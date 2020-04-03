Fact check: Avoid grocery shopping during the first 3 days of the month to give WIC recipients space?

The claim: Unless there’s a critical need, avoid grocery shopping during the first three days of the month because that’s when low-income families receive their WIC and SNAP benefits

As a new month begins, multiple Facebook users have encouraged people to stay away from grocery stores during the first three days of the month, unless they have an urgent cause to go.

The reason: That’s when many people receive food assistance, resulting in an influx of shoppers at that time.

A Monday post by Facebook user Betsey Brock with this message had received more than 12,000 shares as of Thursday evening.

“Please avoid grocery shopping on April 1-3 unless you have a critical need,” her post said. “Many WIC/SNAP benefits come to low-income families at the first of the month and there will be a surge as these families redeem them.”

A similar Texas-focused Monday post by the Facebook page “Dallas County” had more than 10,000 shares as of Thursday evening.

“Many of these families' benefits were depleted more quickly because children are staying home from school and some families are going hungry right now,” the post said. “Give these families space to shop and please respect their needs by not buying items with a WIC shelf tag unless you absolutely need them.”

Some Dallas city leaders made a similar call, according to local media reports. But the City of Dallas’s official Facebook page responded to this post Tuesday, clarifying that the city itself was not behind the post urging people to avoid grocery stores.

The city’s post said that WIC participants do receive reloaded benefits on the first day of the month but can use them any day. Additionally, the state has relaxed some of the criteria for WIC to give participants more food options.

A message sent by USA TODAY to Brock was not returned. The Dallas County page, which describes itself as a "community fan page," did not have contact information listed.

Shortages of WIC items during the coronavirus outbreak

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a federal grant program that provides nutritious foods and education to low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as to their children up to age 5. WIC served an average of 6.4 million Americans in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Shoppers use either electronic benefit transfer cards or paper vouchers to purchase WIC-eligible items, which in some states carry specific markings in stores.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, provides benefits to needy families to help them purchase food. SNAP served about 35.7 million Americans in 2019, according to USDA data.

States distribute WIC and SNAP benefits at different times of the month. In Iowa, SNAP benefits are staggered over the first 10 days of each month. In Texas, they are staggered over the first 15 days. WIC benefits in Texas are issued at the beginning of each month.

But as the coronavirus pandemic has spread, shortages of WIC-eligible foods, such as infant formula, have occurred as shoppers have stocked up, said Brian Dittmeier, senior public policy counsel at the National WIC Association, the nonprofit education arm and advocacy group for WIC.

The New York Times reported on Monday that panic buying had led to a shortage in items like baby formula, diapers and wipes.

Laura Strange, a spokeswoman for the National Grocers Association, a group that represents independent retail and wholesale grocers, said it has taken some time for the supply chain to catch up to the demand, and it continues to catch up in some areas.

She said the NGA has been working closely with the USDA to keep retailers aware of when food assistance benefits will be issued.

"It's so they're aware of when those benefits are released so that they can be prepared in case they were to see an uptick," she said.

How best to help WIC, SNAP recipients when you shop