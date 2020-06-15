Fact check: Bill Gates has given over $50 billion to charitable causes over career

Corrections & clarifications: This story has been updated to reflect Melinda Gates also founded the "Giving Pledge" and to clarify the terms of the pledge.

The claim: Bill Gates has given over $50 billion to charity

Bill Gates is a consistent target of conspiracy theories, many becoming especially heightened amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the tech billionaire remains the target of scorn and suspicion online, others defend Gates, citing his history of charitable contributions.

One viral post imagines Gates’ view of the current conspiracies, writing that the billionaire has spent “30 years" of his life and "$50 billion" of his net worth "supporting humanitarian causes.”

The post, which has garnered 36,000 shares and 20,000 comments, criticizes conspiracy theorists in harsh terms for their claims, asserting that Gates has "arguably" done “more to better life on earth for humanity than any other human being to ever live.”

Gates is a noted philanthropist and has pledged a significant amount of money to research and charitable causes during the coronavirus pandemic. He has given more than $50 billion to charity since 1994. However, his wealth has grown even faster than he has donated money.

As of June 2020, Gates’ net worth was estimated at roughly than $110 billion, according to Forbes.

More: Bill Gates is not secretly plotting microchips in a coronavirus vaccine. Misinformation and conspiracy theories are dangerous for everyone.

Bill Gates, philanthropist

Bill Gates, who has been one of the wealthiest men in the world for decades, made his fortune as the co-founder of Microsoft. The company, which was a key player the personal computer revolution in the 1990s, eventually became a corporate behemoth, and Gates became a household name as a tech titan and business magnate.

Gates stepped down as Microsoft CEO in January 2000, shifting his attention to philanthropy and other assorted projects. In March 2020, Gates stepped down from Microsoft’s board, though he maintains about 1.3% of shares in the company.

In 2010, Bill and Melinda Gates, alongside billionaire investor Warren Buffett, founded the “Giving Pledge,” a movement encouraging other billionaires to donate most of their wealth to charity either during their lifetimes or after their deaths. The voluntary group now includes more than 200 families and individuals from more than 20 countries.

More: Fact check: Bill Gates did not craft contact tracing bill

Bill and Melinda Gates have given $45.5 billion to charitable causes, including the eponymously named Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, since 1994, CNBC reported, citing the Chronicle of Philanthropy. In 2019, the couple donated $589 million to charity, making them the seventh most philanthropic people last year.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Gates family has pledged billions of dollars in donations and funding for efforts to fight the virus. Some of these efforts have come under scrutiny, both from regulators and conspiracy theorists who assert that Gates has malicious intentions behind the giving.

Despite these significant contributions and pledges, Gates remains one of the wealthiest people in the world. From 2000-07 Bill Gates was the richest man in the world and rotated that title with Buffett and Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim from 2008-13. In 2018, Gates lost the title to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He remains the second richest man in the world, according to Forbes.

(FILES) In this file photo US Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, poses for a picture on October 9, 2019, in Lyon, central eastern France, during the funding conference of Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. - Microsoft on Friday announced that co-founder Bill Gates has left its board of directors to devote more time to philanthropy. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: Microsoft ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1PV8AC More

Valuing Gates' fortune

Like many high net-worth individuals, Gates manages his wealth through an investment and holding company known as Cascade Investment LLC. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of investments and assets that account for more than half of Gates’ wealth.