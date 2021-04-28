  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fact check: Biden didn't say July 4 celebrations may be canceled if people don't get COVID vaccinations

Chiara Vercellone, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: Biden might cancel Fourth of July if people refuse vaccinations

A social media post with over 1,000 reactions claims President Joe Biden might cancel Fourth of July celebrations if Americans don't get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Biden warns if Americans don't get COVID jabs they might have to cancel July 4" reads the image shared April 24 by American rapper Chingo Bling, who has more than 1 million followers on Facebook.

Fact check: Biden support for 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial not illegal, expert says

The image is a headline from an April 21 New York Post article, which falsely says Biden "warned Americans they may have to cancel 'small' outdoor gatherings on the Fourth of July if there's a slowdown of COVID-19 vaccinations."

USA TODAY reached out to the user for comment.

While Biden has continued to urge Americans to get vaccinated, he hasn't talked about canceling celebrations for Independence Day.

Biden didn't mention canceling celebrations

As of Tuesday, almost 30% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, and around 42% have received at least one dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States hit 200 million vaccines administered April 21, Biden said, "To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June."

Fact check: False claim ties Biden's climate plan to reducing meat consumption

He said Americans need to "mask up" until the number of coronavirus-positive cases goes down and until everyone "has a chance to get their shot."

He encouraged all Americans 16 years old and older, who are all now eligible, to get vaccinated before the end of May.

Biden also said that with the high rate of new daily vaccinations, then nearing 3 million according to the CDC, the United States remained on track to be "much closer to normal life" by the Fourth of July.

Fact check: Biden was not the only world leader wearing mask during virtual climate summit

In March, when Biden set the new goal of reaching 200 million doses in his first 100 days in office, he already talked about the possibility of celebrating July Fourth with a small group of family and friends.

"If we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbeque and celebrate Independence Day," Biden said during his first White House primetime address.

Our rating: False

We rate the claim that Biden might cancel all Fourth of July celebrations if Americans don't get a coronavirus vaccine FALSE, based on our research. Biden has encouraged Americans to get the vaccine and to keep using masks until the number of coronavirus-positive cases goes down. He hasn't said people's July Fourth celebrations will be canceled if they don't get vaccinated.

Our fact-checking sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Biden didn't say July Fourth celebrations will be canceled

Recommended Stories

  • India's crushing COVID-19 caseload the result of a 'perfect storm' of factors, experts say

    Infectious disease experts say a combination of political, biological, behavioral and meteorological factors led to India's COVID-19 crisis.

  • Feds execute search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's home

    The move stems from an ongoing investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, a person with knowledge of the matter tells CBS News.

  • Own the Libs; Get Vaxxed

    My fellow conservatives, I bring bad news. The liberals are laughing at us. Too many of us have become vaccine snowflakes, tying ourselves up with nervous-Nelly consternation about the alleged ill effects of vaccines, which are almost perfectly safe and almost totally effective. One poll showed 49 percent of conservative men refuse to get vaccinated; another said 47 percent of Trump voters wouldn’t get the shot. Lefties love to hear all of this because they’re getting vaxxed up to the eyelids, while a bunch of us on the right are refusing some great American technology so that we can get creamed by a Communist flu. Fellas, Trump himself got vaccinated, and it was glorious. In doing so, he rubbed the liberals’ faces in the fact that, under his watch, in one of the most astonishing American miracles since the moon shot, we got three different vaccines manufactured by the tens of millions and ready to go. They were all approved within twelve months of the first COVID death in the U.S., and at every step of the way, every liberal from Bangor to Berkeley mocked Trump for saying he would make it all happen. Trump fans should take this vaccine in the spirit of dunking on all the libs who doubted the mighty thrusting force of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. Last March 5, nine and a half months before FDA approval of the first shot, Trump asked his experts whether we might see a vaccine “within a few months,” and Anthony Fauci instantly corrected him: “A year to a year and a half.” When Trump said in August that he was hopeful we’d see a vaccine by November — it would be November 20 that Pfizer submitted its data to the FDA to request emergency approval — CNN got so far over its skis that it actually ran a bizarre Fact Check of the Future upbraiding the president, pointing out that the obviously irrefutable and always-correct super-duper expert Fauci was still insisting the vaccine “would likely not be available widely until ‘several months’ into 2021.” Say it with me in Trump voice, friends: WRONG. Fauci turned out to be mistaken about so many things that he was like the Hillary Clinton of medicine. When you get vaccinated, you are spiking a football marked Warp Speed right in Fauci’s face. Don’t hesitate: Glory in the opportunity. Go out and get yourself a shot, and yes, it is a “shot,” a small but manly jolt to the system, like an ounce of Maker’s. Only a lib would use that prissy British word, “jab.” Since when do we turn down a shooting opportunity? Some of us are openly stating that we will not take the vaccine because the libs want us to take it, and we like to drink many frothy cups of their hot, salty tears with our morning side of beef on our way to the moose-hunting lodge. “I Won’t Take the Vaccine Because It Makes Liberals Mad,” writes Peter D’Abrosca of American Greatness. Let me emphasize that I entirely agree with Peter’s motivation here: Making libs mad is some of the most important work we do. Their misery = our joy. But! Whether your goal is to take full possession of the libs, rent-to-own, or just sign a long lease on them, the goal is best accomplished by staying healthy and living long. Even if you yourself are not particularly vulnerable, if you aren’t vaccinated, you could pick up the virus without knowing it, accidentally pass it on to a vulnerable old guy who voted for Trump next time you’re down at the roadhouse, and kill old Vince or Mike, who have also refused the vaccine. Don’t kill Vince or Mike! These are the guys the libs are aching to see die off so they can turn this country into The United Socialist States of Berniestan. Don’t help them win. The author of the American Greatness piece is young and healthy and highly unlikely to die from COVID. But if Peter did die of the virus, liberals would find it absolutely hilarious. Look at how they chortle over Ted Nugent denying, then getting very sick from, COVID. What kind of sick bastards would make fun of Ted Nugent, the greatest living American? The reason Peter must not die, or even get sick, from COVID is that we can’t allow the liberals to laugh, ever. If they laugh at us, they are winning. Keep in mind that these people are comedy anorexics — they’re so starved for mirth that they have to pretend Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, and Chelsea Handler are funny — and Peter would be serving them up a feast if he got sick: a colossal, all-you-can-eat, socially equitable, and 100 percent locally sourced vegan banquet. Don’t let them gorge themselves on gluten-free yam pizza and organic unfiltered cider on your psychological tab! More important: To paraphrase that flawless American patriot Colonel Jessup*, I need you on that wall. Conservatives, if you are dead, or out of commission for any period of time, the cause loses you. We need you to keep reading NR, fighting back against stupid liberal policies, and incessantly mocking Foggy Joe and Kommie-la Harris. I got vaxxed — two shots of Pfizer, three weeks apart, no side effects — and it was glorious. I could feel my cells renewing, my engines roaring, and my vital signs spiking. It was as if I had turned into the opening credits of The Six Million Dollar Man. When you get the shot, you are Popeye gulping down a can of spinach. You are Sergeant York mowing down a line of viral particles like German machine gunners. You are extending your life expectancy that you may go forth and own, dunk on, and sip the tears of libs for many delightful years to come. *Just kidding. Colonel Jessup wasn’t flawless. He should have denied everything instead of letting that wussy lawyer trick him into confessing he ordered the Code Red. He committed the one unpardonable sin: He allowed himself to get owned by a lib.

  • Federal Authorities Search Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment As Part Of Ukraine Investigation

    Federal authorities executed a search warrant on the apartment of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, as part of an investigation into his business and other dealings with officials in Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Giuliani did not immediately return a request for […]

  • McCarthy won't say if Liz Cheney is still a 'good fit' for GOP leadership: 'That's a question for the conference'

    "There's a responsibility, if you're gonna be in leadership, leaders eat last," McCarthy told Politico.

  • Al Schmitt, renowned sound engineer for Ray Charles and Paul McCartney, dies at 91

    Michael Buble, Michael Bolton, and former Beach Boys member Brian Wilson all paid tribute to Schmitt.

  • Germany's Merkel calls for human rights dialogue with China to resume

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Wednesday for dialogue with Beijing on human rights to resume as soon as possible, in her last government consultations with China as leader of Europe's biggest economy. Merkel said the regular consultations had during her nearly 16 years in power improved cooperation on issues from climate change to business, and had at times covered areas of disagreement such as human rights and Hong Kong. "It's an exchange that covers common ground, but sometimes also different points of view," Merkel said in a statement after a video call with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

  • Private Florida school won't employ vaccinated teachers

    A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it will not employ anyone who has received the shot. The Centner Academy in Miami sent a notice to parents on Monday informing them of a new policy for its two campuses for about 300 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers or staff who have already taken the vaccine were told to continue reporting to school but to stay separated from students.

  • 51 Best Airbnb Stays Across the United States

    Discover the most unique Airbnbs the country has to offer, from tiny homes to a converted boxcar, yurts, and even a castle Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Winners and losers from first release of 2020 census data

    More than a year since the 2020 census began in a remote Alaska village, the first numbers to emerge from the nation's once-a-decade head count were released on Monday, showing how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state is getting based on its population. Because the number of seats in the House of Representatives is set at 435, it's a zero-sum game with one state's gain resulting in another state's loss — like a pie with uneven slices. As one state gets a larger slice because of population gains, that means a smaller slice for a state that lost population or didn't grow as much.

  • 1 in 5 of these essential workers say they will ‘definitely not’ get the COVID vaccine

    Republican workers in this group were far more likely than their Democratic counterparts to say they definitely wouldn’t get vaccinated.

  • Manchester International Festival to go ahead with Covid looming large

    The Manchester International Festival will go ahead with events in streets and shopping centres.

  • Biden Urged to Make Changes at Fed With Chair Decision in View

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has an opportunity to reshape the leadership of the Federal Reserve over the next 10 months, is being urged by activists to make potentially significant changes at the U.S. central bank.Fed Up, an advocacy campaign organized by the Center For Popular Democracy in Washington, said “how the Federal Reserve manages the economy must be part of the Administration’s policy vision as it decides who will lead the central bank” in a position paper released Wednesday.Jerome Powell’s term as chair expires in February, while Vice Chair Richard Clarida’s tenure as a Board governor ends the month before. Randal Quarles’ term as Vice Chair for Supervision expires in October. Powell has deflected all questions on whether he’d stay at the helm if asked, but says he loves the job. Around three quarters of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Biden to reappoint him.The president nominates governors to the Fed Board in Washington, subject to Senate approval, while the heads of the central bank’s 12 regional branches are picked by their boards of directors.Both Powell and Quarles could remain as Fed governors once their leadership roles expire, though the custom of recent years has been to leave when that happens. There is also one vacancy among the Board’s seven seats, giving Biden a substantial opportunity to impact policy through changes in personnel.Fed Up could influence the White House by swaying opinion among progressive lawmakers. Biden, who says he’s not spoken with Powell since becoming president, will probably start considering his choice for Fed chair in the coming months. In a Senate where his Democrats hold only 50 of the chambers’ 100 votes, the views of progressives like Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders will be important.The Fed Up paper does not call for Biden to replace or reappoint Powell.Rather, it criticizes interest-rate hikes begun in 2015 under then-Chair Janet Yellen, currently the Treasury secretary, calling it “a disastrous” decision for labor, and praises Powell for implementing a new policy framework that reaches toward broader measures of full employment.Maximum EmploymentStill, the group wants the Fed to define what it means by maximum employment, even if that requires “a dashboard of indicators,” including measures such as wage growth for lower-income workers.“You get what you measure, and the lack of a specific employment-related public benchmark leaves Fed policy far more at the mercy of personnel choices and political winds,” the paper says.Fed Up urges the White House to back legislation to require the Fed to discuss racial employment and wage gaps twice a year, and what steps it is taking to eliminate them, and to create Fed Accounts to provide access to lower cost financial services and the more efficient distribution of federal benefits and aid.The proposal calls for standing Fed credit facilities to support real economy investment, not just financial markets in emergencies, and for more oversight over the lightly regulated financial sector that engages in bank-like activities. Finally, the group calls for more diversity among the Fed’s leadership and regional bank boards.“Personnel choices directly set the course for the Fed,” said Benjamin Dulchin, director of the Fed Up campaign. “The Biden administration should see where any potential candidate stands on these things.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s why a flood of cash could be creating a conundrum for the Fed

    Even as bond traders fret over another potential selloff in long-term Treasurys, those looking at shorter-dated maturities are facing the opposite issue.

  • Nuggets fans absolutely loved Bol Bol’s two-handed jam in garbage time

    Bol logged only three minutes, but earned perhaps the best reaction of the night after a powerful dunk in the closing seconds.

  • Fox News Host Slams False News Stories Pushed On His Own Network

    “These stories are false, but the right-wing echo chamber starts going crazy because you can go after a Democrat," said Juan Williams.

  • What May's Pisces Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

    That wonderful that you never thought would happen? Get ready, because it's happening.

  • Federal Investigators Execute Search Warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Home

    News of the search warrant arrives as the Department of Justice continues an investigation that's said to "partly" involve Giuliani's alleged Ukraine dealings.

  • Federal investigators search Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment

    Prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani, who is former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York, for his dealings in Ukraine.

  • India's COVID toll tops 200,000 dead

    Struggling to breathe, coronavirus sufferers flock to a Sikh temple on New Delhi's outskirts, hoping to get some of the limited supplies of oxygen it's been handing out, as India's death toll surged past 200,000 on Wednesday (April 28).Shortages of oxygen, medical supplies, and hospital staff have compounded a record number of new infections - at least 300,000 people a day over the past week.Wednesday also set another new record for those killed in a single day: almost 3,300.Healthcare facilities are overwhelmed, as are crematoriums.A grim scene captures the sheer number of dead: Row upon row of bodies burning on makeshift platforms as cremation grounds have become overrun.Across New Delhi, people are turning to temporary facilities, undertaking mass burials and cremations. Mourners have turned to parking lots and parks as families grow desperate to bury their loved ones.Ambulances carrying bodies of victims are waiting in line for hours.International help is starting to get through though.U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he intends to share vaccines with India and others.Supplies arriving in New Delhi included ventilators and oxygen concentrators from Britain, with more sent from Australia, Germany and Ireland, while Singapore and Russia pledged oxygen cylinders and medical supplies.