Fact check: Baseless claims that Russian attack on Mariupol hospital was 'staged'

The claim: The Russian attack on a Mariupol maternity hospital was staged

Russian officials and conspiracy theorists are promoting a baseless claim about the March 9 bombing of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an attack Western leaders have described as a “war crime.”

The airstrike killed three civilians, including a child, and left 17 wounded. But online, some assert the hospital bombing never took place.

“The Kyiv regime's bogus claim that Russian missile hit a maternity hospital,” reads a March 10 Facebook post that generated more than 300 shares in less than a week. “More info is emerging about the fake scene staged at the Mariupol hospital.”

As evidence, social media users cited photos of an injured pregnant woman they claimed was a “crisis actor,” someone who is paid to play a victim in high-profile tragedies. The term is popular among conspiracy theorists and has been used by Russian state media in recent weeks to downplay the invasion of Ukraine.

“The Ukrainians used the model Marianna from Mariupol for the shots,” reads a March 10 Facebook post. “Marianna is a well-known beauty blogger and posed for the photo shoots in the ruins of the hospital. She played two pregnant women at once, changed clothes and applied new ‘bloody’ make-up.”

Other social media users suggested the Mariupol maternity hospital stopped functioning and that personnel and patients were kicked out after the building was occupied by the Azov Battalion, a far-right extremist group with a small presence in Ukraine.

But photo and video evidence, eyewitness accounts and official statements confirm the attack was real.

Hospital attack wasn't staged

On March 9, Ukrainian officials said a Russian airstrike destroyed Mariupol Hospital No. 3. The attack was verified by the World Health Organization’s Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared footage of the damage to Telegram. The Mariupol City Council also shared footage on the messaging app, saying Russian forces dropped "several bombs on a children’s hospital,” according to a Google translation.

Journalists with the Associated Press documented the aftermath and witnessed the damage firsthand, capturing footage of pregnant women fleeing, children crying and medics shouting. Maxar Technologies published before-and-after satellite images of the hospital showing extensive damage.

The Kremlin denied the Mariupol hospital bombing and alleged it was Western propaganda, contrary to photo and video evidence.

Photos don't show 'crisis actors'

The images of the injured woman wearing polka-dotted pajamas and wrapped in a blanket show Mariana Vishegirskaya, a Ukrainian beauty blogger who survived the airstrike. She is not a "crisis actor," as some posts claim.

“We were lying in wards when glass, frames, windows and walls flew apart,” Vishegirskaya told the AP. “We don’t know how it happened. We were in our wards and some had time to cover themselves, some didn’t.”

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ORG XMIT: NYAG513

For months, Vishegirskaya has shared to Instagram footage of her pregnancy and images of her posing with cosmetics. There’s no evidence she is a crisis actor, as the AP reported.

The narrative gained traction after the Russian Embassy in London compared a photo of Vishegirskaya fleeing to one of a woman being carried away on a stretcher. The embassy claimed in a tweet that she “played roles of both pregnant women."

But the image of the woman on a stretcher shows a different individual, whose identity USA TODAY could not verify. Surgeon Timur Marin told the AP medics were unable to save the woman and her baby. Vishegirskaya gave birth March 11.

Twitter previously told USA TODAY it removed the tweets from the Russian Embassy in London because they violated the platform’s abusive behavior policy, which prohibits content that denies mass casualty events took place.

Extremists didn't occupy hospital

There's no evidence the hospital was a nonoperational facility used by Azov fighters for military purposes, as social media posts and Russian officials have claimed.

The Russian Embassy in Israel tweeted an image of a military tank in front of a building to claim the hospital was occupied by the Azov Battalion. However, researchers at Bellingcat, an open-source investigation firm, found the photo was captured more than 6 miles away from the hospital.

The actual location of the photograph used by @israel_mid_ru to support their claim the Azov battalion was operating at the Mariupol maternity hospital bombed by Russia was geolocated by @digitaljonah to 47.101092, 37.671539, over 10km away from the actual hospital site. https://t.co/uFuao8c1gm pic.twitter.com/ZaOP8jCnD6 — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) March 11, 2022

The UN said in a March 11 statement that the "the hospital was both clearly identifiable and operational when it was hit." On March 2, the hospital shared a Facebook post asking for fuel tanks to keep the facility running, as Mariupol has been without power and water.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the Russian attack on a Mariupol maternity hospital was staged. Reports from the WHO, the UN and news organizations confirm the bombing took place March 9. Photos shared in social media posts show a Ukrainian beauty blogger who survived the attack, not a "crisis actor."

