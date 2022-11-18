1

Fact check: Arizona poll watcher falsely claims there was election fraud in Maricopa County

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The claim: Arizona had fraudulent ballot counts and drop box activity

On Election Day, roughly 60 voting sites in Maricopa County, Arizona, experienced a ballot printing glitch that spawned allegations of voter fraud. It's far from the only such claim out of Arizona, however.

An Instagram post shared Nov. 10 includes a screenshot of a post on Gettr, a social media network run by an aide to former President Donald Trump. In the post, a poll watcher named Sarah O'Neill claims to have seen discrepancies with ballot activity at a vote center in Maricopa County on Election Day.

"1,018. # of Voters Checked in. 1,218 # of Total Ballots per tape + Door # 3," reads the Gettr post. "Suspicious. Where did the extra 200 Ballots come from??? More than 250 vote centers = 50k. Reported to the AZ GOP."

O'Neill claims that "drop boxes also had dozens of ballots already in them as they were placed, still sealed" and that sheriffs were called out to witness the activity.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

The post generated more than 200 likes in less than a week. Similar posts have amassed hundreds of interactions on Instagram.

But officials from multiple agencies said there is no truth to any of O'Neill's claims, as she did not contact people she claimed to contact and couldn't have seen what she claimed to see.

Maricopa County officials told USA TODAY that no extra ballots were counted at any voting sites in the county, and they've seen no evidence any drop boxes were insecure. Officials with the state Republican Party and local law enforcement both said they were not contacted by O'Neill, though her post claims she did so.

USA TODAY reached out to O'Neill for comment.

County has process to ensure all legal ballots counted only once

O'Neill claims to have seen a discrepancy between the number of voters checked in and the number of ballots, but that's impossible because poll watchers don't have access to voter check-in data, said Megan Gilbertson, communications director for the Maricopa County Board of Elections.

None of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County recorded 200 extra ballots, Gilbertson said.

"Additionally, there are processes in place every election to reconcile the total ballots against Election Day check-ins," Gilbertson told USA TODAY in an email. "This ensures all legal ballots are only counted once."

O'Neill claims in the post that she reported the allegation of the extra ballots to Arizona's Republican Party, but the party has received no such report, Kristy Dohnel, the party's spokesperson, told USA TODAY in a direct message.

Tammy Patrick, senior adviser to the Elections and Voting Program at the Democracy Fund, said there are checks in place to prevent ballot box stuffing.

Fact check: Printing glitches caused temporary vote-counting halt in Arizona

"In order to get a ballot, you have to make a request or an application, whether that means it's being mailed to you or you're there in person, you have to sign in," Patrick said. "You have to be registered already. If you're not registered, it's a provisional ballot."

All drop boxes were secure

Contrary to the post's claim, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was not at any drop box locations to witness any activity undertaken by elections representatives, Calbert Gillett, the agency's public information officer, told USA TODAY in an email.

The post's claim that drop boxes in the county already had dozens of sealed ballots inside them is vague, but officials say there's no proof anything nefarious occurred with the ballot boxes.

There are two different types of ballot boxes used at voting locations, Gilbertson said. But all ballot boxes were secure on Election Day, and none were linked to any fraudulent activity.

The ballot box that goes with the tabulating machine had no ballots inside of it ahead of Election Day, Gilbertson said. It was sealed and locked by a poll worker. The only way to put a ballot in is for the precinct tabulator to be turned on and for a ballot to be run through, she said.

There are also drop boxes for early ballots, which accepted ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Gilbertson said. Bipartisan ballot couriers picked up those early ballots from voting locations daily.

Fact check: Viral image shows election worker, not Katie Hobbs, in secure voting area

Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Arizona had fraudulent ballot counts and drop box activity. Multiple officials said O'Neill didn't contact who she claimed to contact and couldn't have seen the voter data she claimed to cite. No extra ballots were counted at any voting sites in Maricopa County on Election Day, officials said. There are also checks in place to make sure each ballot is associated with a legitimate voter. All drop boxes were secure on Election Day, and none were linked to fraudulent activity.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Arizona ballots were properly counted, drop boxes secure

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Joins Anti-LGBTQ+ Libs of TikTok to Mock Fired Employee

    The wealthiest man in the world and one of the most toxic Twitter trolls in the country shared an ableist joke about one of Musk's former employees.

  • Far-right extremist guided 'army' of rioters to Pelosi's office on Jan. 6, prosecutors tell jury

    Riley Williams, a far-right extremist charged in connection with the theft of a laptop on Jan. 6, "led an army" towards Nancy Pelosi's office, prosecutors told jurors.

  • Twitter to relaunch blue check subscription

    STORY: Twitter will relaunch its blue check subscription service on November 29.That's according to a Tweet from new owner Elon Musk on Tuesday (November 15). Musk also said changing someone's verified name would lead to a loss of the blue check until the name was confirmed to meet Twitter's terms of service.The blue check mark was reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.But a new $8 subscription option for the blue check was rolled out to anyone willing to pay.The aim is to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk tries to keep advertisers on the platform.Twitter paused its blue check subscription service last week, as the initial rollout led to a rise in the number of fake accounts.The new service is one of the earliest changes Musk has made to the social media company he bought for $44 billion.He also laid off half of Twitter's workforce earlier this month.

  • Raphael Warnock rails against Herschel Walker in statewide tour kickoff: 'You actually have to know stuff'

    Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock railed against Republican Herschel Walker during one of the first stops on his statewide "One More Time" tour.

  • Intrepid Metals Announces Board and Advisory Appointments

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Ms. Colleen Roche to the Board of Directors of Intrepid, and Ms. Rebecca Sawyer to the Advisory Team, effective November 10, 2022. "We are very pleased to have Colleen and Rebecca join our team, adding invaluable expertise and strategic insight to our board and advisory team," ...

  • Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers

    The lukewarm response to former President Trump’s announcement that he will once again seek the White House could provide a key opening for other Republicans still on the fence about whether to challenge him in 2024. While the Tuesday campaign launch drew praise from Trump’s most loyal allies, the otherwise skeptical responses to an unusually…

  • Dengue fever case in Arizona may have been locally acquired, officials say

    Arizona may be just the second state so far this year to have a case that stemmed from a locally acquired infection.

  • GOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans won a narrow House majority that gives them the power to halt President Joe Biden’s agenda, yet their slim margin marked a letdown for a party that had counted on decisive election results as a springboard for the 2024 presidential race.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to

  • Hakeem Jeffries: The Democrat who could succeed Nancy Pelosi

    Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, may become the first black person to lead a party in the US Congress.

  • Top Democratic House leaders will become 31 years younger on average, led by Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to leave Democratic leadership has led to a new generation of left-of-center congressional leaders such as Hakeem Jeffries.

  • Republican Boebert’s lead over Frisch in Colorado narrows to within recount zone

    The election is hovering within the threshold for an automatic recount. Here's the latest in the Colorado race between Adam Frisch and Lauren Boebert.

  • GOP state senator blasts Trump reelection bid as other Ohio Republicans rally behind him

    State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, said Republicans need to move forward with new leadership. Dolan is a rumored 2024 U.S. Senate candidate.

  • Jordan rips media, intel experts for dismissing Hunter Biden emails as ‘Russian disinformation’

    Ohio Republican Jim Jordan criticized the Washington intelligence establishment and members of the press for accepting that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

  • Posts mislead on Arizona ballot counting in Maricopa County

    Social media posts misleadingly claim that the ballot counting process in Arizona's Maricopa County was conducted in a fraudulent manner, adversely affecting Republican voters. But officials and independent experts say multiple systems were used to ensure all votes were counted correctly."Wow! In Arizona they discovered that some Republican ballots that were supposed to be counted after the tabulators failed ended up mixed in with ballots that were already counted instead!" claims a November 12,

  • Nancy Pelosi steps down, leaving a powerful — and polarizing — legacy

    Is she the most powerful politician of this century?

  • Ron DeSantis says people need to 'chill out' about a possible GOP civil war

    "We just finished this election, OK? People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff," DeSantis said at a press conference.

  • Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement

    Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly says she was unimpressed with former President Trump’s speech announcing he’s running for president again in 2024. “He kind of did disappoint a little last night, not to be too hard on him,” Kelly said Wednesday on her podcast. “I know he was trying to do presidential and he was trying…

  • McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader: 'Not going anywhere'

    Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats. McConnell, of Kentucky, easily swatted back the challenge from Scott in the first-ever attempt to oust him after many years as GOP leader.

  • Do Republicans have to nominate Trump for president in 2024? Here's what to know

    Does a political party have to nominate a current or former president? No. Here's what to know after Donald Trump announced his 2024 candidacy.

  • In Arizona, Kari Lake's Next Move Splits Factions of GOP

    PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s defeat in the governor’s race in Arizona has set off a high-stakes tug of war within the Republican Party, as Lake’s right-wing allies pushed her to mount a Trump-style challenge to the results, while some establishment leaders — including a former Republican governor — urged her to concede her loss and move on. Lake’s next move could prove a turning point for her party and the far-right faction of election deniers that propelled her rapid rise this year. Lake stands as the