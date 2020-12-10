Fact check: Biden won the most total votes — and the fewest total counties — of any president-elect
The claim: Joe Biden won the most votes in history, though he won a record low number of counties
More than a month after Election Day, the votes have been counted and the results of the presidential contest are complete. Analysis of those results, though, has only just begun.
A number of conservatives, for example, have started to break down vote totals by county.
Students for Trump took to Instagram on Dec. 6 to post a comparison of county-level wins by President-elect Joe Biden in 2020 and former President Barack Obama in 2008.
"Did Biden win more votes than any president in history? He won a record low of 17% of counties," the meme reads. "Biden won 477 counties while Obama in 2008 won 873..."
"Something doesn't seem to add up," the organization added in the caption
Jan Morgan, a conservative activist, posted a similar meme on Facebook on Dec. 6.
"Trying to figure out how Biden won a record low of only 16.7% of all U.S. counties yet supposedly won the election with the most votes in history," the post read.
"Must be new math," she added in the caption.
Students for Trump and Morgan have not responded to requests from USA TODAY for comment.
Joe Biden received over 81 million votes, the most in history
In the presidential election, there were 81,282,903 votes cast for Biden and 74,223,030 votes cast for President Donald Trump, according to a current tally from USA TODAY.
That makes it is an indisputable fact that Biden received the most votes of any presidential candidate in history.
In fact, both Biden and Trump racked up higher vote totals than Obama, who previously held the record — 69,498,516 votes in 2008, per USA TODAY.
What about county-level results?
On Nov. 10, the Brookings Institution published a report on county-level results. The report showed that Biden won 477 counties, while Trump won 2,497 counties. Results from 110 counties were not finalized at the time, per Time Magazine.
But with that data, it was true that Biden won just 16% of counties.
On Dec. 8, the think tank updated its report with new data. The updated report showed that Biden won 509 counties, while Trump won 2,547 counties. Results from 28 counties have still not been finalized, per Brookings Institution.
But with the updated data, it is true that Biden won 16.7% of counties. That represents a record-low proportion for a winning presidential candidate.
Obama set the previous record in 2012 — with 689 counties, equal to 22%. Before that, he also set a record in 2008 with just 28% of counties, per NBC News.
Counties vary by population, so county wins don't correlate with the popular vote
Ultimately, the fact that Biden and Obama were victorious in a relatively small number of counties is not relevant to their popular vote numbers.
That's because there is an incredible amount of variance in county population size, per a report by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Some counties have minuscule populations — for example, Hawaii's Kalawao County has just 88 residents, and Texas' Loving County has 169 residents.
Other counties have enormous populations — for example, California's Los Angeles County has 10.1 million residents, and Illinois' Cook County has 5.2 million residents.
The same 2017 report by the U.S. Census Bureau found that more than half of the U.S. population lives in just 143 counties, or 4.3% of all counties.
Therefore, it's entirely plausible that Joe Biden set a popular vote record by carrying only 509 counties, or 17% of all counties.
Our rating: Missing context
We rate memes that call into question whether Joe Biden won the most ever votes based on the fact that he won a record-low number of counties as MISSING CONTEXT, because without additional context they could be misleading. With over 81 million votes, Biden received the most votes of any presidential candidate in history. It is also true that he won a record-low number of counties — but counties vary by population size, from those with a few hundred people to others with millions of residents, so county wins don't correlate with the popular vote.
