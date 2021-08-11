Fact Check: Some benefits of hydrogen peroxide listed should not be taken literally, experts say

The claim: Hydrogen peroxide can be used as a daily mouthwash, instant bathroom disinfectant and much more

A lengthy post circulating on Facebook claims hydrogen peroxide is the Swiss Army Knife of home health care and cleanup, useful as a daily mouthwash, foot fungus killer, instant disinfectant and much more. It details 14 recommended uses in all.

"My friend who is married to a doctor ... this is what she told me," reads an Aug. 2, 2019, post. "I would like to tell you of the benefits of that plain little ole bottle of 3% peroxide you can get for under $1.00 at any drugstore."

The post, which has been recirculating widely in recent weeks, has accumulated more than 26,000 likes and more than 280,000 shares since it was posted.

One commenter wrote: "I know and use it all the time for practically everything, including my bathwater."

But experts say readers shouldn't be quick to follow all the advice on the post. Some of the recommended uses can be harmful, and others exaggerate the substance's effectiveness.

Don't use as a daily mouthwash

Hydrogen peroxide is commonly sold in pharmacies and drugstores with a 3% concentration, which may be irritating to soft tissues in the mouth, said Ada Cooper, an American Dental Association spokesperson and consumer adviser.

"Take one capful of hydrogen peroxide ... and hold in your mouth for 10 minutes daily, then spit it out," reads the post.

Cooper, who is a private practicing dentist, said it should not be held in your mouth for that long. She said when rinsing to remove surface stains, not to change the color of the teeth, you should use a diluted formula. For this, the hydrogen peroxide should be a 1.5%-2% concentration.

The post also claims the rinsing will prevent canker sores, but Cooper said there is no data to suggest that is accurate.

Rinse toothbrushes, don't soak

Don't let your toothbrushes soak in a cup of hydrogen peroxide as the post suggests.

"There is no evidence it helps, but soaking it could damage the toothbrush," said Cooper.

She said individuals who still want to use it could rinse the toothbrush, but not let it sit for too long.

The Harding Medical Institute suggests pouring the hydrogen peroxide over your toothbrush as a quick disinfectant and then rinsing with water.

Mix with iodine to kill feet fungus

Athlete’s foot is a common skin problem caused by a fungus.

"I had fungus on my feet for years until I sprayed a 50/50 mixture of peroxide and water on them (especially the toes) every night and let dry," the post claims.

But that's not quite the recommended approach. A 2013 study found hydrogen peroxide combined with iodine kills 16 different fungi. The two used together are more effective than using them separately, the study found.

So, instead of mixing hydrogen peroxide with water as the post says, mix it with iodine solution. Dip the feet directly in the solution or use a cotton pad to apply it to the affected areas.

Not a toothache pain reliever

The post also claims the hydrogen peroxide can alleviate toothaches.

"Put a capful of 3% peroxide into your mouth and hold it for 10 minutes several times a day. The pain will lessen greatly," reads the post.

As noted, holding the peroxide in the mouth that long can cause tissue damage. But Cooper said the post's advice also minimizes the need for dental care, which most toothaches require.

For temporary pain relief, Cooper recommended ibuprofen with a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, such as acetaminophen.

Don't use high concentrations to dye hair

Hydrogen peroxide can help bleach or color hair, but high concentrations can burn your scalp and skin, according to WebMD. Be sure to follow product instructions for use and safety.

Not an instant bathroom disinfectant

The last suggestion in the post is using hydrogen peroxide to clean the bathroom.

"Just put some peroxide in a spray bottle (and) spray. In the blink of an eye all the smell will be gone and the bacteria eliminated!"

Well, not exactly.

The Harding Medical Institute suggests mixing one part 3% hydrogen peroxide with two parts water. Then put it in a spray bottle and spray the area, but let it sit for an hour or more before rinsing. The effect isn't as quick as the post claims.

Our rating: Partly false

The claim that hydrogen peroxide should be used as a daily mouthwash and instant bathroom disinfectant, among others, is PARTLY FALSE, based on our research. Experts say hydrogen peroxide does have an array of uses, but some of the recommendations in the post can be harmful, and others exaggerate its effectiveness.

