a percentage point, a new state law would automatically trigger a recount, according to The Arizona Republic. The recount, however, could not begin until after the Dec. 5 canvass of election results and other procedural steps. That means an official winner may not be declared until late December, the outlet reported.

Experts previously told USA TODAY that the increased use of mail-in and absentee voting has made it harder to make early, unofficial calls in elections. Ahead of the midterm election, officials in Arizona and other states said the counting process could take several days and urged voters to have patience as results are tallied, as reported by The Washington Post.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Lake won Arizona's gubernatorial race as of Nov. 9. The Associated Press reported the race was too early to call at that point, and other outlets had also not declared a winner. As of Nov. 9, Hobbs had a slight lead over Lake, with 70% of ballots counted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Governor's race between Lake, Hobbs not called by Nov. 9