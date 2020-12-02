Fact check: Biden won popular, Electoral College votes in several battleground states

The claim: Trump won the 2020 election based on legal votes

A Nov. 17 claim posted to Facebook says President Donald Trump is the true winner of the popular vote in the 2020 election — if "legal" votes are considered.

"I have maintained since election night that Trump is the clear winner, counting the legal votes. But he’s only 23,800 votes away from winning by a squeaker even if you use the crooked vote tallies widely reported by Associated Press," begins a post on the Facebook page for Clean TV.

Clean TV is a media site owned by publicity agency Special Guests. The agency specializes in bookings for conservative news and talk shows, according to its website.

The post is a synopsis of an attached video by Jerry McGlothlin of "20 Days to Save the USA." He is also credited as CEO of Clean TV on a LinkedIn page. "20 Days to Save the USA" is the name of a virtual media/news conference featuring conservative pundits and the religious right, according to its website.

In his video, McGlothlin says Trump won the popular vote in 48 states except California and New York and needs to flip only 23,800 votes from President-elect Joe Biden to win the presidency.

"Those would have to come from Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia to give a tie of 269 to 269 and with a majority of Republican state delegations, Trump would win the presidency for a second term," McGlothlin said.

In an email to USA TODAY, McGlothlin said he stated Trump won the combined popular vote in 48 states, but the statement does not appear in the Facebook post or in the video.

Biden leads Trump by over 6.8 million popular votes. Six swing states — Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia — have certified the president-elect as the winner of the popular and Electoral College vote, USA TODAY has reported.

The claim relies on false allegations of illegal ballot tabulation and software failures that helped Biden edge out Trump in key swing states. Election officials say there was no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, according to USA TODAY.

Story continues

Trump could reach 269 Electoral College votes in AZ, WI, GA

The Electoral College vote total for Trump stands at 232 and Biden has 306, according to USA TODAY. The final count was solidified on Nov. 19 when the Associated Press declared Biden the winner in Georgia after a recount.

The claim suggests Trump can "flip" votes in Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia to tie Biden in Electoral College votes. "This is only if Trump’s legal team is able to shift 22,500 votes, but with all the vote fraud, they should be able to do better than this," it says.

More: Can Electoral College really tie at 269 to 269 ? Yes. It's not likely but here's how it works

The post predates the Georgia recount results, which Biden won by 12,670 votes. Biden beat Trump in Arizona by 10,457 votes and in Wisconsin by 20,608 votes, according to USA TODAY.

But Trump could make up for a loss in Georgia, the claim says, by "shifting" 47,000 in Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

McGlothlin and Clean TV claim software from Dominion Voting Systems flipped votes in Pennsylvania from Trump to Biden. USA TODAY has already rated this assertion false.

Trump and the Republican Party filed lawsuits to challenge election results in six battleground states; most have been dismissed by judges. The lawsuits are unlikely to affect many votes, the AP stated on Nov. 6.

A lawsuit filed in Wisconsin and one of the four filed in Arizona are pending, USA TODAY reported.

A suit filed in Pennsylvania against the state government by several voters and GOP candidates alleging unconstitutional mail-in voting rules was dismissed by the state Supreme Court on Saturday, USA TODAY reported. Allies appealed the decision to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

Biden was certified as the winner on Nov. 24.

More: Fact check: Dominion voting machines didn't delete votes from Trump, switch them to Biden

Miscounts, election fraud in Michigan, according to signed statements

A lawsuit filed on Nov. 11 in Michigan includes over 100 signed affidavits by people alleging poll watchers had limited access to vote-counters, according to the Detroit Free Press. The suit is pending; a prior lawsuit was dismissed by a judge.

"There are 131 signed affidavits in Michigan of cheating for Biden in Michigan so the courts shouldn’t hesitate," says the claim about flipping 73,000 votes in the state for Trump.

A similar claim about election workers blocking the vote-counting from poll watchers in Pennsylvania is unsubstantiated, according to CBS News.

The Michigan affidavits also alleged ballot counting errors, backdating and a computer glitch in Antrim County in the northern part of the state, but no proof of widespread fraud or misconduct was determined from the signed statements, according to the Free Press.

Most of the statements centered around the TCF Center in Detroit, but the Free Press reported more than 134 Republican poll challengers were allowed into the TCF and hundreds more into the area where votes were counted.

The glitch discovered in Antrim County was blamed on Dominion voting machines in a signed affidavit, but it was a mistake on the part of County Clerk Sheryl Guy, who is a Republican, according to the Free Press.

The paper reported that election information for some races was updated for affected precincts, instead of all precincts in the state. Vote totals were scrambled due to flaws in the update. Once flagged by poll watchers, the error was quickly corrected by Guy and other county officials.

On Nov. 23, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify election results, declaring Biden the winner of the popular vote, according to USA TODAY.

Our rating: False

We rate this claim FALSE, based on our research. The claim references unproven and falsified allegations to support statements about flipping votes in battleground states from Biden to Trump. There is no evidence to support claims of cheating, outstanding software glitches or illegal voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here, for more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Biden won in several battleground states