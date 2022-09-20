Fact check: Bait is the most effective way to kill fire ants, expert says

The claim: Pouring two cups of club soda in the center of a fire ant mound will kill the colony

Social media posts recommending club soda as a way to kill fire ants have circulated online for years.

That happened again earlier this month when a Sept. 4 Facebook post received more than 13,000 shares in 10 days. The post recommends club soda as a method for killing fire ant mounds.

"Simply pour 2 cups of CLUB SODA directly in the center of a fire ant mound," the post reads. "The carbon dioxide in the water is heavier than air and displaces oxygen which suffocates the queen and the other ants. The whole colony will be dead within about two days."

But an expert told USA TODAY this viral advice isn't effective. When tested, the ants move the mound to a new location; the ants do not die.

Fire ant baits are the best solution

The most effective way to kill a fire ant mound is fire ant bait, Wizzie Brown, a pest management specialist at Texas A&M University, told USA TODAY in an interview.

Club soda does not kill fire ants, Brown said. She tried the viral club soda advice out herself in 2009, and it didn't work.

After seeing the claim spread online in the 2000s, Brown tested it and found club soda would disturb the ants initially but not kill them. The ants would simply create a new mound a foot away, Brown said.

Fire ants are usually found in the southern region of the U.S. and in places as far north as Tennessee, she said. While they are a year-round species, they tend to be more prevalent in the spring and fall, which could explain why the social media post about the remedy has recently been going viral.

“A lot of times people find (fire ant mounds) and they are concerned about them and instead of going and buying a pesticide from the store, it’s more of a what can I find at home that can kill them,” Brown said.

Brown recommended people looking to manage fire ants use a fire ant bait product with a handheld spreader rather than at-home solutions.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that pouring two cups of club soda in the center of a fire ant mound will kill the colony. An expert told USA TODAY club soda will not kill a fire ant mound. Fire ant bait is the most effective pest management solution.

