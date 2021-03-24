Fact Check: A baobab tree in South Africa that once housed a pub is closed to the public

Devon Link, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: There is a pub inside a 2,000-year-old South African tree

Social media users are sharing images of an otherworldly looking bar said to be located inside an ancient tree.

While the pub was once open to the public, the widely shared post fails to mention that the pub has since closed and offered a disputed age for the tree.

“A pub is inside a 2,000-year-old Baobab tree in South Africa,” claims a March 20 post.

The images show the Sunland Baobab tree. The large tree was a popular tourist attraction in the South African province of Limpopo. It is roughly 72 feet tall and 154 feet in circumference.

Baobab trees are native to Africa and Australia. According to Kruger National Park’s website, the trees grow white flowers that open at night, fruit and leaves that animals and humans eat, and bark that people use for raw materials. The trees are tied to several native legends and religions. Baobabs naturally hollow out as they age.

In 1993, owners Heather and Doug Van Heerden cleared out the Sunland Baobab's hollow core and installed a pub. The pub offered visitors draft beer, seating, a wine cellar and music. It had 13-foot high ceilings and could comfortably fit 15. Photos of the tree bar are visible on the attraction's Facebook page.

More: Fact check: Image claiming to show Steve Irwin with Mr. Rogers is a composite

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user that posted the image for comment.

The tree and bar are permanently closed

One of the tree's trunks collapsed in 2016. Video of the partially collapsed tree is visible here.

In March 2019, the Van Heerdens announced the tree and the pub were permanently closed to the public and that its Sunland Farm home had been leased.

A giant Baobab tree at the Pafuri game reserve on July 22, 2010 in Kruger National Park, South Africa. The deaths of the trees will have a big impact on the southern African landscape, as in addition to shade, the tree&#xd5;s bark, roots, seeds, and fruit are key food sources for many animals, according to Science magazine.
A giant Baobab tree at the Pafuri game reserve on July 22, 2010 in Kruger National Park, South Africa. The deaths of the trees will have a big impact on the southern African landscape, as in addition to shade, the treeÕs bark, roots, seeds, and fruit are key food sources for many animals, according to Science magazine.

A year earlier, the page shared an article about baobabs dying off, likely due to climate change.

Heather Van Heerden did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

More: Fact check: Puffiness of bagged lettuce does not indicate freshness

The tree’s age is disputed

A 2009 study by the department of chemistry at Babes-Bolyai University of Romania estimated the tree was 6,000 years old. The Van Heerdens estimated the tree to be at least 1,100 years old in a 2016 article.

The tree’s exact age is unknown since baobabs grow at varied rates.

Our rating: Missing context

We rate the claim that there is a pub inside a 2,000-year-old baobab tree in South Africa as MISSING CONTEXT. There was a pub open in the Sunland Baobab tree in South Africa, however, the bar and tree have since closed due to damage. The tree's exact age is disputed by experts.

Our fact check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Famed pub inside South African baobab tree is now closed

