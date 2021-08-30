Fact check: Bidens attended dignified transfer of 13 fallen service members

The claim: No representatives from the Biden administration attended the dignified transfer of service members killed in Afghanistan

The remains of the 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan returned home for the last time Sunday. But posts on social media claim no representative of the country’s highest office was there to meet them.

“BREAKING: The Biden White House had no representative, including the President, First Lady or Vice President, attend the return of 13 KIA service members back onto American Soil at Dover Air Force Base,” an Aug. 28 Facebook post reads.

The post, which originated on Twitter, has amassed more than 2,700 shares.

The tweet has since been deleted and corrected by the person who posted it, because it’s false. On Sunday, both President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the dignified transfer of 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul on Aug. 26.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who made the post.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and other officials, attend the dignified transfer of the remains of fallen service members at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021, after 13 members of the U.S. military were killed in Afghanistan last week.

Bidens attended dignified transfer Sunday

Political adviser Blair Brandt, the person who made the tweet quoted in the post, issued a correction on it early Sunday morning, writing that he meant to say Biden “has” -- not had -- no plans to attend the dignified transfer, a process that honors service members killed overseas returning to the United States.

Posts claiming that Biden’s Sunday schedule did not include attendance at the dignified transfer of the 13 service members killed began circulating on social media Saturday night, which is what the tweet was referring to, according to the correction.

“If anything good comes out of a late night typo & prematurely sent tweet, I hope it’s that the President does whatever it takes to greet our heroes and their families when they return home, possibly by tomorrow,” Brandt said in another tweet. “They deserve that respect from their leadership. It’s not political.”

The Bidens arrived at Dover Air Force Base for the ceremony Sunday morning. Before it began, they met with the families of the fallen men and women.

Only 11 of the 13 service members’ coffins were presented Sunday, as two transfers were conducted in private at the request of those families.

Our rating: False

The claim that no representative from the Biden administration attended the dignified transfer of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan is FALSE. Both President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony, and the person who made the original tweet issued a correction.

