Fact check: Biden doesn't want to monitor private texts for vaccine misinformation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Devon Link, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: Biden wants phone companies to monitor people's texts for vaccine misinformation

In a July 12 article about the Biden administration’s response to COVID-19 vaccine disinformation, Politico reported that groups allied with President Joe Biden are working with text messaging carriers to fight the spread of vaccine misinformation.

“Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages,” Politico wrote.

Since the article was published, speculation and falsehoods about the initiative have spread.

“Biden wants phone companies to monitor your texts for vaccine misinformation,” claims a July 13 Instagram post.

The falsehood has also circulated in conservative media circles.

Fox News reported that “the Biden administration has plans to work with tech companies and SMS carriers to monitor and combat misinformation.” Fox host Tucker Carlson reiterated the claim on his show July 13.

Fact check: Post mischaracterizes photo of Biden kneeling with Israeli officials

But the initiative doesn’t involve monitoring or controlling private text messages, and the Biden administration is not involved.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user for comment.

DNC isn't monitoring private messaging, and Biden isn't involved

In an email to USA TODAY, a spokesperson for the DNC said the claim was false on several counts. Senior spokesperson Lucas Acosta said the committee is not monitoring private texts, and the Biden administration is not part of the initiative.

"Of course the DNC has no ability to access or read people’s private text messages, and we are not working with any government agency, including the White House, to try to see personal text messages," he wrote.

Rather, Acosta said, "when the DNC's counter disinformation program receives complaints or reports of fraudulent broadcast SMSs that we believe violate the text aggregators’ terms of service, we notify the broadcast text platform to help combat this troubling trend.”

A report in Politico said the Democratic National Committee was part of an effort to help dispel misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages.
A report in Politico said the Democratic National Committee was part of an effort to help dispel misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages.

Broadcast SMSs are mass messages organizers send to lists of subscribers. Organizers use third-party applications (known as SMS APIs), like Twilio or Bandwidth, to contact mass audiences via text message on their cellphones.

Political campaigns often use broadcast SMSs to reach voters and donors.

Many of these SMS APIs prohibit organizers from using their services to send fraudulent messages.

Fact check: Decades-old essay about Declaration of Independence signatories is partly false

Acosta stressed that "the only texts (the DNC) reviewed are those distributed en masse to American citizens through broadcast text platforms and reported to the DNC."

He told USA TODAY the DNC has reported these instances of suspected fraud and disinformation – related to vaccines and other issues – to SMS APIs since 2020.

Reporter addresses misinterpretations of Politico article

Natasha Korecki, one of the Politico reporters who wrote the July 12 article, dispelled exaggerations and misinterpretations several times on Twitter.

She said private groups are working to flag misinformation campaigns to SMS companies – not monitor private texts.

“As the story points out, it's allied, private groups that are working with SMS carriers – not the White House. Even then, there is no ability for groups to read individual texts aside from the ones they receive themselves,” she tweeted July 12.

Fact check: Viral meme makes false claim about delta variant

USA TODAY could not find any evidence that Biden ever said he wanted to monitor citizens' private text messages.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, the claim that Biden wants phone companies to monitor people's texts for vaccine misinformation is FALSE. This is a misinterpretation of the DNC's effort to report disinformation. A spokesperson from the DNC said it has no ability to monitor private text messages. Instead, the DNC shares instances of possible terms-of-use violations, reported by the public, to the SMS API companies. The Biden administration is not involved.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Biden doesn't want to monitor texts for vaccine misinfo

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook rejects Biden claim it's 'killing people' with COVID-19 misinformation

    Facebook has resisted President Biden's claims that the social network is 'killing people' with COVID-19 misinformation, suggesting that other factors are to blame.

  • Facebook denies blame for vaccine misinformation

    U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ON JULY 16: "...they're killing people."Facebook took a defensive posture over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden said the social media platform was "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate among its users.In a corporate blog post, Facebook said the social network had promoted authoritative information about vaccines and acted against misinformation, adding "President Biden’s goal was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed." On Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy became the latest Biden administration official to publicly blame social media companies for fueling vaccine misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, saying on CNN's "State of the Union" that "There have been positive steps taken by these technology companies. But what I've also said to them publicly and privately is that it's not enough." On CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, the mayor of Springfield, Missouri, also blamed social media companies for the huge spike in COVID-19 cases in his community.MAYOR KEN MCLURE: "I think we're seeing a lot spread through social media. People are talking about fears which they have - health-related fears, what it might do to them later on in their lives, what might be contained in the vaccinations - and that information is just incorrect. And I think we as a society and certainly in our community are being hurt by it."Nationwide, new U.S. COVID-19 cases have surged 70% in the last week to an average of 30,000 new infections a day, fueled by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is now the dominant strain worldwide. Deaths rose 26% week-over-week to an average of 250 lives lost a day, almost entirely among unvaccinated people.

  • GOP Group Rips Republicans Spewing Anti-Vaccine Propaganda In Superhero Spoof

    Fox News' Tucker Carlson and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Madison Cawthorn get the cartoon treatment in the damning spot.

  • Is There a Hidden Meaning Behind ‘Pearl’ (the Title of Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Series)?

    We were so excited when Meghan Markle shared rare details about her all-new Netflix series , Pearl, that we almost missed the...

  • Working hard? Texas fugitive Democrats in Washington insist trip is no vacation

    Dozens of fugitive Texas Democrats are walking a tightrope of attempting to generate national exposure for their cause while making sure their message is being taken seriously amid a flurry of tweets, selfies, and swipes.

  • Ex-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly threatens to sue reporter who claimed poor ticket sales for Trump tour

    The former Fox News host threatens legal fight over report claiming lagging ticket sales

  • Top GOP negotiator says increased IRS enforcement dropped as way to pay for infrastructure

    Portman, R-Ohio, said there would be additional talks later Sunday to reach a final agreement as Democrats watch the clock.

  • A Wisconsin judge got a 7-day suspension for pulling out a gun during a 2015 sentencing hearing

    At a 2015 sentencing hearing, the judge pulled his gun to complain about security measures at the courthouse and said he would've shot the defendant.

  • Democrats See Edge in Early Senate Map as Trump Casts Big Shadow

    Six months into the Biden administration, Senate Democrats are expressing a cautious optimism that the party can keep control of the chamber in the 2022 midterm elections, enjoying large fundraising hauls in marquee races as they plot to exploit Republican retirements in key battlegrounds and a divisive series of unsettled GOP primaries. Swing-state Democratic incumbents, like Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona, restocked their war chests with multimillion-dollar sums ($7

  • Senate report says Commerce unit embarked on "rogue" race-based investigations

    The obscure Investigations and Threat Management Service within the Department of Commerce went "rogue" across multiple presidential administrations by conducting unauthorized "race-based" investigations into department employees, according to a new Senate report.Why it matters: The unit was allowed to abuse its authority for years without repercussions and became what whistleblowers described as a “gestapo" within the department that habitually targeted people of Chinese and Middle Eastern desc

  • WSJ Opinion: Critical Race Theory Runs into Parents

    Journal Editorial Report: And a PTA tries to purge Asian students. Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

  • Princess Charlene Says Separation from Prince Albert and Kids Is Due to Ongoing Surgery Complications

    Princess Charlene of Monaco has been away from husband Prince Albert and children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for months while she recovers from surgery complications

  • New Investor? These Stocks Could Grow Your Portfolio

    In other words, before buying a stock, ask yourself, "What does this company have that its rivals lack?" Companies with a competitive edge are often great long-term investments. For instance, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) fit that bill, and both stocks have been big winners in the last decade, rising about 1,970% and 360%, respectively. Adobe has become one of the world's premier software brands.

  • Just 12 people are responsible for the majority of COVID-19 conspiracy theories online, study finds. JFK's anti-vaxxer nephew is one of the 'disinformation dozen.'

    John F Kennedy's nephew is one of the "disinformation dozen" responsible for 65 percent of the COVID-19 misinformation online, according to the CCDH.

  • Immunised pilgrims gather for haj as COVID restrictions limit numbers

    Muslim pilgrims vaccinated against COVID-19 gathered on Sunday for the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, which has barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the pandemic and has also restricted entry from inside the kingdom. Clad in white and carrying umbrellas against the blistering summer sun, 60,000 Saudi citizens and residents are performing the rite, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, compared with some 2.5 million in 2019. "I ask God to end the coronavirus, it made us very scared and made the situation very difficult," said Palestinian pilgrim Hassan Jabari.

  • Cuban government holds mass rally in Havana after protests

    Raul Castro was among thousands who attended a government-organized rally in Havana on Saturday to denounce the U.S. trade embargo and reaffirm their support for Cuba's revolution, a week after unprecedented protests rocked the communist-run country. Government supporters gathered on the city's seafront boulevard before dawn to wave Cuban flags and photos of late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and his brother Raul. The latter retired as Communist Party leader in April but promised to continue fighting for the revolution as a "foot soldier".

  • Hollywood Studios Place Their Bet On California Governor Gavin Newsom In His Fight Against Recall

    Hollywood studios are lining up to support Gavin Newsom and the effort to defeat the Sept. 14 recall, as executives and the companies themselves pour money into his campaign and a committee set up to ensure that he remains in office. Their support is hardly a surprise: With the “No” to the recall leading in […]

  • Olympics-Athletics-After world record, Warholm eyes final jewel in crown

    With World Championship titles and the 400-metre hurdles world record in his possession, there is only one jewel left for Karsten Warholm to add to his athletics crown: Olympic gold. "You have to be at a world-record level to be able to compete for a gold medal in Tokyo," Warholm told reporters in the lead up to the Games. In front of an ecstatic, home crowd earlier this month, Warholm ran 46.70 seconds to break Kevin Young's 29-year-old world record by eight hundredths of a second.

  • Before role in Surfside condo that fell, engineer had hand in another building mess

    Just a few years before structural engineer Sergio Breiterman signed off on the construction work at Champlain Towers South Condominium, he vouched for a new municipal building in Coral Gables that, within months of completion, “leaked like a sieve”, “smelled like wet dog,” and developed cracks in the garage due to a dangerous construction flaw, records from the city and newspaper articles from the time show.

  • Federal strike force will be in Chicago next week: Mayor Lightfoot

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a federal strike force will be in Chicago next week to support ATF.