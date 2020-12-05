Fact check: Biden got record number of popular votes despite small campaign events

Adrienne Dunn, USA TODAY

The claim: Crowd sizes show lack of support for Joe Biden

Following an unconventional campaign season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the election after capturing enough states to receive more than the necessary number of electoral votes.

Since Biden and Harris were projected as the winners on Nov. 7, Trump and his campaign have filed — and lost — dozens of lawsuits in various states and amplified debunked conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud.

Meanwhile, members of the Republican Party, including some Trump administration officials, perhaps most notably Attorney General William Barr, have disputed claims about widespread voter fraud.

The bipartisan acknowledgment of Biden's win from elected officials in local, state and federal governments has not stopped the spread of false claims about the election on social media, however.

Truth and Action, a Facebook group which identifies itself as a news and media organization, posted a photo with crowds at Trump, Obama and Biden events, along with vote totals for each man, implying that the crowd sizes indicate Biden doesn't actually have that many supporters.

Truth and Action has not responded to a request from USA TODAY for comment.

More: Fact check: What's true and what's false about the 2020 election

What made the crowd sizes different?

The Biden campaign eschewed events with large crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 274,000 Americans and infected 14 million others. USA TODAY fact-checked this as both Biden and Trump campaigned.

Drawing a stark contrast to the Trump campaign — which has encouraged large rally crowds and subsequently seen various COVID-19 outbreaks in some of those places— Biden incorporated coronavirus guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention central into his campaign by wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds.

The Facebook post, which has been widely shared, includes several images of events: two for Trump, with the caption "TRUMP: 74 million votes"; two for Obama, with "OBAMA: 69 million votes," and four photos along with "BIDEN: 80 million votes."

The post's Trump photos are from an October campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona, which had about 2,000 attendees.

Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama gives his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Denver on Aug. 28, 2008.

The top photo of an Obama event is an October 2008 rally in St. Louis with 100,000 attendees, and the bottom photo is from his 2008 Democratic National Convention acceptance speech with an estimated 84,000 attendees.

The four photos of Biden events all show the influence of the coronavirus, with circles on the ground ensuring that the limited number of masked attendees were socially distanced.

The top left image in the Biden collage is a Reuters photo from a June 30 campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, according to AFP.

The second Biden photo is of an event where he met with a small group of socially distanced supporters on Labor Day in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The third photo shows a meeting between Biden and a handful of socially distanced small business owners at Carlette's Hideaway in Yeadon, Pennsylvania.

The last photo of a Biden event is of a press conference, held at the Mountain Top Inn and Resort in Warm Springs, Georgia, during the final stretch before Election Day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump, speaks July 28, 2020, at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del.

The 2020 election saw record voter turnout and, campaign rally crowds aside, Biden is the first presidential candidate in history to receive 80 million votes.

The previous record was held by Obama, who received over 70 million votes in the 2008 election. In this year's election, Trump also surpassed Obama's record, receiving 73 million votes.

Our ruling: Missing context

The claim is rated as MISSING CONTEXT. The 2020 election was an unusual campaign season, primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump campaign disregarded many COVID-19 precautions and hosted large crowds, while Biden made following coronavirus guidelines central to his efforts. Biden's lack of crowds does not translate to a lack of support from voters, but rather a consistent adherence to pandemic safety guidelines.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Biden got record number of votes despite smaller events

